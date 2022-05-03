CEE MARKETS-FX steady ahead of Fed rate meeting; stocks rise

By 0930 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.1% each against the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat. Polish markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

In central and eastern Europe, both Polish and Czech central banks are widely expected to raise rates when they meet on Thursday. Analysts said Prague policymakers could be nearing the end of an aggressive tightening cycle.

"The Czech National Bank is closest to the peak in the region in the hiking cycle," ING Bank said in a research note.

"Although we see room for further rate hikes in June, the central bank's new forecast will have a rather dovish message due to the rate cut projection, which will complicate the koruna's return to stronger levels."

A possible ban on Russian oil imports as part of a new package of sanctions the EU is preparing could pressure the forint, Takarekbank wrote in a note.

Two EU officials said on Monday the EU executive may spare Slovakia and Hungary from an embargo on buying Russian oil, mindful of the two countries' dependence on Russian crude.

Stocks were stronger across the region, led by Czech .PX, up 1.2% on the day. Budapest's .BUX was up 0.7% while Bucharest’s .BETI rose 0.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1154 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6750

24.7200

+0.18%

+0.80%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.0000

382.5500

+0.14%

-3.30%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7040

4.7025

-0.03%

-2.40%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9476

+0.02%

+0.03%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5550

7.5555

+0.01%

-0.50%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.6700

+0.05%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1332.48

1316.9000

+1.18%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

43005.04

42703.38

+0.71%

-15.21%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1824.05

1824.05

+0.00%

-19.54%

Bucharest

.BETI

12658.62

12626.94

+0.25%

-3.08%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1170.88

1170.06

+0.07%

-6.74%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2126.44

2127.41

-0.05%

+2.26%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

827.16

827.16

+0.00%

+0.78%

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.83

619.03

-1.32%

-3.91%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2360

-0.0740

+495bps

-13bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7190

0.0590

+400bps

+2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3920

0.0510

+341bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7680

0.0980

+649bps

+5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9210

0.0040

+621bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4490

0.0200

+547bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.14

6.15

6.12

5.49

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.90

8.31

8.44

6.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.67

7.70

7.66

6.14

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.