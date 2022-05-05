CEE MARKETS-FX stable as markets eye likely Polish and Czech cenbank rate hikes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable ahead of widely expected rate hikes by central banks in Poland and the Czech Republic on Thursday, as policymakers were fighting soaring inflation while they also weighed the risks of the war in Ukraine.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of Poland to deliver its second 100 basis point hike in a row, bringing the cost of credit to 5.5%. The Czech National Bank was expected to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%.
"Poland's 12.3% inflation rate still warrants a large rate step, although all CEE central banks now have to contend with added real economic risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"The Czech koruna is well supported because the FX market remains convinced that CNB will turn starkly hawkish and abandon signals of ending its tightening cycle, if and when required."
The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% on the day to 4.6717 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% up, trading at 24.6190 versus the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was a touch stronger after the central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender, as expected.
Late last month the central bank raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4%.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Thursday ahead of an auction by the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK). The AKK is offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 40 billion forints ($111.94 million).
"This is not a big amount, so I expect it to be a successful auction," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
"Long-term bond yields rose more than 30 basis points since the start of the week in low liquidity, easily swinged by news about the war and the oil embargo."
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 7.20%.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.57% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.39%. Prague .PX added 0.19%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1004 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6190
24.6400
+0.09%
+1.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.6500
378.8500
+0.05%
-2.45%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6717
4.6750
+0.07%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5470
7.5495
+0.03%
-0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6500
+0.06%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1324.90
1322.3700
+0.19%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43003.61
43170.67
-0.39%
-15.21%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1822.86
1812.56
+0.57%
-19.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12600.96
12445.70
+1.25%
-3.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1168.03
1161.81
+0.54%
-6.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2121.21
2113.55
+0.36%
+2.01%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.74
820.36
+0.05%
-0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.30
602.52
+0.30%
-4.94%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2540
-0.1070
+500bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7870
-0.0030
+407bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4020
0.0740
+341bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7340
-0.0820
+648bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0930
0.0210
+638bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5560
-0.0510
+556bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.12
6.14
6.06
5.51
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.92
8.33
8.46
6.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.85
7.88
7.84
6.24
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 357.3300 forints)
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.