CEE MARKETS-FX slips with market focus on Hungarian rating review

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mainly on the back foot on Thursday, as markets eyed data on economic growth in the United States and a review of Hungary's credit rating.

The forint EURHUF= has posted strong gains this week, boosted by a central bank pledge to keep its one-day deposit rate at 18% and raise the required reserve ratio for commercial banks from April.

The Hungarian currency, however, was 0.26% weaker against the euro at 388.55 by 1014 GMT on Thursday, as investors eyed a rating review from S&P scheduled for Friday, just a week after Fitch cut the outlook on Hungary's rating to negative from stable, citing policy weaknesses in a tough environment.

"We saw quite a big rally in the past couple of days so first of all this might be just some type of temporary correction," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.

"Tomorrow Hungary is facing a ratings decision from S&P... after Fitch cut Hungary's outlook from stable back to negative I guess the market is quite anxious that maybe S&P could continue this trend."

Meanwhile, markets are looking ahead to a report on fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product that is expected to show a strong pace of growth, but with momentum slowing towards the end of the year.

"The U.S. data could have a significant impact on currency markets so investors are on the sidelines," Magyar Bankholding analysts said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was broadly stable at 23.787, hovering around 14-year highs after hitting its strongest level since October 2008 on Wednesday.

"The continuing combination of favourable weather and falling forward and spot gas prices is still primarily behind the strong Czech currency," CSOB said in a note. "These are helping mainly via better global sentiment - more stable returns and a weaker U.S. dollar," it added.

The Polish zloty was 0.12% weaker at 4.7225.

"We are moving towards the upper-band of a tight range," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. "The weakening pressure is mounting, mainly due to local factors ... geopolitical tension regarding Ukraine but also that we still do not have any breaking information about the recovery fund."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1114 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7870

23.7820

-0.02%

+1.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.5500

387.5500

-0.26%

+2.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7225

4.7170

-0.12%

-0.70%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8865

4.8981

+0.24%

+1.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3700

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1315.65

1302.9900

+0.97%

+9.48%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46861.63

46249.05

+1.32%

+7.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1902.48

1886.24

+0.86%

+6.16%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12249.84

12182.86

+0.55%

+5.03%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1112.05

1111.81

+0.02%

+6.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2119.20

2107.03

+0.58%

+706.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

839.79

851.88

-1.42%

+1.84%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

615.97

614.45

+0.25%

+2.41%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9550

0.2900

+340bps

+27bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8590

0.0060

+266bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4080

-0.0080

+223bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9800

-0.1090

+343bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8920

0.0000

+370bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9100

-0.0130

+373bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.83

6.32

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.55

12.80

11.38

16.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.96

6.84

6.42

6.93

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

