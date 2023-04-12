CEE MARKETS-FX steady before US inflation data, forint shrugs off stubborn inflation

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies hovered near recent levels on Wednesday as markets looked ahead to an inflation reading in the United States, while digesting stubbornly high price growth closer to home in Hungary.
Hungarian headline inflation eased less-than-expected in March, remaining above 25% in a sign that interest rates may stay high for longer as the central bank resists further hikes or rushing into eventual rate cuts.
With Hungary and other central European policymakers holding rates steady, attention is on bigger global peers who started their tightening policy later. Their hikes now are cutting into interest rate differentials with central Europe.
Investors await the March inflation print in the United States, which will likely influence how soon the Federal Reserve will end its tightening policy.
"Today is a data-driven day... ahead of the data, I do not think many people will take a risk," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were broadly stable against the euro at 4.6655 and 23.48 respectively. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell 0.17% to 376.10, as investors appeared to shrug off a March inflation reading.
Hungarian headline inflation edged down to 25.2%, missing expectations for a drop to 24.7%. Core inflation edged up to 25.7%, according to the statistics office, also defying expectations.
"The Hungarian Central Bank cannot yet cut interest rates in the coming months with such inflation figures," said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.
The forint has been a top performer in the CEE this year, but ING said room for a further rally was limited.
"At the global level, EUR/USD will not deliver another significant boost anytime soon and the market has almost fully normalised after the March turmoil," ING said.
The benchmark Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR edged higher, rising 3.4 basis points (bps) to 6.206%. The Czech 10-year yield CZ10YT=RR rose 4.8 bps to 4.629.
"The expected drop in (U.S.) consumer inflation to close to 5% in March against 6% in February and the first signs of a worse situation in the labour market will not increase the probability of interest rate hikes," PKO BP said in a note.
"As a result, the yield on Polish bonds can be expected to remain around 6.1%."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1038 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4800
23.4750
-0.02%
+2.89%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.1000
375.4500
-0.17%
+6.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6655
4.6670
+0.03%
+0.52%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9385
4.9351
-0.07%
+0.08%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.3000
+0.07%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1403.53
1405.3000
-0.13%
+16.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44196.19
44408.12
-0.48%
+0.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1783.96
1783.31
+0.04%
-0.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12450.90
12446.02
+0.04%
+6.75%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1224.28
1220.07
+0.35%
+16.73%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
871.83
868.31
+0.41%
+5.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.19
612.84
-0.11%
+1.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7990
0.0480
+307bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0450
0.0170
+271bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6290
0.0480
+232bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1470
-0.1010
+341bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1440
0.0130
+381bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2060
0.0340
+390bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.87
6.19
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.15
13.41
12.23
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.85
6.73
6.36
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
