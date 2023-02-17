CEE MARKETS-FX slips as dollar firms, CEZ falls

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were on the back foot on Friday, as a stronger dollar and an opinion from an adviser to the European Union's top court seen as negative for Polish banks soured sentiment.

The dollar rose to a six-week high as strong U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials led traders to bet more interest rate rises are coming.

Economists at Hungarian Bankholding said the rally in the dollar contributed to a weakening of the Hungarian forint through increased risk aversion and higher interest rate expectations in the United States.

At 1044 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 385.90. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was broadly stable against the euro at 4.778.

The zloty and Polish stocks fell on Thursday after an opinion from an adviser to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) backed Polish borrowers with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in a long-running case that the country's regulator has warned could cost Polish banks 100 billion zlotys ($22 billion).

"In general we expect the zloty to continue to underperform," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw. "Yesterday's ruling from the ECJ was negative for the Polish banking sector and this in itself is enough to bet against Polish assets."

In the Czech Republic, the crown EURCZK= was 0.14% weaker at 23.72.

Meanwhile, shares in Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR fell around 3%, a second day of losses after they touched a six-month high on Wednesday, with investors taking profits and a Citi recommendation to sell also hitting the stock.

CEZ had jumped in the past week amid speculation of a potential buyout from the state, which holds 70% of shares. Prime Minister Petr Fiala reiterated on Thursday the government would decide on a plan to take larger control over electricity production in the country some time this year.

The government has been mulling ways to restructure CEZ to secure full control over some of its power production and create easier conditions for investments into nuclear power plants that are difficult for privately held companies.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1144 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7200

23.6860

-0.14%

+1.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.9000

383.6000

-0.60%

+3.51%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7780

4.7770

-0.02%

-1.85%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9055

4.8981

-0.15%

+0.75%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.3050

+0.07%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1394.49

1400.5500

-0.43%

+16.04%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45692.43

46039.34

-0.75%

+4.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1857.91

1865.51

-0.41%

+3.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12355.55

12364.21

-0.07%

+5.93%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1190.47

1192.58

-0.18%

+13.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2148.94

2151.50

-0.12%

+717.80%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

871.24

869.08

+0.25%

+5.65%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.98

605.89

+0.84%

+1.58%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9020

-0.0330

+297bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1280

0.0100

+254bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8750

0.1370

+235bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5440

0.1780

+361bps

+13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5510

0.2020

+396bps

+15bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5000

0.1460

+397bps

+10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

7.05

6.60

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.84

14.38

12.95

16.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.01

6.99

6.74

6.94

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 4.4837 zlotys)

Hungarian forint's hot streakhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Eh5Eb7

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.