CEE MARKETS-FX softens as markets fret over global growth
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly a touch weaker on Friday, at the end of a week in which fears that aggressive monetary policy tightening could tip the global economy into recession weighed on foreign exchange markets.
The region's rate-setters embarked on a tightening cycle last year to tame some of the highest inflation on the continent, but with major central banks now also turning more hawkish fears of a global economic slump have shaken markets.
"If you look at the currencies, especially the forint and zloty, recently they have been moving pretty much in tandem so it seems that... no local factors are priced in, it is only the global sentiment, which has started to sour," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
At 0851 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.13% weaker against the euro at 4.7135, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= softened 0.22% to 400.85.
"The forint is underperforming its peers as it is also pressured by a twin deficit as well as the fact that there is still no agreement on EU recovery funds... there is just no good news to support the forint," said an FX trader in Budapest.
The forint has been the worst performer among its CEE peers this year, losing more than 7.8% versus the euro since the start of 2022 and fell to a record low of 403 to the euro last week.
The Czech crown was stable at 24.755, shrugging off a fresh fall in Czech consumer confidence.
The Czech central bank delivered a hefty 125-bps rate hike on Wednesday.
After the decision, Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank's mandate to intervene in currency markets remained in place and the interventions were preventing an undesired weakening of the crown as a supplementary tool to battle inflation.
Analysts say the crown will remain under pressure amid uncertainty around the entry of incoming Governor Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes and will lead the bank from July.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7550
24.7540
-0.00%
+0.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
400.8500
399.9500
-0.22%
-7.85%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7135
4.7075
-0.13%
-2.60%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9470
4.9484
+0.03%
+0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5285
+0.01%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.4300
+0.07%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1273.85
1278.6500
-0.38%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40046.57
39614.00
+1.09%
-21.04%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1666.85
1654.32
+0.76%
-26.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12333.56
12251.33
+0.67%
-5.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1132.39
1132.41
-0.00%
-9.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2003.93
1996.71
+0.36%
-3.63%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.16
830.78
+0.05%
+1.26%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.08
606.43
+0.77%
-3.87%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2640
0.0000
+545bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.5390
-0.0900
+437bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0590
-0.1220
+362bps
-13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.4110
-0.0630
+659bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2070
-0.0620
+604bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8330
-0.1620
+539bps
-17bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.50
7.51
7.31
6.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.24
9.72
9.55
7.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.70
7.88
7.78
6.98
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
