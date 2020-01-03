CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks fall as threat of Middle East conflict grows
By 1000 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was leading regional losses, down 0.3% to 4.255 against the euro, followed by the Hungarian forint EURHUF= with a 0.2% decline to 329.5.
"The forint firmed past a key level yesterday. The currency firmed past 330 versus the euro ... the next important level is at 327.50 which could be reached next week based on the current picture," brokerage Equilor said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= nudged higher.
The crown has started the year at its strongest level against the euro since April 2018, touching 25.310 on Friday.
Minutes from the Czech central bank's last policy meeting on Dec. 18, released on Friday, showed rates were likely to remain stable, some analysts believe.
"We rate the overall message of the minutes as less hawkish than Governor Jiri Rusnok's press conference after the bank meeting," Komercni Banka analysts said.
Regional stocks, which started 2020 on a positive note, with the Budapest stock exchange reaching a record high the previous day, weakened in early trade.
Warsaw's WIG20 .WIG20 fell 1.25% on the day and Budapest's main index .BUX eased 0.5%
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1112 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3120
25.3370
+0.10%
+0.47%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
329.5000
329.0000
-0.15%
+0.50%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2549
4.2440
-0.26%
+0.04%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7810
4.7816
+0.01%
+0.15%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4450
7.4430
-0.03%
+0.01%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5700
-0.03%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1123.62
1123.9100
-0.03%
+0.72%
Budapest
.BUX
46024.67
46230.22
-0.44%
-0.13%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2173.59
2200.10
-1.20%
+1.09%
Bucharest
.BETI
9946.63
9977.30
-0.31%
-0.31%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
925.90
925.86
+0.00%
+0.00%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2033.01
2029.25
+0.19%
+0.77%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
801.69
801.69
+0.00%
+0.00%
Sofia
.SOFIX
566.69
568.25
-0.27%
-0.26%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7540
0.0080
+239bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4850
-0.0580
+204bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6560
-0.0040
+194bps
+5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4790
-0.0160
+211bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7900
-0.0250
+235bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0680
-0.0580
+235bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.27
2.27
2.23
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.24
0.30
0.41
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.69
1.68
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
Czech crown starts 2020 stronghttps://tmsnrt.rs/35mTskC
(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))
