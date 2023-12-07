CEE MARKETS-FX slightly weaker, leu steady after GDP gain

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies mostly edged lower on Thursday as a stronger dollar weighed, pulling currencies off recent highs despite some bright spots in the region's hard-hit economies.

In Poland, attention was turning to a news conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski later in the day after the bank left interest rates unchanged for a second month, following cuts in September and October.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% at 4.3325 to the euro at 0959 GMT, hanging off a 3-1/2 year high of 4.317 hit this week.

Updated Romanian statistics office data on Thursday showed the economy expanded more than first estimated in the third quarter, with a 0.9% quarterly rise and 1.1% year-on-year increase. Both were above flash estimates.

Czech industrial output rose in year-on-year terms for the fifth time this year, increasing 1.9% in October after three consecutive months of decline. The Czech economy was the only one in the region that declined in the third quarter.

Central Europe's economies have staggered since last year under the weight of high inflation.

But with price growth subsiding, economies are looking to regain traction, while policymakers are trying to manage monetary policy easing cycles that have either already begun or may be about to start.

Romania's central bank is expected to be the last among the CEE-4 countries to cut interest rates.

Third-quarter data there showed economic momentum building, analysts said, although downside risks remain.

"The balance of risks to the 2024 growth outlook is tilted to the downside due to sluggish economic growth in euro zone and stickier-than-anticipated inflation rate," Erste Group Bank analysts said.

The leu EURRON= was steady at 4.9655 to the euro on Thursday, outperforming its peers.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= lost nearly 0.2% to 380.75 per euro, stuck on the weak side of the 380 psychological level for a second day. It traded as strong as 375 in November.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, meanwhile, dipped 0.1% to 24.325. Czech output data from October showed a good start to the fourth quarter, analysts said.

Like Romania, Czech central bankers have maintained steady policy for now, unlike in Hungary or Poland, although the latter has paused its easing cycle for now.

Bank Millennium said the Polish governor would likely repeat "the desire to refrain from further reductions in interest rates in order to be able to assess the actions taken so far.

"Even more so in light of the uncertainty regarding (the new) government’s anti-inflation programs," it said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1059 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3250

24.3000

-0.10%

-0.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.7500

380.1500

-0.16%

+4.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3325

4.3275

-0.12%

+8.24%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9655

4.9667

+0.02%

-0.46%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.1650

+0.04%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1406.02

1411.3600

-0.38%

+17.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

58360.95

58447.63

-0.15%

+33.26%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2273.41

2309.81

-1.58%

+26.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14914.94

14820.81

+0.64%

+27.88%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8890

-0.1880

+230bps

-17bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.0580

-0.0050

+192bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0730

-0.0110

+189bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1830

-0.0250

+260bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0130

-0.0430

+288bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3150

-0.0230

+313bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.23

5.13

4.18

7.05

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.94

7.64

6.67

10.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.60

5.08

4.64

5.83

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Christina Fincher)

