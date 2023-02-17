CEE MARKETS-FX slips as dollar firms, CEZ falls

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were on the back foot on Friday, as a stronger dollar and an opinion from an adviser to the European Union's top court seen as negative for Polish banks soured sentiment.
The dollar rose to a six-week high as strong U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials led traders to bet more interest rate rises are coming.
Economists at Hungarian Bankholding said the rally in the dollar contributed to a weakening of the Hungarian forint through increased risk aversion and higher interest rate expectations in the United States.
At 1044 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 385.90. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was broadly stable against the euro at 4.778.
The zloty and Polish stocks fell on Thursday after an opinion from an adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) backed Polish borrowers with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in a long-running case that the country's regulator has warned could cost Polish banks 100 billion zlotys ($22 billion).
"In general we expect the zloty to continue to underperform," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw. "Yesterday's ruling from the ECJ was negative for the Polish banking sector and this in itself is enough to bet against Polish assets."
In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= was 0.14% weaker at 23.72.
Meanwhile, shares in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR fell around 3%, a second day of losses after they touched a six-month high on Wednesday, with investors taking profits and a Citi recommendation to sell also hitting the stock.
CEZ had jumped in the past week amid speculation of a potential buyout from the state, which holds 70% of shares. Prime Minister Petr Fiala reiterated on Thursday the government would decide on a plan to take larger control over electricity production in the country some time this year.
The government has been mulling ways to restructure CEZ to secure full control over some of its power production and create easier conditions for investments into nuclear power plants that are difficult for privately held companies.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1144 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7200
23.6860
-0.14%
+1.85%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.9000
383.6000
-0.60%
+3.51%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7780
4.7770
-0.02%
-1.85%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9055
4.8981
-0.15%
+0.75%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.3050
+0.07%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1394.49
1400.5500
-0.43%
+16.04%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45692.43
46039.34
-0.75%
+4.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1857.91
1865.51
-0.41%
+3.68%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12355.55
12364.21
-0.07%
+5.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1190.47
1192.58
-0.18%
+13.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2148.94
2151.50
-0.12%
+717.80%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
871.24
869.08
+0.25%
+5.65%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.98
605.89
+0.84%
+1.58%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9020
-0.0330
+297bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1280
0.0100
+254bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8750
0.1370
+235bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5440
0.1780
+361bps
+13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5510
0.2020
+396bps
+15bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5000
0.1460
+397bps
+10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
7.05
6.60
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.84
14.38
12.95
16.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.01
6.99
6.74
6.94
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 4.4837 zlotys)
Hungarian forint's hot streakhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Eh5Eb7
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter and Raissa Kasolowsky)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
