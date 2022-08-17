CEE MARKETS-FX slides as growth outlook sours

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies fell on Wednedsay as negative global sentiment weighed on riskier assets and a weaker-than-expected gross domestic product reading in Poland clouded the monetary policy outlook.

The largest economy in the European Union's east shrank by 2.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the April-June period, creating a headache for policymakers trying to stem the highest inflation in a quarter of a century without smothering the economy.

"We've got much lower than expected data about GDP and that complicates the path to interest rate hikes, and that is partly why...the zloty is weakening," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, adding that the overall sentiment towards CEE currencies was currently negative.

At 0855 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.42% weaker against the euro at 4.6955.

In contrast to Poland, the economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at an unexpectedly fast pace in the second quarter despite signs of a slowdown ahead. However, the forint, the worst performing currency in the region, continued its slide.

The Hungarian currency was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 407.

The forint has weakened nearly 4% since Friday's close, when it started easing after S&P cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.

"Since then markets sentiment has been negative globally, and that affected the forint significantly, showing that the forint is the weakest link in the CEE region and will suffer the most beating when things turn sour," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint has been pressured recently by Hungary's dispute with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.

It has also been weakened by soaring gas prices, traders and analysts say, as these worsen the country's external balance.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.10% firmer at 24.55 while the Romanian leu EURRON= slipped 0.13% to 4.8860.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1055 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5500 24.5750 +0.10% +1.31% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 407.0000 404.5500 -0.60% -9.24% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6955 4.6760 -0.42% -2.23% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8860 4.8795 -0.13% +1.27% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5085 7.5075 -0.01% +0.12% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2900 117.3900 +0.09% +0.25% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1251.66 1255.7400 -0.32% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43449.71 43528.08 -0.18% -14.34% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1703.52 1735.00 -1.81% -24.85% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12645.82 12648.65 -0.02% -3.18% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1179.33 1174.49 +0.41% -6.06% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2017.71 2010.86 +0.34% -2.96% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 844.59 845.17 -0.07% +2.90% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 612.86 614.64 -0.29% -3.59% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8050 -0.0300 +510bps -16bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.5080 0.0390 +363bps -10bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.9980 0.1540 +291bps +5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.8340 0.1380 +613bps +1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.0090 0.1640 +513bps +3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.6650 0.1440 +458bps +4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.30 7.27 6.95 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.80 13.84 13.63 12.01 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.30 7.31 7.04 7.02 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Mark Heinrich) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.