CEE MARKETS-FX steady, Czech CPI raises 2021 rate hike chance

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were steady on Friday as higher-than-expected inflation data increased the chances of interest rate increases in the Czech Republic later this year, which markets have been pricing in already.

Czech consumer prices rose by 2.2% year-on-year, above the central bank's prediction of 1.7%.

Higher-than-expected inflation could result in a slight appreciation of the Czech crown and a small increase in yields as it raises the chance of policy tightening this year, Erste Group wrote in a note.

The Czech crown rallied to 11-month highs last week after the central bank left the door open to tightening later in 2021, but said longer-than-expected lockdowns in the pandemic were a risk.

The crown EURCZK= retreated from those levels this week, sliding 0.03% on Friday to trade at 25.760 to the euro.

Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at an annual 2.7% in January, matching forecasts, while the central bank's key tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 3.5%.

The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

The bank has said that inflation would rise temporarily to around 4% in the spring due to a tax hike and base effects.

"Inflation data will be more interesting in a few months, so this does not affect the forint now," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "We have seen a healthy trade in the 355-361 range recently -- I expect that to continue."

The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.35% on Friday, at 359.30 per euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken past the psychologically important 4.50 barrier against the euro, edging down 0.04% on the day.

The weakening could stop around 4.51, said Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, as "the positive foundations behind the zloty have not changed."

Poland's forth-quarter gross domestic product fell 2.8% year-on-year, less than expected, in a positive sign for the country as it emerges from the second wave of the pandemic.

The Romanian leu was little changed as the country's CPI rose above expectations to 2.99% in January from December's 2.1%.

Most stock markets in the region slid, with Warsaw .WIG20 weakening 0.84% and Budapest .BUX down 0.46%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1102 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7600

25.7530

-0.03%

+1.82%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.3000

358.0500

-0.35%

+0.95%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5030

4.5013

-0.04%

+1.25%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8749

4.8760

+0.02%

-0.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5700

7.5695

-0.01%

-0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5600

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1057.86

1055.2300

+0.25%

+2.99%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43477.05

43676.69

-0.46%

+3.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1938.55

1954.92

-0.84%

-2.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10475.84

10553.67

-0.74%

+6.84%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

932.31

934.40

-0.22%

+3.49%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1810.35

1804.68

+0.31%

+4.09%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

736.96

737.62

-0.09%

-1.56%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

496.10

491.21

+1.00%

+10.85%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3720

-0.0430

+109bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0210

-0.0530

+173bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4640

-0.0350

+192bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0940

-0.0310

+081bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4720

0.0020

+118bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2910

0.0080

+175bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.64

0.91

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.80

0.83

0.89

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.26

0.28

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

