CEE MARKETS-FX steady before US inflation data, forint shrugs off stubborn inflation

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies hovered near recent levels on Wednesday as markets looked ahead to an inflation reading in the United States, while digesting stubbornly high price growth closer to home in Hungary.

Hungarian headline inflation eased less-than-expected in March, remaining above 25% in a sign that interest rates may stay high for longer as the central bank resists further hikes or rushing into eventual rate cuts.

With Hungary and other central European policymakers holding rates steady, attention is on bigger global peers who started their tightening policy later. Their hikes now are cutting into interest rate differentials with central Europe.

Investors await the March inflation print in the United States, which will likely influence how soon the Federal Reserve will end its tightening policy.

"Today is a data-driven day... ahead of the data, I do not think many people will take a risk," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were broadly stable against the euro at 4.6655 and 23.48 respectively. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.17% to 376.10, as investors appeared to shrug off a March inflation reading.

Hungarian headline inflation edged down to 25.2%, missing expectations for a drop to 24.7%. Core inflation edged up to 25.7%, according to the statistics office, also defying expectations.

"The Hungarian Central Bank cannot yet cut interest rates in the coming months with such inflation figures," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

The forint has been a top performer in the CEE this year, but ING said room for a further rally was limited.

"At the global level, EUR/USD will not deliver another significant boost anytime soon and the market has almost fully normalised after the March turmoil," ING said.

The benchmark Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR edged higher, rising 3.4 basis points (bps) to 6.206%. The Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR rose 4.8 bps to 4.629.

"The expected drop in (U.S.) consumer inflation to close to 5% in March against 6% in February and the first signs of a worse situation in the labour market will not increase the probability of interest rate hikes," PKO BP said in a note.

"As a result, the yield on Polish bonds can be expected to remain around 6.1%."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1038 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4800

23.4750

-0.02%

+2.89%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.1000

375.4500

-0.17%

+6.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6655

4.6670

+0.03%

+0.52%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9385

4.9351

-0.07%

+0.08%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.3000

+0.07%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1403.53

1405.3000

-0.13%

+16.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44196.19

44408.12

-0.48%

+0.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1783.96

1783.31

+0.04%

-0.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12450.90

12446.02

+0.04%

+6.75%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1224.28

1220.07

+0.35%

+16.73%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

871.83

868.31

+0.41%

+5.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.19

612.84

-0.11%

+1.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7990

0.0480

+307bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0450

0.0170

+271bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6290

0.0480

+232bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1470

-0.1010

+341bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1440

0.0130

+381bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2060

0.0340

+390bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.87

6.19

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.15

13.41

12.23

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.85

6.73

6.36

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

