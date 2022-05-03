CEE MARKETS-FX steady ahead of Fed rate meeting; stocks rise
By 0930 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.1% each against the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat. Polish markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
In central and eastern Europe, both Polish and Czech central banks are widely expected to raise rates when they meet on Thursday. Analysts said Prague policymakers could be nearing the end of an aggressive tightening cycle.
"The Czech National Bank is closest to the peak in the region in the hiking cycle," ING Bank said in a research note.
"Although we see room for further rate hikes in June, the central bank's new forecast will have a rather dovish message due to the rate cut projection, which will complicate the koruna's return to stronger levels."
A possible ban on Russian oil imports as part of a new package of sanctions the EU is preparing could pressure the forint, Takarekbank wrote in a note.
Two EU officials said on Monday the EU executive may spare Slovakia and Hungary from an embargo on buying Russian oil, mindful of the two countries' dependence on Russian crude.
Stocks were stronger across the region, led by Czech .PX, up 1.2% on the day. Budapest's .BUX was up 0.7% while Bucharest’s .BETI rose 0.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1154 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6750
24.7200
+0.18%
+0.80%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.0000
382.5500
+0.14%
-3.30%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7040
4.7025
-0.03%
-2.40%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9476
+0.02%
+0.03%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5555
+0.01%
-0.50%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.6700
+0.05%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1332.48
1316.9000
+1.18%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
43005.04
42703.38
+0.71%
-15.21%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1824.05
1824.05
+0.00%
-19.54%
Bucharest
.BETI
12658.62
12626.94
+0.25%
-3.08%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1170.88
1170.06
+0.07%
-6.74%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2126.44
2127.41
-0.05%
+2.26%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.16
827.16
+0.00%
+0.78%
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.83
619.03
-1.32%
-3.91%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2360
-0.0740
+495bps
-13bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7190
0.0590
+400bps
+2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3920
0.0510
+341bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7680
0.0980
+649bps
+5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9210
0.0040
+621bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4490
0.0200
+547bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.14
6.15
6.12
5.49
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.90
8.31
8.44
6.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.67
7.70
7.66
6.14
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
