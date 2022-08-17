PX

CEE MARKETS-FX slides as growth outlook sours

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Wednedsay as negative global sentiment weighed on riskier assets and a weaker-than-expected gross domestic product reading in Poland clouded the monetary policy outlook.

The largest economy in the European Union's east shrank by 2.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the April-June period, creating a headache for policymakers trying to stem the highest inflation in a quarter of a century without smothering the economy.

"We've got much lower than expected data about GDP and that complicates the path to interest rate hikes, and that is partly why...the zloty is weakening," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, adding that the overall sentiment towards CEE currencies was currently negative.

At 0855 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.42% weaker against the euro at 4.6955.

In contrast to Poland, the economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at an unexpectedly fast pace in the second quarter despite signs of a slowdown ahead. However, the forint, the worst performing currency in the region, continued its slide.

The Hungarian currency was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 407.

The forint has weakened nearly 4% since Friday's close, when it started easing after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.

"Since then markets sentiment has been negative globally, and that affected the forint significantly, showing that the forint is the weakest link in the CEE region and will suffer the most beating when things turn sour," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint has been pressured recently by Hungary's dispute with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.

It has also been weakened by soaring gas prices, traders and analysts say, as these worsen the country's external balance.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.10% firmer at 24.55 while the Romanian leu EURRON= slipped 0.13% to 4.8860.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5500

24.5750

+0.10%

+1.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

407.0000

404.5500

-0.60%

-9.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6955

4.6760

-0.42%

-2.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8860

4.8795

-0.13%

+1.27%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5085

7.5075

-0.01%

+0.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.3900

+0.09%

+0.25%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1251.66

1255.7400

-0.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43449.71

43528.08

-0.18%

-14.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1703.52

1735.00

-1.81%

-24.85%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12645.82

12648.65

-0.02%

-3.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1179.33

1174.49

+0.41%

-6.06%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2017.71

2010.86

+0.34%

-2.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

844.59

845.17

-0.07%

+2.90%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.86

614.64

-0.29%

-3.59%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8050

-0.0300

+510bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5080

0.0390

+363bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9980

0.1540

+291bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8340

0.1380

+613bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0090

0.1640

+513bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6650

0.1440

+458bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.30

7.27

6.95

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.80

13.84

13.63

12.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.30

7.31

7.04

7.02

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

