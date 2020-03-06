CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks drop as coronavirus quashes recent gains

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - Central European stock indices fell as much as 4% and currencies lost up to half a percent on Friday, giving back most of their gains from the week as markets around the world tumbled on the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic.

After the region got a boost earlier in the week from the U.S. Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point rate cut, central European assets dropped on Friday as the number of new coronavirus cases spread in Europe and the United States, heightening fears of a global recession.

Serbia and Slovakia reported their first cases of the coronavirus, while Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Czechs to stay out of Italy - the epicentre of the European outbreak.

Italy this week announced the closure of all schools and universities for two weeks, while California declared a state of emergency to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 98,000 people globally and caused over 3,300 deaths.

"Risk-off again in the CEE region," a Prague trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% at 4.307 to the euro, staying off a nearly five-month low hit last week.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= also stayed clear of an all-time low but was down 0.3% at 337.25. The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses, falling 0.5% to 25.48.

Stock markets took the brunt of the hit, with Budapest .BUX shedding more than 4% and Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 down more than 3%. Prague .PX lost 2.25%. The declines were lower than what was reported last week amid coronavirus fears. CEE/

Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU, which had outperformed most banking stocks in recent weeks, lost 6% despite posting a record 2019 profit on Friday.

"Loan growth in Hungary was very robust in the beginning of the year but nobody sees past March," Concorde Securities sales trader Norbert Harcsa said, referring to market worries.

The Fed action this week, followed by other global central banks, has raised questions of whether policy setters in the region could follow suit even as rising inflation in the region has put pressure on rates to rise.

ING said on Friday it saw no imminent chance of the region "joining the chorus" of easing and any moves would likely come later, rather than sooner. A drop in Czech forward rates this week, it said, made the Czech 3x6 FRA attractive for payers.

Analysts have also said Hungary was now off the hook for policy tightening despite region-leading price growth.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1146 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4800

25.3640

-0.46%

-0.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

337.2500

336.1950

-0.31%

-1.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3070

4.2990

-0.19%

-1.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8110

4.8117

+0.01%

-0.47%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4935

7.4930

-0.01%

-0.64%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5900

+0.09%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

968.41

990.6600

-2.25%

-13.20%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40881.83

42607.98

-4.05%

-11.29%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1762.38

1822.85

-3.32%

-18.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9449.64

9594.01

-1.50%

-5.29%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

876.35

904.42

-3.10%

-5.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1825.63

1859.66

-1.83%

-9.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.59

788.23

-1.48%

-3.13%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

533.37

536.40

-0.56%

-6.12%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6870

0.0090

+257bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4110

-0.0600

+230bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2300

-0.0410

+197bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.2560

-0.0150

+214bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3830

-0.0610

+227bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6440

-0.0610

+238bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.03

1.64

1.36

2.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.76

0.78

0.66

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.51

1.26

1.14

1.70

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Marton Dunai and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

