CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks fall as threat of Middle East conflict grows

By 1000 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was leading regional losses, down 0.3% to 4.255 against the euro, followed by the Hungarian forint EURHUF= with a 0.2% decline to 329.5.

"The forint firmed past a key level yesterday. The currency firmed past 330 versus the euro ... the next important level is at 327.50 which could be reached next week based on the current picture," brokerage Equilor said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= nudged higher.

The crown has started the year at its strongest level against the euro since April 2018, touching 25.310 on Friday.

Minutes from the Czech central bank's last policy meeting on Dec. 18, released on Friday, showed rates were likely to remain stable, some analysts believe.

"We rate the overall message of the minutes as less hawkish than Governor Jiri Rusnok's press conference after the bank meeting," Komercni Banka analysts said.

Regional stocks, which started 2020 on a positive note, with the Budapest stock exchange reaching a record high the previous day, weakened in early trade.

Warsaw's WIG20 .WIG20 fell 1.25% on the day and Budapest's main index .BUX eased 0.5%

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1112 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3120

25.3370

+0.10%

+0.47%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

329.5000

329.0000

-0.15%

+0.50%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2549

4.2440

-0.26%

+0.04%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7810

4.7816

+0.01%

+0.15%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4450

7.4430

-0.03%

+0.01%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5700

-0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1123.62

1123.9100

-0.03%

+0.72%

Budapest

.BUX

46024.67

46230.22

-0.44%

-0.13%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2173.59

2200.10

-1.20%

+1.09%

Bucharest

.BETI

9946.63

9977.30

-0.31%

-0.31%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

925.90

925.86

+0.00%

+0.00%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2033.01

2029.25

+0.19%

+0.77%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

801.69

801.69

+0.00%

+0.00%

Sofia

.SOFIX

566.69

568.25

-0.27%

-0.26%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7540

0.0080

+239bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4850

-0.0580

+204bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6560

-0.0040

+194bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4790

-0.0160

+211bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7900

-0.0250

+235bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0680

-0.0580

+235bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.27

2.27

2.23

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.24

0.30

0.41

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.69

1.68

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

Czech crown starts 2020 stronghttps://tmsnrt.rs/35mTskC

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.