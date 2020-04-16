CEE MARKETS-FX recovers after negative overnight U.S. data

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, as hopes for the easing of lockdown measures offset data from the United States that had fuelled fears of a deep recession in the world economy, dampening risk appetite.

U.S. retail sales fell the most on record last month and manufacturing output fell by the most in 74 years. Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment benefits last week, lifting total filings for claims over the past month above 20 million.

"The Czech, the Polish, the Hungarian currencies weakened overnight... This is because of yesterday's data sets from the U.S. This caused a relatively strong drop in market sentiment," said Peter Virovacz, Senior Economist at ING in Hungary.

"Today it is relatively stable so it seems like the first shock is now over and I believe, looking forward, the market will now start to focus on the positives -- (U.S. President Donald) Trump announced that they will try to ease the lockdown, Germany will also ease the lockdown."

At 0843 GMT the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed against the euro at 351.15 after weakening overnight. The Czech crown EURCZL= was up 0.04% at 27.048 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.06% at 4.8344.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed a touch to 4.5376

The Polish central bank launched another of its repo operations on Thursday, offering to buy treasury bonds from banks.

The Czech Finance Ministry will auction short-term Treasury bills on Thursday, coming off a Wednesday auction of 2-year bonds that drew the highest demand ever for any paper.

Investors have sought short-term paper in huge amounts amid a Czech borrowing spree to finance its swelling budget deficit, helped by expectations that the central bank will continue cutting interest rates.

Hungary's central bank will hold its 1-week deposit tender later on Thursday. The NBH last week accepted 750 billion forints ($2.27 billion) worth of funds from banks at a rate of 0.9%. The bank holds the deposit tender every Thursday.

The NBH can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it, the bank's deputy governor said last week, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future.

The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates last Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Benchmark Polish 10-yields PL10YT=RR rose slightly after having fallen sharply following the central bank's surprise rate cut last week. At 0857 GMT they were up basis point at 1.376%

Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR rose about 23 basis points to 1.643%

Stocks rose in line with European peers, which got a boost from falling coronavirus death tolls in Spain and Italy.

In Prague, the PV index .PX rose over 3%, boosted by a 10% gain for antivirus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR after it reported first-quarter earnings without surprises and stuck to its guidance.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0390

27.0660

+0.10%

-5.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.5000

351.2000

+0.20%

-5.52%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5340

4.5393

+0.12%

-6.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8355

4.8343

-0.02%

-0.98%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6070

7.6105

+0.05%

-2.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5700

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

852.11

825.1100

+3.27%

-23.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33052.76

32710.55

+1.05%

-28.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1611.64

1606.21

+0.34%

-25.04%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8066.36

7964.04

+1.28%

-19.15%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

791.53

792.20

-0.08%

-14.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1575.31

1577.39

-0.13%

-21.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

686.07

691.10

-0.73%

-14.42%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

455.43

453.20

+0.49%

-19.84%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.9290

0.0310

+160bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0280

-0.1370

+165bps

-17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6460

0.2320

+208bps

+20bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6550

0.0040

+133bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0230

-0.0020

+164bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3760

0.0100

+181bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.35

0.41

0.98

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.20

1.07

1.07

1.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.40

0.34

0.33

0.70

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

