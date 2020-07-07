CEE MARKETS-FX slips after industrial output data disappoints

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies returned some recent gains on Tuesday, with the Czech crown touching a one-week low after disappointing industrial data from the region and as investors remain wary of rising coronavirus cases.

Hungary's industrial output dropped by 30.7% in May, worse than expected after a 36.8% plunge in April. In the Czech Republic, industrial production in May dropped 25.7% year-on-year, also more than forecast.

"We expected a negative result, but somewhat below 30%," said David Nemeth, senior analyst at KH Bank in Budapest, in a note. "The restart seems slower than expected," he added.

Weighing on sentiment was a new European Commission forecast predicting the euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= had dropped 0.4% on the day to 353.95 to the euro to lead losses in the region and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 26.71 per euro by 1000 GMT.

As of Monday's close, the forint had gained 1.4% since hitting a two-month low on June 30 and the crown had risen almost 1% since touching a four-week low on June 29.

The data came as a disappointment as analysts had expected better data in May as Europe eases lockdowns to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. However, market watchers expect an improvement in the coming months.

"We expect industrial output to come in at -10.5% in 2020 (in the Czech Republic)," Erste Group said. "In the coming months production should be gradually recovering, due to increased both domestic and foreign demand."

Elsewhere, Poland's zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.2% to 4.47 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was steady at 4.8395.

In stock markets, Prague stocks were mostly lower although a rise in dual-listed Erste Group Bank ERST.VI, ERST.PR held the index up. Budapest .BUX fell 1.4%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1200 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7100

26.6800

-0.11%

-4.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.9500

352.4150

-0.43%

-6.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4702

4.4627

-0.17%

-4.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8395

4.8397

+0.00%

-1.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5490

7.5580

+0.12%

-1.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.5800

+0.01%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

941.40

938.0000

+0.36%

-15.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35992.36

36489.42

-1.36%

-21.90%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1805.04

1818.55

-0.74%

-16.05%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8569.19

8595.51

-0.31%

-14.11%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

851.65

853.60

-0.23%

-8.02%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1617.10

1621.33

-0.26%

-19.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

661.39

660.75

+0.10%

-17.50%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

446.55

447.12

-0.13%

-21.40%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0510

0.0460

+073bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3180

-0.1160

+099bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8010

0.0260

+123bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1220

-0.0150

+080bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7450

-0.0030

+142bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3600

-0.0100

+179bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.63

0.62

0.59

0.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.22

0.22

0.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

