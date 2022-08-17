CEE MARKETS-FX slides as growth outlook sours
By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Wednedsay as negative global sentiment weighed on riskier assets and a weaker-than-expected gross domestic product reading in Poland clouded the monetary policy outlook.
The largest economy in the European Union's east shrank by 2.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the April-June period, creating a headache for policymakers trying to stem the highest inflation in a quarter of a century without smothering the economy.
"We've got much lower than expected data about GDP and that complicates the path to interest rate hikes, and that is partly why...the zloty is weakening," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, adding that the overall sentiment towards CEE currencies was currently negative.
At 0855 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.42% weaker against the euro at 4.6955.
In contrast to Poland, the economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at an unexpectedly fast pace in the second quarter despite signs of a slowdown ahead. However, the forint, the worst performing currency in the region, continued its slide.
The Hungarian currency was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 407.
The forint has weakened nearly 4% since Friday's close, when it started easing after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.
"Since then markets sentiment has been negative globally, and that affected the forint significantly, showing that the forint is the weakest link in the CEE region and will suffer the most beating when things turn sour," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint has been pressured recently by Hungary's dispute with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.
It has also been weakened by soaring gas prices, traders and analysts say, as these worsen the country's external balance.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.10% firmer at 24.55 while the Romanian leu EURRON= slipped 0.13% to 4.8860.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5500
24.5750
+0.10%
+1.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
407.0000
404.5500
-0.60%
-9.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6955
4.6760
-0.42%
-2.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8860
4.8795
-0.13%
+1.27%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5085
7.5075
-0.01%
+0.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.3900
+0.09%
+0.25%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1251.66
1255.7400
-0.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43449.71
43528.08
-0.18%
-14.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1703.52
1735.00
-1.81%
-24.85%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12645.82
12648.65
-0.02%
-3.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1179.33
1174.49
+0.41%
-6.06%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2017.71
2010.86
+0.34%
-2.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
844.59
845.17
-0.07%
+2.90%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.86
614.64
-0.29%
-3.59%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8050
-0.0300
+510bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5080
0.0390
+363bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9980
0.1540
+291bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8340
0.1380
+613bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0090
0.1640
+513bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6650
0.1440
+458bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.30
7.27
6.95
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.80
13.84
13.63
12.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.30
7.31
7.04
7.02
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Mark Heinrich)
