CEE MARKETS-FX rise on further talks between Ukraine and Russia, shares mixed

PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Monday on hopes that further talks due between Kyiv and Moscow might ease the situation in Ukraine, while shares were mixed.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer

assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which

prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 1% firmer at 24.900 per euro as of 0909 GMT, trading below 25.00 for the first time since Feb. 28. The Polish zloty EURPLN= rose by 0.9% to 4.75 per euro.

"There is a little relief from news on the (Ukraine-Russia) talks, we've seen it last week too, that whenever such news came, the market strengthened," said a foreign exchange dealer in Prague.

Markets in Hungary were closed due to a national holiday.

Prague stock exchange's main index PX .PX rose by 0.8%, but the Warsaw bourse .WIG20 was down by 1.8%, as stocks appeared to be undergoing a correction after Friday's rise.

"Friday's session was outstandingly good. Today we are looking at a normalisation, a slight calming down and direction seeking," said Sobieslaw Kozlowski, director of investment advisory department at Noble Securities.

"Perhaps the zloty's performance versus the dollar or that of sovereign bonds, which are underperforming versus the benchmarks, will bring investors closer to deciding on the direction," he said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1009 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9000

25.1500

+1.00%

-0.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.8500

380.9000

+1.07%

-1.98%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7500

4.7922

+0.89%

-3.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9489

4.9480

-0.02%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5705

-0.06%

-0.76%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6100

117.6700

+0.05%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1313.02

1302.6300

+0.80%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42905.55

42905.55

+0.00%

-15.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1997.81

2033.49

-1.75%

-11.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12368.80

12075.13

+2.43%

-5.30%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1091.73

1088.24

+0.32%

-13.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1991.26

1975.12

+0.82%

-4.24%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

830.66

831.32

-0.08%

+1.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

581.77

579.31

+0.42%

-8.48%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8240

0.0210

+516bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.1060

0.0610

+404bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6650

-0.0020

+334bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3690

-0.0150

+571bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4240

0.0620

+536bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0570

0.0800

+473bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.83

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.89

7.83

7.68

6.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.89

6.00

6.00

4.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

