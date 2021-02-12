CEE MARKETS-FX steady, Czech CPI raises 2021 rate hike chance

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were steady on Friday as higher-than-expected inflation data increased the chances of interest rate increases in the Czech Republic later this year, which markets have been pricing in already.
Czech consumer prices rose by 2.2% year-on-year, above the central bank's prediction of 1.7%.
Higher-than-expected inflation could result in a slight appreciation of the Czech crown and a small increase in yields as it raises the chance of policy tightening this year, Erste Group wrote in a note.
The Czech crown rallied to 11-month highs last week after the central bank left the door open to tightening later in 2021, but said longer-than-expected lockdowns in the pandemic were a risk.
The crown EURCZK= retreated from those levels this week, sliding 0.03% on Friday to trade at 25.760 to the euro.
Hungarian headline inflation was unchanged at an annual 2.7% in January, matching forecasts, while the central bank's key tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 3.5%.
The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
The bank has said that inflation would rise temporarily to around 4% in the spring due to a tax hike and base effects.
"Inflation data will be more interesting in a few months, so this does not affect the forint now," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "We have seen a healthy trade in the 355-361 range recently -- I expect that to continue."
The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.35% on Friday, at 359.30 per euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= continued to weaken past the psychologically important 4.50 barrier against the euro, edging down 0.04% on the day.
The weakening could stop around 4.51, said Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, as "the positive foundations behind the zloty have not changed."
Poland's forth-quarter gross domestic product fell 2.8% year-on-year, less than expected, in a positive sign for the country as it emerges from the second wave of the pandemic.
The Romanian leu was little changed as the country's CPI rose above expectations to 2.99% in January from December's 2.1%.
Most stock markets in the region slid, with Warsaw .WIG20 weakening 0.84% and Budapest .BUX down 0.46%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1102 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7600
25.7530
-0.03%
+1.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.3000
358.0500
-0.35%
+0.95%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5030
4.5013
-0.04%
+1.25%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8749
4.8760
+0.02%
-0.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5700
7.5695
-0.01%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5600
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1057.86
1055.2300
+0.25%
+2.99%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43477.05
43676.69
-0.46%
+3.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1938.55
1954.92
-0.84%
-2.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10475.84
10553.67
-0.74%
+6.84%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
932.31
934.40
-0.22%
+3.49%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1810.35
1804.68
+0.31%
+4.09%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
736.96
737.62
-0.09%
-1.56%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
496.10
491.21
+1.00%
+10.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3720
-0.0430
+109bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0210
-0.0530
+173bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4640
-0.0350
+192bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0940
-0.0310
+081bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4720
0.0020
+118bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2910
0.0080
+175bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.64
0.91
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.80
0.83
0.89
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.26
0.28
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.