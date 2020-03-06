CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks drop as coronavirus quashes recent gains

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - Central European stock indices fell as much as 4% and currencies lost up to half a percent on Friday, giving back most of their gains from the week as markets around the world tumbled on the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic.
After the region got a boost earlier in the week from the U.S. Federal Reserve's 50-basis-point rate cut, central European assets dropped on Friday as the number of new coronavirus cases spread in Europe and the United States, heightening fears of a global recession.
Serbia and Slovakia reported their first cases of the coronavirus, while Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Czechs to stay out of Italy - the epicentre of the European outbreak.
Italy this week announced the closure of all schools and universities for two weeks, while California declared a state of emergency to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 98,000 people globally and caused over 3,300 deaths.
"Risk-off again in the CEE region," a Prague trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% at 4.307 to the euro, staying off a nearly five-month low hit last week.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= also stayed clear of an all-time low but was down 0.3% at 337.25. The Czech crown EURCZK= led losses, falling 0.5% to 25.48.
Stock markets took the brunt of the hit, with Budapest .BUX shedding more than 4% and Warsaw blue-chips .WIG20 down more than 3%. Prague .PX lost 2.25%. The declines were lower than what was reported last week amid coronavirus fears. CEE/
Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU, which had outperformed most banking stocks in recent weeks, lost 6% despite posting a record 2019 profit on Friday.
"Loan growth in Hungary was very robust in the beginning of the year but nobody sees past March," Concorde Securities sales trader Norbert Harcsa said, referring to market worries.
The Fed action this week, followed by other global central banks, has raised questions of whether policy setters in the region could follow suit even as rising inflation in the region has put pressure on rates to rise.
ING said on Friday it saw no imminent chance of the region "joining the chorus" of easing and any moves would likely come later, rather than sooner. A drop in Czech forward rates this week, it said, made the Czech 3x6 FRA attractive for payers.
Analysts have also said Hungary was now off the hook for policy tightening despite region-leading price growth.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1146 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4800
25.3640
-0.46%
-0.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
337.2500
336.1950
-0.31%
-1.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3070
4.2990
-0.19%
-1.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8110
4.8117
+0.01%
-0.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4935
7.4930
-0.01%
-0.64%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5900
+0.09%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
968.41
990.6600
-2.25%
-13.20%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40881.83
42607.98
-4.05%
-11.29%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1762.38
1822.85
-3.32%
-18.03%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9449.64
9594.01
-1.50%
-5.29%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
876.35
904.42
-3.10%
-5.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1825.63
1859.66
-1.83%
-9.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.59
788.23
-1.48%
-3.13%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
533.37
536.40
-0.56%
-6.12%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6870
0.0090
+257bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4110
-0.0600
+230bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2300
-0.0410
+197bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.2560
-0.0150
+214bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3830
-0.0610
+227bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6440
-0.0610
+238bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.03
1.64
1.36
2.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.76
0.78
0.66
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.51
1.26
1.14
1.70
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Marton Dunai and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
