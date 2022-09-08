PX

CEE MARKETS-FX stable as markets await ECB decision, Polish cenbank briefing

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published

Central European currencies looked for direction on Thursday as investors focused on the European Central Bank (ECB) meet and National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor's press briefing.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies looked for direction on Thursday as investors focused on the European Central Bank (ECB) meet and National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor's press briefing.

The outcome of the ECB meeting and its effect on the euro/dollar rate will be key to CEE markets, Bank Millennium wrote.

The zloty EURPLN= was unchanged ahead of NBP Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference later in the day which follows the bank's 25-basis-point interest rate hike to 6.75% on Wednesday, smaller than its previous rate increases.

Investors will eye Glapinski's comments for signs of a possible end to the rate-hike cycle and its timeline, analysts said.

Glapinski said in August that the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) could raise rates once or twice by 25 basis points if needed, though Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said he expects the rate hike cycle to end soon.

The EURHUF= forint firmed 0.28% to 397.10 as data showed inflation advancing in August, and likely to rise further from next month, after surging energy costs forced Budapest to curb its years-long policy of keeping a lid on household utility bills.

The Hungarian central bank said that its tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 18.9% in August, adding that household inflation expectations continued to rise.

"There is a danger that inflation expectations will permanently stay high, strengthening a price-wage spiral," Peter Virovacz of ING wrote in a note.

"In this regard, the central bank will hardly have a chance to significantly slow the pace of its rate hikes."

Hungary's central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 11.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday, as was expected.

The bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 11.75% last month and had pledged further "decisive" action to fight inflation.

Hungary's government debt agency AKK offered to sell HUISSUE three sets of bonds later in the day for a total 45 billion forints.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.13% to 24.575 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.2% to 4.8700.

Stocks in the region were mixed as investors in Europe waited to see if the European Central Bank would fight runaway inflation with a record 75 basis point interest rate hike, or go smaller. The decision was due to be announced at 1245 GMT. L1N30F0IZ

Prague .PX stocks added 1.6% while Budapest .BUX shares fell 0.49%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1114 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5750

24.6080

+0.13%

+1.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.1000

398.2000

+0.28%

-6.98%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7225

4.7225

+0.00%

-2.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8700

4.8602

-0.20%

+1.61%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5130

7.5135

+0.01%

+0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.3250

+0.01%

+0.23%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1171.43

1152.9600

+1.60%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41089.29

41292.35

-0.49%

-18.99%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1488.36

1469.42

+1.29%

-34.34%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11972.46

11928.73

+0.37%

-8.34%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1063.78

1066.43

-0.25%

-15.27%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1982.91

1982.86

+0.00%

-4.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

849.49

851.36

-0.22%

+3.50%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.20

607.46

-0.04%

-4.48%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2190

-0.0040

+508bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2370

0.0210

+383bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7360

0.0410

+314bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7470

0.0050

+561bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.4830

-0.0850

+508bps

-13bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0780

-0.0390

+448bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.37

7.32

6.90

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.55

15.13

15.08

12.84

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.35

7.37

7.20

7.16

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More