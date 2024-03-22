CEE MARKETS-FX slips as markets eye dollar, Hungarian rates

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were weaker on Friday as a strong dollar weighed on the region, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= underperforming as traders nervously eyed an interest rate decision next week.

Although the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision this week to stick to its projection of three rate cuts this year turned out to be more dovish than some had expected and sent the dollar falling, it quickly recouped the losses thanks to yet another run of resilient U.S. economic data.

A stronger dollar is negative for emerging market currencies as it lowers the premium for holding riskier assets.

In Hungary, the forint was 0.67% weaker against the euro at 397.35 as markets looked ahead to an interest rate decision on Tuesday where the cost of credit will fall.

"Traders are closing their positions ahead of Hungary's central bank policy decision scheduled for next Tuesday," said a Budapest-based trader.

In February, the cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9%, ramping the pace of rate cuts. Estimates for next week's cut range from 50 to 100 basis points, and ING Economist Peter Virovacz said that nervousness that it could be at the upper end of this range could be weighing on the forint.

"Maybe some players in the market are having some fears that the central bank will decide to continue with 100 (basis-point rate cut), and maybe that is causing the underperformance in the forint," he said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.22% at 4.3175 while the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.18% to 25.3700.

The Czech central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.75% on Wednesday.

The region's stock markets were mixed, with Prague's main index .PX rising 0.86% while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.26% and 0.19%, respectively.

The Polish market was weighed down by shares in supermarket chain Dino Polska SA DNP.WA, which was down over 6% after its full-year profit missed analysts' estimates.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3700

25.3250

-0.18%

-2.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.3500

394.7000

-0.67%

-3.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3175

4.3080

-0.22%

+0.63%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9730

4.9734

+0.01%

+0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1800

117.2350

+0.05%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1495.85

1483.0800

+0.86%

+5.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65671.71

65841.44

-0.26%

+8.33%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2405.05

2409.74

-0.19%

+2.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16702.63

16601.85

+0.61%

+8.66%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7500

0.0050

+091bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7250

0.0050

+135bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9180

0.0070

+155bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.2520

0.0520

+242bps

+7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4370

0.0500

+306bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5550

0.0570

+318bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.78

3.94

3.33

5.86

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.20

6.80

6.49

8.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.90

5.82

5.58

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

