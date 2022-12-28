CEE MARKETS-FX rangebound in thin end-of-year trade

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies on Wednesday flitted within their recent ranges in thin end-of-the-year trade that analysts said could cause exaggerated moves in their rates.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.3% on the day to 402.70 per euro after swinging between 400 and 404 in the previous session.
"The forint's rate showed movements yesterday that are characteristic of illiquid markets... this morning, the currency is weakening again," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
The forint, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022, regained some of its losses after the government struck a deal with the European Union over funds on Dec. 12. The currency has been mostly trading between 400 and 405 per euro since then.
Hungary's budget deficit will increase to 3.9% of economic output in the modified 2023 budget from a 3.5% goal set in the original budget law, the supervisory Budget Council said in its opinion about the draft amendment on Tuesday.
The government has tweaked the budget as the economy is expected to slow sharply next year, with a surge in inflation and energy subsidy costs.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to trade at 4.6940 to the euro, a day after it weakened due to investors closing positions and low end-of-the-year activity, Konrad Ryczko, analyst at DM BOS, wrote in a note.
"Wednesday morning trading on the FX market sees the zloty staying weak despite a relative stabilization of EUR/USD."
"From the market's point of view, despite yesterday's weakening, PLN remains within local consolidations. Only a break above 4.71 (on the EUR/PLN pair) would signal an attempt to weaken the zloty further."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.13% to trade at 24.232 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.26% to 4.9370.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1038 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2320
24.2600
+0.12%
+2.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
402.7000
401.5000
-0.30%
-8.27%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6940
4.6910
-0.06%
-2.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9370
4.9240
-0.26%
+0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5375
+0.03%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2800
+0.07%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44097.11
44220.76
-0.28%
-13.06%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1766.44
1765.87
+0.03%
-22.08%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11890.66
12182.86
-2.40%
-8.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1062.28
1069.66
-0.69%
-15.39%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1970.30
1972.31
-0.10%
-5.24%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.75
809.77
+0.12%
-1.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.95
602.95
+0.00%
-5.15%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5950
0.0150
+294bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2020
-0.0120
+270bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0320
0.0110
+256bps
+5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6340
-0.0890
+398bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7600
-0.0710
+426bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7110
-0.0760
+424bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.20
6.91
6.59
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.60
14.09
12.74
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.21
7.31
7.10
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
