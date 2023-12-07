CEE MARKETS-FX slightly weaker, leu steady after GDP gain

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies mostly edged lower on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed, pulling currencies off recent highs despite some bright spots in the region's hard-hit economies.
In Poland, attention was turning to a news conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski later in the day after the bank left interest rates unchanged for a second month, following cuts in September and October.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.3325 to the euro at 0959 GMT, hanging off a 3-1/2 year high of 4.317 hit this week.
Updated Romanian statistics office data on Thursday showed the economy expanded more than first estimated in the third quarter, with a 0.9% quarterly rise and 1.1% year-on-year increase. Both were above flash estimates.
Czech industrial output rose in year-on-year terms for the fifth time this year, increasing 1.9% in October after three consecutive months of decline. The Czech economy was the only one in the region that declined in the third quarter.
Central Europe's economies have staggered since last year under the weight of high inflation.
But with price growth subsiding, economies are looking to regain traction, while policymakers are trying to manage monetary policy easing cycles that have either already begun or may be about to start.
Romania's central bank is expected to be the last among the CEE-4 countries to cut interest rates.
Third-quarter data there showed economic momentum building, analysts said, although downside risks remain.
"The balance of risks to the 2024 growth outlook is tilted to the downside due to sluggish economic growth in euro zone and stickier-than-anticipated inflation rate," Erste Group Bank analysts said.
The leu EURRON= was steady at 4.9655 to the euro on Thursday, outperforming its peers.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= lost nearly 0.2% to 380.75 per euro, stuck on the weak side of the 380 psychological level for a second day. It traded as strong as 375 in November.
The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, dipped 0.1% to 24.325. Czech output data from October showed a good start to the fourth quarter, analysts said.
Like Romania, Czech central bankers have maintained steady policy for now, unlike in Hungary or Poland, although the latter has paused its easing cycle for now.
Bank Millennium said the Polish governor would likely repeat "the desire to refrain from further reductions in interest rates in order to be able to assess the actions taken so far.
"Even more so in light of the uncertainty regarding (the new) government’s anti-inflation programs," it said.
