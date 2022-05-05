CEE MARKETS-FX stable as markets eye likely Polish and Czech cenbank rate hikes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held stable ahead of widely expected rate hikes by central banks in Poland and the Czech Republic on Thursday, as policymakers were fighting soaring inflation while they also weighed the risks of the war in Ukraine.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of Poland to deliver its second 100 basis point hike in a row, bringing the cost of credit to 5.5%. The Czech National Bank was expected to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%.

"Poland's 12.3% inflation rate still warrants a large rate step, although all CEE central banks now have to contend with added real economic risk from the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"The Czech koruna is well supported because the FX market remains convinced that CNB will turn starkly hawkish and abandon signals of ending its tightening cycle, if and when required."

The zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.07% on the day to 4.6717 per euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.09% up, trading at 24.6190 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was a touch stronger after the central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender, as expected.

Late last month the central bank raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4%.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Thursday ahead of an auction by the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK). The AKK is offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 40 billion forints ($111.94 million).

"This is not a big amount, so I expect it to be a successful auction," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

"Long-term bond yields rose more than 30 basis points since the start of the week in low liquidity, easily swinged by news about the war and the oil embargo."

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 7.20%.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.57% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.39%. Prague .PX added 0.19%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6190

24.6400

+0.09%

+1.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.6500

378.8500

+0.05%

-2.45%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6717

4.6750

+0.07%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5470

7.5495

+0.03%

-0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.6500

+0.06%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1324.90

1322.3700

+0.19%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43003.61

43170.67

-0.39%

-15.21%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1822.86

1812.56

+0.57%

-19.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12600.96

12445.70

+1.25%

-3.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1168.03

1161.81

+0.54%

-6.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2121.21

2113.55

+0.36%

+2.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.74

820.36

+0.05%

-0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.30

602.52

+0.30%

-4.94%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2540

-0.1070

+500bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7870

-0.0030

+407bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4020

0.0740

+341bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7340

-0.0820

+648bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0930

0.0210

+638bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5560

-0.0510

+556bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.12

6.14

6.06

5.51

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.92

8.33

8.46

6.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.85

7.88

7.84

6.24

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 357.3300 forints)

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

