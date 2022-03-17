CEE MARKETS-FX slides as markets await news from Ukraine
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Thursday, giving up some of the sharp gains made this week on news of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= led losses with a 0.42% drop. However, the currency was trading at 4.68 per euro, up nearly 7% from its historic low of 5.0049 hit earlier this month.
"This is just a normal correction after rather big gains. Also, most good news has already been priced in, the market mood is positive but we need a new impetus for further strengthening," a currency trader in Warsaw said.
Central European assets have been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but this week, markets were gradually returning to normal after the initial turmoil.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.28% on the day and was trading at 370.95 per euro. The currency has firmed more than 3% this week.
"The forint has been testing the strong level at 370 this morning, but it has bounced back from that after each try," an FX trader in Budapest said. "If that level is broken, there is room for further strengthening."
Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 5.85% at a tender on Thursday. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility.
Long-term government bond yields in Hungary dropped by about 20 basis points since Wednesday morning, when local markets reopened after a national holiday on Monday and Tuesday, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
Yields were retreating after a jump at the end of last week that was fuelled by concerns over the war in Ukraine.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 5.75% on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.26% and was trading at 24.680 to the euro.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX leading gains by adding 1.53%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 1.29% higher, Prague .PX gained 0.52% and Bucharest .BETI rose 1.22%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6800
24.6150
-0.26%
+0.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
370.9500
369.9000
-0.28%
-0.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6800
4.6603
-0.42%
-1.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9436
-0.03%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5760
7.5745
-0.02%
-0.77%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1315.45
1308.6400
+0.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44799.97
44126.44
+1.53%
-11.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2086.63
2060.07
+1.29%
-7.95%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12555.62
12404.90
+1.22%
-3.87%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1166.09
1123.02
+3.84%
-7.12%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2036.24
2034.32
+0.09%
-2.07%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
813.24
812.97
+0.03%
-0.92%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
597.65
589.67
+1.35%
-5.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6100
-0.0060
+493bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8690
-0.0950
+376bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.5560
-0.0530
+318bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1730
-0.0740
+550bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.9910
-0.1380
+488bps
-14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.6460
-0.1210
+427bps
-10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.84
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.54
7.56
7.36
6.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.68
5.77
5.77
4.35
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
