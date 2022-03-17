CEE MARKETS-FX slides as markets await news from Ukraine

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Thursday, giving up some of the sharp gains made this week on news of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= led losses with a 0.42% drop. However, the currency was trading at 4.68 per euro, up nearly 7% from its historic low of 5.0049 hit earlier this month.

"This is just a normal correction after rather big gains. Also, most good news has already been priced in, the market mood is positive but we need a new impetus for further strengthening," a currency trader in Warsaw said.

Central European assets have been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but this week, markets were gradually returning to normal after the initial turmoil.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.28% on the day and was trading at 370.95 per euro. The currency has firmed more than 3% this week.

"The forint has been testing the strong level at 370 this morning, but it has bounced back from that after each try," an FX trader in Budapest said. "If that level is broken, there is room for further strengthening."

Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 5.85% at a tender on Thursday. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility.

Long-term government bond yields in Hungary dropped by about 20 basis points since Wednesday morning, when local markets reopened after a national holiday on Monday and Tuesday, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

Yields were retreating after a jump at the end of last week that was fuelled by concerns over the war in Ukraine.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 5.75% on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.26% and was trading at 24.680 to the euro.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Budapest .BUX leading gains by adding 1.53%. Warsaw .WIG20 was 1.29% higher, Prague .PX gained 0.52% and Bucharest .BETI rose 1.22%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6800

24.6150

-0.26%

+0.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

370.9500

369.9000

-0.28%

-0.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6800

4.6603

-0.42%

-1.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9436

-0.03%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5760

7.5745

-0.02%

-0.77%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1315.45

1308.6400

+0.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44799.97

44126.44

+1.53%

-11.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2086.63

2060.07

+1.29%

-7.95%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12555.62

12404.90

+1.22%

-3.87%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1166.09

1123.02

+3.84%

-7.12%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2036.24

2034.32

+0.09%

-2.07%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

813.24

812.97

+0.03%

-0.92%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.65

589.67

+1.35%

-5.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6100

-0.0060

+493bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8690

-0.0950

+376bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.5560

-0.0530

+318bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1730

-0.0740

+550bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.9910

-0.1380

+488bps

-14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.6460

-0.1210

+427bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.84

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.54

7.56

7.36

6.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.68

5.77

5.77

4.35

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

