CEE MARKETS-FX retreats as dollar consolidates gains, eyes on Fed

By 0850 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.6% to 350.2 against the euro, followed by the Czech crown trading at 25.4350, 0.28% down on the day. The Romanian leu was flat at 4.9190 and the zloty traded 0.2% softer at 4.5015.

"Although bets on a rise in interest rates can still help the crown, how global markets act with the U.S. Fed will be key for this week," CSOB analysts said in a note.

The dollar consolidated gains on Monday after posting its biggest weekly rise in six weeks as traders cut bearish bets before a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that might signal an outlook change for U.S. monetary policy.

Regional currencies have mostly held steady near recent highs last week, supported by positive sentiment after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecast on Thursday.

Rate hike expectations had also helped as the central European region is facing the strongest inflation rise in the European Union as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Markets are pricing in a rate hike for June or August in the Czech Republic while the central bank of Hungary reiterated on Tuesday that it could become the first in the EU to launch a tightening cycle this month.

"In the coming days the euro/zloty exchange rate will be struggling to stay below the 4.50 barrier. However, a shadow on the zloty valuation ... will be the Friday conference of the NBP president, which reduced the chances of imminent interest rate hikes," Bank Millennium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4350

25.3640

-0.28%

+3.12%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.2000

347.9400

-0.65%

+3.58%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5040

4.4920

-0.27%

+1.23%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9190

4.9180

-0.02%

-1.10%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4900

7.4913

+0.02%

+0.77%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1181.74

1177.3100

+0.38%

+15.05%

Budapest

.BUX

48960.07

48845.84

+0.23%

+16.27%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2238.07

2224.67

+0.60%

+12.81%

Bucharest

.BETI

11550.88

11520.46

+0.26%

+17.80%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1140.55

1141.85

-0.11%

+26.61%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1969.45

1968.82

+0.03%

+13.23%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

781.71

782.16

-0.06%

+4.42%

Sofia

.SOFIX

542.29

542.48

-0.04%

+21.17%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2550

-0.0710

+094bps

-7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4950

-0.0220

+212bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6920

-0.0540

+196bps

-5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3460

0.0180

+103bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.1980

-0.0190

+183bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7370

0.0070

+201bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.73

0.97

1.27

0.42

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.33

1.59

1.75

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.29

0.43

0.63

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

