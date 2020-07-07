CEE MARKETS-FX slips after industrial output data disappoints

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies returned some recent gains on Tuesday, with the Czech crown touching a one-week low after disappointing industrial data from the region and as investors remain wary of rising coronavirus cases.
Hungary's industrial output dropped by 30.7% in May, worse than expected after a 36.8% plunge in April. In the Czech Republic, industrial production in May dropped 25.7% year-on-year, also more than forecast.
"We expected a negative result, but somewhat below 30%," said David Nemeth, senior analyst at KH Bank in Budapest, in a note. "The restart seems slower than expected," he added.
Weighing on sentiment was a new European Commission forecast predicting the euro zone economy will drop deeper into recession this year and rebound less steeply in 2021 than previously thought.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= had dropped 0.4% on the day to 353.95 to the euro to lead losses in the region and the Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 26.71 per euro by 1000 GMT.
As of Monday's close, the forint had gained 1.4% since hitting a two-month low on June 30 and the crown had risen almost 1% since touching a four-week low on June 29.
The data came as a disappointment as analysts had expected better data in May as Europe eases lockdowns to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. However, market watchers expect an improvement in the coming months.
"We expect industrial output to come in at -10.5% in 2020 (in the Czech Republic)," Erste Group said. "In the coming months production should be gradually recovering, due to increased both domestic and foreign demand."
Elsewhere, Poland's zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.2% to 4.47 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was steady at 4.8395.
In stock markets, Prague stocks were mostly lower although a rise in dual-listed Erste Group Bank ERST.VI, ERST.PR held the index up. Budapest .BUX fell 1.4%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1200 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7100
26.6800
-0.11%
-4.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.9500
352.4150
-0.43%
-6.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4702
4.4627
-0.17%
-4.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8395
4.8397
+0.00%
-1.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5490
7.5580
+0.12%
-1.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.5800
+0.01%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
941.40
938.0000
+0.36%
-15.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35992.36
36489.42
-1.36%
-21.90%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1805.04
1818.55
-0.74%
-16.05%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8569.19
8595.51
-0.31%
-14.11%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
851.65
853.60
-0.23%
-8.02%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1617.10
1621.33
-0.26%
-19.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
661.39
660.75
+0.10%
-17.50%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
446.55
447.12
-0.13%
-21.40%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0510
0.0460
+073bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3180
-0.1160
+099bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8010
0.0260
+123bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1220
-0.0150
+080bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7450
-0.0030
+142bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3600
-0.0100
+179bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.63
0.62
0.59
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.22
0.22
0.26
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
