CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks drop sharply on virus worries

Poland's zloty dropped on Monday to its lowest level since early November while stock markets in central Europe were on course for their biggest one-day fall since at least October as a new coronavirus strain in Britain rattled markets.

The United Kingdom stood shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday after much of the continent cut transport ties with it over fears of the new fast-spreading strain.

News of the new variant, possibly up to 70% more transmissible than the original, shook markets and pushed stocks in central Europe sharply lower.

Warsaw .WIG20 had dropped 4.5% by 1041 GMT and Budapest .BUX was down 2.7%, both showing their biggest one-day drops since the end of October. Prague .PX fell 3.7%, on course for its biggest one-day drop since June.

On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= lost 1.0% to 4.525 to the euro, one trading day after the Polish central bank stepped into markets to weaken the currency in a move that led to its biggest daily drop since September.

Polish rate setter Eryk Lon confirmed on Monday the central bank had intervened.

The zloty stayed under pressure with the rest of the region amid the risk-off mood on Monday. Hungary's EURHUF= dropped 1.0% to 361.35 per euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= retreated 0.6% to 26.34. Romania's leu EURRON= held steady.

"The attempt in Poland to weaken the zloty has had a bit of an effect on other markets, dragging the forint along, although it must be added that trading is extremely thin so any effect is outsized," a Budapest dealer said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1141 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3400

26.1720

-0.64%

-3.45%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.3500

357.8800

-0.96%

-8.36%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5245

4.4782

-1.02%

-5.93%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8675

4.8685

+0.02%

-1.63%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5380

7.5345

-0.05%

-1.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

972.35

1009.2300

-3.65%

-12.84%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40491.48

41614.92

-2.70%

-12.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1864.05

1952.54

-4.53%

-13.30%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9528.48

9660.04

-1.36%

-4.50%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

890.13

895.85

-0.64%

-3.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1703.49

1723.39

-1.15%

-15.56%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

712.48

714.16

-0.24%

-11.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

443.48

442.30

+0.27%

-21.94%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1260

-0.0120

+086bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7800

-0.0770

+155bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2560

-0.0240

+186bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0570

-0.0300

+079bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4040

-0.0930

+118bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2170

-0.0500

+182bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.46

0.61

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.70

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

