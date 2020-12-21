CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks drop sharply on virus worries

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped on Monday to its lowest level since early November while stock markets in central Europe were on course for their biggest one-day fall since at least October as a new coronavirus strain in Britain rattled markets.
The United Kingdom stood shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday after much of the continent cut transport ties with it over fears of the new fast-spreading strain.
News of the new variant, possibly up to 70% more transmissible than the original, shook markets and pushed stocks in central Europe sharply lower.
Warsaw .WIG20 had dropped 4.5% by 1041 GMT and Budapest .BUX was down 2.7%, both showing their biggest one-day drops since the end of October. Prague .PX fell 3.7%, on course for its biggest one-day drop since June.
On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= lost 1.0% to 4.525 to the euro, one trading day after the Polish central bank stepped into markets to weaken the currency in a move that led to its biggest daily drop since September.
Polish rate setter Eryk Lon confirmed on Monday the central bank had intervened.
The zloty stayed under pressure with the rest of the region amid the risk-off mood on Monday. Hungary's EURHUF= dropped 1.0% to 361.35 per euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= retreated 0.6% to 26.34. Romania's leu EURRON= held steady.
"The attempt in Poland to weaken the zloty has had a bit of an effect on other markets, dragging the forint along, although it must be added that trading is extremely thin so any effect is outsized," a Budapest dealer said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1141 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3400
26.1720
-0.64%
-3.45%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.3500
357.8800
-0.96%
-8.36%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5245
4.4782
-1.02%
-5.93%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8675
4.8685
+0.02%
-1.63%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5345
-0.05%
-1.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
972.35
1009.2300
-3.65%
-12.84%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40491.48
41614.92
-2.70%
-12.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1864.05
1952.54
-4.53%
-13.30%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9528.48
9660.04
-1.36%
-4.50%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
890.13
895.85
-0.64%
-3.86%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1703.49
1723.39
-1.15%
-15.56%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
712.48
714.16
-0.24%
-11.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
443.48
442.30
+0.27%
-21.94%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1260
-0.0120
+086bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7800
-0.0770
+155bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2560
-0.0240
+186bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0570
-0.0300
+079bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4040
-0.0930
+118bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2170
-0.0500
+182bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.46
0.61
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.69
0.70
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
