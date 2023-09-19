CEE MARKETS-FX settle back into range after recent losses, wait on Fed

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies settled into a softer range on Tuesday after sharp falls over recent weeks as markets adjust to the start of monetary easing in the region, with attention turning to a U.S. rate decision this week.
High interest rates in central Europe have drawn investors over the past year, but the region has seen its rate differential chipped away as global peers like the European Central Bank tighten policy.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with officials widely expected to keep rates on hold for now. New economic projections may signal whether they feel rates still need to rise further before the end of the year.
"Further stabilization of FX markets is highly probable while waiting for the Fed's decision," PKO BP said in a note.
Poland's zloty, the Czech crown and the Hungarian forint are expected to weaken in the shift to looser policy that began in May with Hungary's central bank delivering its first cut.
A larger than expected Polish rate cut this month took markets by surprise, pushing currencies down.
The zloty EURPLN= is more than 3% weaker since that decision, and on Tuesday it edged 0.2% lower to 4.651 per euro.
The crown EURCZK= has also lost about 1% since before the Polish rate cut, with markets having raised bets on the size of rate cuts the central bank there may take once it begins its own easing.
It also eased 0.1% on Tuesday to 24.44 to the euro, after trading as low as 24.645 earlier this month. The crown has been steadied by weekend comments from Czech National Bank Governor Ales Michl, who said a quick interest rate cut could not be expected.
Vice-Governor Jan Frait told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday that a cut this year could still not be ruled out, but that any monetary easing would be cautious.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was the gainer, adding 0.3% to 383.75 to the euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= was steady around lows last seen in May.
On stock markets, Czech gunmaker Colt's CZG.PR shares fell 2% after it remained cautious in its outlook for this year, analysts said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1227 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4400
24.4210
-0.08%
-1.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.7500
384.9000
+0.30%
+4.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6505
4.6415
-0.19%
+0.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9695
4.9676
-0.04%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1950
+0.10%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1346.91
1351.6800
-0.35%
+12.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57770.05
57669.19
+0.17%
+31.91%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1937.32
1943.94
-0.34%
+8.11%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14279.82
14178.66
+0.71%
+22.43%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2970
-0.2260
+204bps
-23bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7150
-0.0250
+198bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4630
-0.0100
+176bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8860
0.0000
+163bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1530
-0.0080
+242bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6450
0.0060
+294bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.84
5.82
4.84
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.63
9.20
7.93
12.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.78
4.14
3.91
5.81
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Jason Hovet and Mark Heinrich)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.