CEE MARKETS-FX settle back into range after recent losses, wait on Fed

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies settled into a softer range on Tuesday after sharp falls over recent weeks as markets adjust to the start of monetary easing in the region, with attention turning to a U.S. rate decision this week.

High interest rates in central Europe have drawn investors over the past year, but the region has seen its rate differential chipped away as global peers like the European Central Bank tighten policy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with officials widely expected to keep rates on hold for now. New economic projections may signal whether they feel rates still need to rise further before the end of the year.

"Further stabilization of FX markets is highly probable while waiting for the Fed's decision," PKO BP said in a note.

Poland's zloty, the Czech crown and the Hungarian forint are expected to weaken in the shift to looser policy that began in May with Hungary's central bank delivering its first cut.

A larger than expected Polish rate cut this month took markets by surprise, pushing currencies down.

The zloty EURPLN= is more than 3% weaker since that decision, and on Tuesday it edged 0.2% lower to 4.651 per euro.

The crown EURCZK= has also lost about 1% since before the Polish rate cut, with markets having raised bets on the size of rate cuts the central bank there may take once it begins its own easing.

It also eased 0.1% on Tuesday to 24.44 to the euro, after trading as low as 24.645 earlier this month. The crown has been steadied by weekend comments from Czech National Bank Governor Ales Michl, who said a quick interest rate cut could not be expected.

Vice-Governor Jan Frait told Bloomberg in an interview published on Tuesday that a cut this year could still not be ruled out, but that any monetary easing would be cautious.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= was the gainer, adding 0.3% to 383.75 to the euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= was steady around lows last seen in May.

On stock markets, Czech gunmaker Colt's CZG.PR shares fell 2% after it remained cautious in its outlook for this year, analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1227 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4400

24.4210

-0.08%

-1.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.7500

384.9000

+0.30%

+4.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6505

4.6415

-0.19%

+0.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9695

4.9676

-0.04%

-0.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1950

+0.10%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1346.91

1351.6800

-0.35%

+12.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57770.05

57669.19

+0.17%

+31.91%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1937.32

1943.94

-0.34%

+8.11%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14279.82

14178.66

+0.71%

+22.43%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2970

-0.2260

+204bps

-23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7150

-0.0250

+198bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4630

-0.0100

+176bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8860

0.0000

+163bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1530

-0.0080

+242bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6450

0.0060

+294bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.84

5.82

4.84

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.63

9.20

7.93

12.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.78

4.14

3.91

5.81

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

