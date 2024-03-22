CEE MARKETS-FX slips as markets eye dollar, Hungarian rates

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were weaker on Friday as a strong dollar weighed on the region, with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= underperforming as traders nervously eyed an interest rate decision next week.
Although the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision this week to stick to its projection of three rate cuts this year turned out to be more dovish than some had expected and sent the dollar falling, it quickly recouped the losses thanks to yet another run of resilient U.S. economic data.
A stronger dollar is negative for emerging market currencies as it lowers the premium for holding riskier assets.
In Hungary, the forint was 0.67% weaker against the euro at 397.35 as markets looked ahead to an interest rate decision on Tuesday where the cost of credit will fall.
"Traders are closing their positions ahead of Hungary's central bank policy decision scheduled for next Tuesday," said a Budapest-based trader.
In February, the cut its base rate by 100 basis points to 9%, ramping the pace of rate cuts. Estimates for next week's cut range from 50 to 100 basis points, and ING Economist Peter Virovacz said that nervousness that it could be at the upper end of this range could be weighing on the forint.
"Maybe some players in the market are having some fears that the central bank will decide to continue with 100 (basis-point rate cut), and maybe that is causing the underperformance in the forint," he said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.22% at 4.3175 while the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.18% to 25.3700.
The Czech central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.75% on Wednesday.
The region's stock markets were mixed, with Prague's main index .PX rising 0.86% while Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.26% and 0.19%, respectively.
The Polish market was weighed down by shares in supermarket chain Dino Polska SA DNP.WA, which was down over 6% after its full-year profit missed analysts' estimates.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3700
25.3250
-0.18%
-2.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.3500
394.7000
-0.67%
-3.56%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3175
4.3080
-0.22%
+0.63%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9730
4.9734
+0.01%
+0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1800
117.2350
+0.05%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1495.85
1483.0800
+0.86%
+5.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65671.71
65841.44
-0.26%
+8.33%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2405.05
2409.74
-0.19%
+2.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16702.63
16601.85
+0.61%
+8.66%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7500
0.0050
+091bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7250
0.0050
+135bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9180
0.0070
+155bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.2520
0.0520
+242bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4370
0.0500
+306bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5550
0.0570
+318bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.78
3.94
3.33
5.86
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.20
6.80
6.49
8.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.90
5.82
5.58
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
