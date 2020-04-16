CEE MARKETS-FX recovers after negative overnight U.S. data

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, as hopes for the easing of lockdown measures offset data from the United States that had fuelled fears of a deep recession in the world economy, dampening risk appetite.
U.S. retail sales fell the most on record last month and manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years. Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for claims over the past month above 20 million.
"The Czech, the Polish, the Hungarian currencies weakened overnight... This is because of yesterday's data sets from the U.S. This caused a relatively strong drop in market sentiment," said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist at ING in Hungary.
"Today it is relatively stable so it seems like the first shock is now over and I believe, looking forward, the market will now start to focus on the positives -- (U.S. President Donald) Trump announced that they will try to ease the lockdown, Germany will also ease the lockdown."
At 0843 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed against the euro at 351.15 after weakening overnight. The Czech crown EURCZL= was up 0.04% at 27.048 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.06% at 4.8344.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed a touch to 4.5376
The Polish central bank launched another of its repo operations on Thursday, offering to buy treasury bonds from banks.
The Czech Finance Ministry will auction short-term Treasury bills on Thursday, coming off a Wednesday auction of 2-year bonds that drew the highest demand ever for any paper.
Investors have sought short-term paper in huge amounts amid a Czech borrowing spree to finance its swelling budget deficit, helped by expectations that the central bank will continue cutting interest rates.
Hungary's central bank will hold its 1-week deposit tender later on Thursday. The NBH last week accepted 750 billion forints ($2.27 billion) worth of funds from banks at a rate of 0.9%. The bank holds the deposit tender every Thursday.
The NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it, the bank's deputy governor said last week, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future.
The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.
Benchmark Polish 10-yields PL10YT=RR rose slightly after having fallen sharply following the central bank's surprise rate cut last week. At 0857 GMT they were up basis point at 1.376%
Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose about 23 basis points to 1.643%
Stocks rose in line with European peers, which got a boost from falling coronavirus death tolls in Spain and Italy.
In Prague, the PV index .PX rose over 3%, boosted by a 10% gain for antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR after it reported first-quarter earnings without surprises and stuck to its guidance.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.0390
27.0660
+0.10%
-5.94%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.5000
351.2000
+0.20%
-5.52%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5340
4.5393
+0.12%
-6.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8355
4.8343
-0.02%
-0.98%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6070
7.6105
+0.05%
-2.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5700
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
852.11
825.1100
+3.27%
-23.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33052.76
32710.55
+1.05%
-28.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1611.64
1606.21
+0.34%
-25.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8066.36
7964.04
+1.28%
-19.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
791.53
792.20
-0.08%
-14.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1575.31
1577.39
-0.13%
-21.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
686.07
691.10
-0.73%
-14.42%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
455.43
453.20
+0.49%
-19.84%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.9290
0.0310
+160bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0280
-0.1370
+165bps
-17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6460
0.2320
+208bps
+20bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6550
0.0040
+133bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0230
-0.0020
+164bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3760
0.0100
+181bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.35
0.41
0.98
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.20
1.07
1.07
1.10
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.40
0.34
0.33
0.70
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
