CEE MARKETS-FX start week lower together after recent divergence

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies mostly weakened on Monday, moving in the same direction after largely diverging so far in 2024, amid caution before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week along with expectations of a further Czech interest rate cut.
The Czech crown and Hungarian forint have fallen this year as their central banks cut rates in a continuing easing cycle - though they have regained ground in the past week.
The Polish zloty, on the other hand, is stronger than the start of the year as rates stay on hold but has faded recently.
Easing policy in the region is cutting rate differentials as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have yet to lower their rates, and markets globally will be watching this week for the U.S. central bank's projections for cuts ahead.
On Wednesday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) is expected to deliver another 50 basis point rate cut, as a weaker-than-expected crown and lingering price pressures dampen thoughts of a quickening easing pace.
The crown EURCZK= gained around 0.8% last week amid hawkish central banker comments. It had touched two-year lows beyond 25.50 per euro last month. On Monday, it traded 0.3% down on the day at 25.202 by 0937 GMT.
"We think the (crown) strengthened too quickly, which may have been triggered by hawkish comments from the CNB," ING said in a note. "We believe an acceleration in the pace of rate cuts will remain on the table for the next meeting, which should keep the (crown) under pressure."
ING added the forint could renew gains after Hungary's government said it would conduct talks with the central bank about legal changes that the bank had said would reduce its independence.
The forint EURHUF= lost 0.4% to 394.20 per euro on Monday.
"The government backtracked a bit on its central bank law change, which calmed the markets but there are too many uncertainties around the forint to firm significantly, unless the Fed's decision or its following communication is beneficial for emerging markets," a Budapest-based trader said.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= was also down 0.3% at 4.3065 to the euro while Romania's leu EURRON= was steady at 4.972 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2020
25.1330
-0.27%
-1.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.2000
392.7500
-0.37%
-2.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3065
4.2935
-0.30%
+0.88%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9720
4.9716
-0.01%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1488.51
1480.6800
+0.53%
+5.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65117.84
64988.33
+0.20%
+7.42%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2342.58
2350.97
-0.36%
-0.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16358.91
16246.54
+0.69%
+6.43%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6570
-0.0750
+074bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6200
0.0180
+114bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8330
0.0500
+138bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1490
-0.0150
+223bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3380
0.0480
+286bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4820
0.0340
+302bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.70
3.86
3.35
5.89
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.29
6.61
6.38
8.07
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.87
5.72
5.43
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
