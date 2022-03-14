CEE MARKETS-FX rise on further talks between Ukraine and Russia, shares mixed
PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Monday on hopes that further talks due between Kyiv and Moscow might ease the situation in Ukraine, while shares were mixed.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.
Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer
assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which
prompted a raft of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 1% firmer at 24.900 per euro as of 0909 GMT, trading below 25.00 for the first time since Feb. 28. The Polish zloty EURPLN= rose by 0.9% to 4.75 per euro.
"There is a little relief from news on the (Ukraine-Russia) talks, we've seen it last week too, that whenever such news came, the market strengthened," said a foreign exchange dealer in Prague.
Markets in Hungary were closed due to a national holiday.
Prague stock exchange's main index PX .PX rose by 0.8%, but the Warsaw bourse .WIG20 was down by 1.8%, as stocks appeared to be undergoing a correction after Friday's rise.
"Friday's session was outstandingly good. Today we are looking at a normalisation, a slight calming down and direction seeking," said Sobieslaw Kozlowski, director of investment advisory department at Noble Securities.
"Perhaps the zloty's performance versus the dollar or that of sovereign bonds, which are underperforming versus the benchmarks, will bring investors closer to deciding on the direction," he said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1009 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9000
25.1500
+1.00%
-0.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.8500
380.9000
+1.07%
-1.98%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7500
4.7922
+0.89%
-3.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9489
4.9480
-0.02%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5705
-0.06%
-0.76%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6100
117.6700
+0.05%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1313.02
1302.6300
+0.80%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42905.55
42905.55
+0.00%
-15.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1997.81
2033.49
-1.75%
-11.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12368.80
12075.13
+2.43%
-5.30%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1091.73
1088.24
+0.32%
-13.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1991.26
1975.12
+0.82%
-4.24%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
830.66
831.32
-0.08%
+1.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
581.77
579.31
+0.42%
-8.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8240
0.0210
+516bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.1060
0.0610
+404bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.6650
-0.0020
+334bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3690
-0.0150
+571bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4240
0.0620
+536bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0570
0.0800
+473bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.83
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.89
7.83
7.68
6.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.89
6.00
6.00
4.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
