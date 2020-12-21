CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks drop sharply on virus worries

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty dropped on Monday to its lowest level since early November while stock markets in central Europe were on course for their biggest one-day fall since at least October as a new coronavirus strain in Britain rattled markets.

The United Kingdom stood shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday after much of the continent cut transport ties with it over fears of the new fast-spreading strain.

News of the new variant, possibly up to 70% more transmissible than the original, shook markets and pushed stocks in central Europe sharply lower.

Warsaw .WIG20 had dropped 4.5% by 1041 GMT and Budapest .BUX was down 2.7%, both showing their biggest one-day drops since the end of October. Prague .PX fell 3.7%, on course for its biggest one-day drop since June.

On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= lost 1.0% to 4.525 to the euro, one trading day after the Polish central bank stepped into markets to weaken the currency in a move that led to its biggest daily drop since September.

Polish rate setter Eryk Lon confirmed on Monday the central bank had intervened.

The zloty stayed under pressure with the rest of the region amid the risk-off mood on Monday. Hungary's EURHUF= dropped 1.0% to 361.35 per euro and the Czech crown EURCZK= retreated 0.6% to 26.34. Romania's leu EURRON= held steady.

"The attempt in Poland to weaken the zloty has had a bit of an effect on other markets, dragging the forint along, although it must be added that trading is extremely thin so any effect is outsized," a Budapest dealer said.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1141 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.3400 26.1720 -0.64% -3.45% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 361.3500 357.8800 -0.96% -8.36% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5245 4.4782 -1.02% -5.93% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8675 4.8685 +0.02% -1.63% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5380 7.5345 -0.05% -1.23% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 972.35 1009.2300 -3.65% -12.84% .BUX Budapest .BUX 40491.48 41614.92 -2.70% -12.13% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1864.05 1952.54 -4.53% -13.30% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9528.48 9660.04 -1.36% -4.50% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 890.13 895.85 -0.64% -3.86% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1703.49 1723.39 -1.15% -15.56% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 712.48 714.16 -0.24% -11.13% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 443.48 442.30 +0.27% -21.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1260 -0.0120 +086bps +1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.7800 -0.0770 +155bps -5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2560 -0.0240 +186bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0570 -0.0300 +079bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4040 -0.0930 +118bps -6bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2170 -0.0500 +182bps -1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.39 0.46 0.61 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.68 0.69 0.70 0.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Marton Dunai in Budapest and Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

