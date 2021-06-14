CEE MARKETS-FX retreats as dollar consolidates gains, eyes on Fed

By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.6% to 350.2 against the euro, followed by the Czech crown trading at 25.4350, 0.28% down on the day. The Romanian leu was flat at 4.9190 and the zloty traded 0.2% softer at 4.5015.
"Although bets on a rise in interest rates can still help the crown, how global markets act with the U.S. Fed will be key for this week," CSOB analysts said in a note.
The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut bearish bets before a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that might signal an outlook change for U.S. monetary policy.
Regional currencies have mostly held steady near recent highs last week, supported by positive sentiment after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecast on Thursday.
Rate hike expectations had also helped as the central European region is facing the strongest inflation rise in the European Union as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Markets are pricing in a rate hike for June or August in the Czech Republic while the central bank of Hungary reiterated on Tuesday that it could become the first in the EU to launch a tightening cycle this month.
"In the coming days the euro/zloty exchange rate will be struggling to stay below the 4.50 barrier. However, a shadow on the zloty valuation ... will be the Friday conference of the NBP president, which reduced the chances of imminent interest rate hikes," Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4350
25.3640
-0.28%
+3.12%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.2000
347.9400
-0.65%
+3.58%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5040
4.4920
-0.27%
+1.23%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9190
4.9180
-0.02%
-1.10%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4900
7.4913
+0.02%
+0.77%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1181.74
1177.3100
+0.38%
+15.05%
Budapest
.BUX
48960.07
48845.84
+0.23%
+16.27%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2238.07
2224.67
+0.60%
+12.81%
Bucharest
.BETI
11550.88
11520.46
+0.26%
+17.80%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1140.55
1141.85
-0.11%
+26.61%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1969.45
1968.82
+0.03%
+13.23%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
781.71
782.16
-0.06%
+4.42%
Sofia
.SOFIX
542.29
542.48
-0.04%
+21.17%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2550
-0.0710
+094bps
-7bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4950
-0.0220
+212bps
-2bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6920
-0.0540
+196bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3460
0.0180
+103bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1980
-0.0190
+183bps
-2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7370
0.0070
+201bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.73
0.97
1.27
0.42
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.33
1.59
1.75
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.29
0.43
0.63
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
