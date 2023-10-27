CEE MARKETS-FX stabilises as markets mull ECB, Czech central bank

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies steadied on Friday, hanging on to some gains on the expectation that euro zone rates have peaked, although the Czech crown was still near 15-month lows before a Czech central bank meeting next week that may deliver a first interest rate cut.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday, ending an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes.
Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a good chance of a cut in rates at the Czech National Bank's (CNB), Nov. 2 policy meeting, with inflation coming down and forecast to be back at target in the first half of 2024.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was little changed against the euro at 24.632, steadying after it firmed from its lowest point since July 2022 in the previous session.
CSOB said in a note that signals that ECB rates were at a peak helped the crown and other CEE currencies.
"Apart from activity on main (global) markets, the crown will start looking toward next week's CNB meeting," CSOB said. "Uncertainty around the timing of the first interest rate cut is enormous."
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was also broadly stable at 382.80 after gaining on Thursday.
"What we see in the gradual firming of the forint is the belief by markets, fuelled by recent speculations in the news, that there will be soon an agreement between the EU and Hungary regarding frozen funds," a Budapest-based trader said.
Hungary's top negotiator said earlier this month that talks with the EU on unblocking billions of euros worth of funding suspended due to concerns over democratic standards could be concluded by the end of November.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.17% weaker at 4.461, but remained around 1.5% firmer compared to its level before Oct. 15 elections which gave pro-EU parties a majority.
"We are still in the positive post-election mood and that was the biggest driver in October," said Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz. "It seems to be durable, the shift in valuations of Polish assets have held in recent days after the elections."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6320
24.6260
-0.02%
-1.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.8000
382.7000
-0.03%
+4.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4610
4.4535
-0.17%
+5.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9674
4.9650
-0.05%
-0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1800
+0.04%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1349.81
1345.8100
+0.30%
+12.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56726.68
56594.23
+0.23%
+29.53%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2127.77
2120.96
+0.32%
+18.74%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14251.85
14217.14
+0.24%
+22.19%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7740
-0.2790
+165bps
-28bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4670
-0.1090
+175bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7450
-0.0540
+190bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1890
0.0090
+206bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4250
-0.0300
+271bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8000
-0.0210
+295bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.43
5.45
4.51
7.03
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.34
9.09
8.12
11.49
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.32
4.94
4.68
5.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldzsar Gyori in Budapest. Editing by Jane Merriman)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.