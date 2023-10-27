CEE MARKETS-FX stabilises as markets mull ECB, Czech central bank

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies steadied on Friday, hanging on to some gains on the expectation that euro zone rates have peaked, although the Czech crown was still near 15-month lows before a Czech central bank meeting next week that may deliver a first interest rate cut.

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, ending an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes.

Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a good chance of a cut in rates at the Czech National Bank's (CNB), Nov. 2 policy meeting, with inflation coming down and forecast to be back at target in the first half of 2024.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed against the euro at 24.632, steadying after it firmed from its lowest point since July 2022 in the previous session.

CSOB said in a note that signals that ECB rates were at a peak helped the crown and other CEE currencies.

"Apart from activity on main (global) markets, the crown will start looking toward next week's CNB meeting," CSOB said. "Uncertainty around the timing of the first interest rate cut is enormous."

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was also broadly stable at 382.80 after gaining on Thursday.

"What we see in the gradual firming of the forint is the belief by markets, fuelled by recent speculations in the news, that there will be soon an agreement between the EU and Hungary regarding frozen funds," a Budapest-based trader said.

Hungary's top negotiator said earlier this month that talks with the EU on unblocking billions of euros worth of funding suspended due to concerns over democratic standards could be concluded by the end of November.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.17% weaker at 4.461, but remained around 1.5% firmer compared to its level before Oct. 15 elections which gave pro-EU parties a majority.

"We are still in the positive post-election mood and that was the biggest driver in October," said Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz. "It seems to be durable, the shift in valuations of Polish assets have held in recent days after the elections."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6320

24.6260

-0.02%

-1.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.8000

382.7000

-0.03%

+4.35%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4610

4.4535

-0.17%

+5.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9674

4.9650

-0.05%

-0.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1800

+0.04%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1349.81

1345.8100

+0.30%

+12.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56726.68

56594.23

+0.23%

+29.53%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2127.77

2120.96

+0.32%

+18.74%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14251.85

14217.14

+0.24%

+22.19%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7740

-0.2790

+165bps

-28bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4670

-0.1090

+175bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7450

-0.0540

+190bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1890

0.0090

+206bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4250

-0.0300

+271bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8000

-0.0210

+295bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.43

5.45

4.51

7.03

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.34

9.09

8.12

11.49

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.32

4.94

4.68

5.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldzsar Gyori in Budapest. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

