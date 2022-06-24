CEE MARKETS-FX softens as markets fret over global growth

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly a touch weaker on Friday, at the end of a week in which fears that aggressive monetary policy tightening could tip the global economy into recession weighed on foreign exchange markets.

The region's rate-setters embarked on a tightening cycle last year to tame some of the highest inflation on the continent, but with major central banks now also turning more hawkish fears of a global economic slump have shaken markets.

"If you look at the currencies, especially the forint and zloty, recently they have been moving pretty much in tandem so it seems that... no local factors are priced in, it is only the global sentiment, which has started to sour," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

At 0851 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.13% weaker against the euro at 4.7135, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= softened 0.22% to 400.85.

"The forint is underperforming its peers as it is also pressured by a twin deficit as well as the fact that there is still no agreement on EU recovery funds... there is just no good news to support the forint," said an FX trader in Budapest.

The forint has been the worst performer among its CEE peers this year, losing more than 7.8% versus the euro since the start of 2022 and fell to a record low of 403 to the euro last week.

The Czech crown was stable at 24.755, shrugging off a fresh fall in Czech consumer confidence.

The Czech central bank delivered a hefty 125-bps rate hike on Wednesday.

After the decision, Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank's mandate to intervene in currency markets remained in place and the interventions were preventing an undesired weakening of the crown as a supplementary tool to battle inflation.

Analysts say the crown will remain under pressure amid uncertainty around the entry of incoming Governor Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes and will lead the bank from July.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7550

24.7540

-0.00%

+0.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

400.8500

399.9500

-0.22%

-7.85%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7135

4.7075

-0.13%

-2.60%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9470

4.9484

+0.03%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5285

+0.01%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.4300

+0.07%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1273.85

1278.6500

-0.38%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40046.57

39614.00

+1.09%

-21.04%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1666.85

1654.32

+0.76%

-26.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12333.56

12251.33

+0.67%

-5.57%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1132.39

1132.41

-0.00%

-9.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2003.93

1996.71

+0.36%

-3.63%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

831.16

830.78

+0.05%

+1.26%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.08

606.43

+0.77%

-3.87%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2640

0.0000

+545bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.5390

-0.0900

+437bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0590

-0.1220

+362bps

-13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.4110

-0.0630

+659bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2070

-0.0620

+604bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8330

-0.1620

+539bps

-17bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.50

7.51

7.31

6.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.24

9.72

9.55

7.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.70

7.88

7.78

6.98

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)

