CEE MARKETS-FX rangebound in thin end-of-year trade

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies on Wednesday flitted within their recent ranges in thin end-of-the-year trade that analysts said could cause exaggerated moves in their rates.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.3% on the day to 402.70 per euro after swinging between 400 and 404 in the previous session.

"The forint's rate showed movements yesterday that are characteristic of illiquid markets... this morning, the currency is weakening again," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

The forint, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022, regained some of its losses after the government struck a deal with the European Union over funds on Dec. 12. The currency has been mostly trading between 400 and 405 per euro since then.

Hungary's budget deficit will increase to 3.9% of economic output in the modified 2023 budget from a 3.5% goal set in the original budget law, the supervisory Budget Council said in its opinion about the draft amendment on Tuesday.

The government has tweaked the budget as the economy is expected to slow sharply next year, with a surge in inflation and energy subsidy costs.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to trade at 4.6940 to the euro, a day after it weakened due to investors closing positions and low end-of-the-year activity, Konrad Ryczko, analyst at DM BOS, wrote in a note.

"Wednesday morning trading on the FX market sees the zloty staying weak despite a relative stabilization of EUR/USD."

"From the market's point of view, despite yesterday's weakening, PLN remains within local consolidations. Only a break above 4.71 (on the EUR/PLN pair) would signal an attempt to weaken the zloty further."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.13% to trade at 24.232 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.26% to 4.9370.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1038 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2320

24.2600

+0.12%

+2.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

402.7000

401.5000

-0.30%

-8.27%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6940

4.6910

-0.06%

-2.19%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9370

4.9240

-0.26%

+0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5375

+0.03%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2800

+0.07%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44097.11

44220.76

-0.28%

-13.06%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1766.44

1765.87

+0.03%

-22.08%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11890.66

12182.86

-2.40%

-8.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1062.28

1069.66

-0.69%

-15.39%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1970.30

1972.31

-0.10%

-5.24%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.75

809.77

+0.12%

-1.22%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.95

602.95

+0.00%

-5.15%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5950

0.0150

+294bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2020

-0.0120

+270bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0320

0.0110

+256bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6340

-0.0890

+398bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7600

-0.0710

+426bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7110

-0.0760

+424bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.20

6.91

6.59

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.60

14.09

12.74

16.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.21

7.31

7.10

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

