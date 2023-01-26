CEE MARKETS-FX slips with market focus on Hungarian rating review

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mainly on the back foot on Thursday, as markets eyed data on economic growth in the United States and a review of Hungary's credit rating.
The forint EURHUF= has posted strong gains this week, boosted by a central bank pledge to keep its one-day deposit rate at 18% and raise the required reserve ratio for commercial banks from April.
The Hungarian currency, however, was 0.26% weaker against the euro at 388.55 by 1014 GMT on Thursday, as investors eyed a rating review from S&P scheduled for Friday, just a week after Fitch cut the outlook on Hungary's rating to negative from stable, citing policy weaknesses in a tough environment.
"We saw quite a big rally in the past couple of days so first of all this might be just some type of temporary correction," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.
"Tomorrow Hungary is facing a ratings decision from S&P... after Fitch cut Hungary's outlook from stable back to negative I guess the market is quite anxious that maybe S&P could continue this trend."
Meanwhile, markets are looking ahead to a report on fourth-quarter U.S. gross domestic product that is expected to show a strong pace of growth, but with momentum slowing towards the end of the year.
"The U.S. data could have a significant impact on currency markets so investors are on the sidelines," Magyar Bankholding analysts said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was broadly stable at 23.787, hovering around 14-year highs after hitting its strongest level since October 2008 on Wednesday.
"The continuing combination of favourable weather and falling forward and spot gas prices is still primarily behind the strong Czech currency," CSOB said in a note. "These are helping mainly via better global sentiment - more stable returns and a weaker U.S. dollar," it added.
The Polish zloty was 0.12% weaker at 4.7225.
"We are moving towards the upper-band of a tight range," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. "The weakening pressure is mounting, mainly due to local factors ... geopolitical tension regarding Ukraine but also that we still do not have any breaking information about the recovery fund."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1114 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7870
23.7820
-0.02%
+1.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.5500
387.5500
-0.26%
+2.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7225
4.7170
-0.12%
-0.70%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8865
4.8981
+0.24%
+1.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3700
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1315.65
1302.9900
+0.97%
+9.48%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46861.63
46249.05
+1.32%
+7.01%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1902.48
1886.24
+0.86%
+6.16%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12249.84
12182.86
+0.55%
+5.03%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1112.05
1111.81
+0.02%
+6.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2119.20
2107.03
+0.58%
+706.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
839.79
851.88
-1.42%
+1.84%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
615.97
614.45
+0.25%
+2.41%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9550
0.2900
+340bps
+27bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8590
0.0060
+266bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4080
-0.0080
+223bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9800
-0.1090
+343bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8920
0.0000
+370bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9100
-0.0130
+373bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.83
6.32
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.55
12.80
11.38
16.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.96
6.84
6.42
6.93
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
