CEE MARKETS-FX stable as markets await ECB decision, Polish cenbank briefing

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies looked for direction on Thursday as investors focused on the European Central Bank (ECB) meet and National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor's press briefing.

The outcome of the ECB meeting and its effect on the euro/dollar rate will be key to CEE markets, Bank Millennium wrote.

The zloty EURPLN= was unchanged ahead of NBP Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference later in the day which follows the bank's 25-basis-point interest rate hike to 6.75% on Wednesday, smaller than its previous rate increases.

Investors will eye Glapinski's comments for signs of a possible end to the rate-hike cycle and its timeline, analysts said.

Glapinski said in August that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could raise rates once or twice by 25 basis points if needed, though Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he expects the rate hike cycle to end soon.

The EURHUF= forint firmed 0.28% to 397.10 as data showed inflation advancing in August, and likely to rise further from next month, after surging energy costs forced Budapest to curb its years-long policy of keeping a lid on household utility bills.

The Hungarian central bank said that its tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 18.9% in August, adding that household inflation expectations continued to rise.

"There is a danger that inflation expectations will permanently stay high, strengthening a price-wage spiral," Peter Virovacz of ING wrote in a note.

"In this regard, the central bank will hardly have a chance to significantly slow the pace of its rate hikes."

Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 11.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as was expected.

The bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 11.75% last month and had pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation.

Hungary's government debt agency AKK offered to sell HUISSUE three sets of bonds later in the day for a total 45 billion forints.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.13% to 24.575 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.2% to 4.8700.

Stocks in the region were mixed as investors in Europe waited to see if the European Central Bank would fight runaway inflation with a record 75 basis point interest rate hike, or go smaller. The decision was due to be announced at 1245 GMT. L1N30F0IZ

Prague .PX stocks added 1.6% while Budapest .BUX shares fell 0.49%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1114 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5750 24.6080 +0.13% +1.21% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 397.1000 398.2000 +0.28% -6.98% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7225 4.7225 +0.00% -2.78% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8700 4.8602 -0.20% +1.61% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5130 7.5135 +0.01% +0.06% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3100 117.3250 +0.01% +0.23% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1171.43 1152.9600 +1.60% .BUX Budapest .BUX 41089.29 41292.35 -0.49% -18.99% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1488.36 1469.42 +1.29% -34.34% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11972.46 11928.73 +0.37% -8.34% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1063.78 1066.43 -0.25% -15.27% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1982.91 1982.86 +0.00% -4.64% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 849.49 851.36 -0.22% +3.50% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 607.20 607.46 -0.04% -4.48% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.2190 -0.0040 +508bps -5bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.2370 0.0210 +383bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.7360 0.0410 +314bps +2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.7470 0.0050 +561bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.4830 -0.0850 +508bps -13bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.0780 -0.0390 +448bps -6bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.37 7.32 6.90 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.55 15.13 15.08 12.84 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.35 7.37 7.20 7.16 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

