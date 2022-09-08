CEE MARKETS-FX stable as markets await ECB decision, Polish cenbank briefing
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies looked for direction on Thursday as investors focused on the European Central Bank (ECB) meet and National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor's press briefing.
The outcome of the ECB meeting and its effect on the euro/dollar rate will be key to CEE markets, Bank Millennium wrote.
The zloty EURPLN= was unchanged ahead of NBP Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference later in the day which follows the bank's 25-basis-point interest rate hike to 6.75% on Wednesday, smaller than its previous rate increases.
Investors will eye Glapinski's comments for signs of a possible end to the rate-hike cycle and its timeline, analysts said.
Glapinski said in August that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could raise rates once or twice by 25 basis points if needed, though Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he expects the rate hike cycle to end soon.
The EURHUF= forint firmed 0.28% to 397.10 as data showed inflation advancing in August, and likely to rise further from next month, after surging energy costs forced Budapest to curb its years-long policy of keeping a lid on household utility bills.
The Hungarian central bank said that its tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 18.9% in August, adding that household inflation expectations continued to rise.
"There is a danger that inflation expectations will permanently stay high, strengthening a price-wage spiral," Peter Virovacz of ING wrote in a note.
"In this regard, the central bank will hardly have a chance to significantly slow the pace of its rate hikes."
Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 11.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as was expected.
The bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 11.75% last month and had pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation.
Hungary's government debt agency AKK offered to sell HUISSUE three sets of bonds later in the day for a total 45 billion forints.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.13% to 24.575 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.2% to 4.8700.
Stocks in the region were mixed as investors in Europe waited to see if the European Central Bank would fight runaway inflation with a record 75 basis point interest rate hike, or go smaller. The decision was due to be announced at 1245 GMT. L1N30F0IZ
Prague .PX stocks added 1.6% while Budapest .BUX shares fell 0.49%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1114 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5750
24.6080
+0.13%
+1.21%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.1000
398.2000
+0.28%
-6.98%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7225
4.7225
+0.00%
-2.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8700
4.8602
-0.20%
+1.61%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5130
7.5135
+0.01%
+0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3100
117.3250
+0.01%
+0.23%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1171.43
1152.9600
+1.60%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41089.29
41292.35
-0.49%
-18.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1488.36
1469.42
+1.29%
-34.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11972.46
11928.73
+0.37%
-8.34%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1063.78
1066.43
-0.25%
-15.27%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1982.91
1982.86
+0.00%
-4.64%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
849.49
851.36
-0.22%
+3.50%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.20
607.46
-0.04%
-4.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2190
-0.0040
+508bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2370
0.0210
+383bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7360
0.0410
+314bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7470
0.0050
+561bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.4830
-0.0850
+508bps
-13bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0780
-0.0390
+448bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.37
7.32
6.90
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.55
15.13
15.08
12.84
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.35
7.37
7.20
7.16
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
