CEE MARKETS-FX rangebound, EU budget row casts a pall over outlook

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady on Friday as markets awaited developments in a row over the European Union's budget, with trading activity subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
The forint EURHUF= edged down 0.12% to 361.24 versus the euro, within the 360 to 362 range where it has been stuck for days.
"It is quiet because of Thanksgiving and there are no global news that could move the rate. The U.S. election is over and we know all about vaccine developments," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The row over the EU's budget has been priced in already."
The forint underperformed its peers last week after Poland and Hungary vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus rescue package.
The two countries doubled down on Thursday, saying the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless the bloc changed its founding treaty.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.19% on the day and was trading at 4.4821 per euro.
"In the following week, the risk of a sell-off related to the Polish-Hungarian veto to the EU budget may increase," Bank Millenium wrote.
The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.01% while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% to 26.154.
Most CEE currencies gained in the past weeks as coronavirus numbers stabilized and vaccine news lifted investor sentiment.
Capital Economics said in a note the region's recent rally still had further to run given the better backdrop for riskier assets.
"There's light at the end of the tunnel in Central Europe," they said.
In the Czech Republic, longer-dated forward rate agreements (FRAs) CZK12X15F= continued to inch up as markets shift to expectations that rates could rise in the next year.
Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the large fiscal impulse from a record tax cut approved by the lower house of parliament last week would bring closer normalisation of monetary policy.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.28% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.25%. Equities in Prague .PX weakened 0.17% while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.02%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1540
26.1600
+0.02%
-2.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.2400
360.8000
-0.12%
-8.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4821
4.4734
-0.19%
-5.04%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8735
-0.01%
-1.76%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5540
7.5555
+0.02%
-1.44%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
963.42
965.0900
-0.17%
-13.64%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39132.99
39023.56
+0.28%
-15.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1845.00
1849.57
-0.25%
-14.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9251.01
9252.68
-0.02%
-7.28%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
882.11
881.97
+0.02%
-4.73%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1682.83
1692.25
-0.56%
-16.59%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
713.70
714.65
-0.13%
-10.98%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.71
424.62
+0.02%
-25.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0890
0.0140
+085bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8230
0.0580
+159bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2480
-0.0140
+184bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0520
-0.0070
+081bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4570
-0.0270
+123bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2560
0.0290
+184bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.43
0.54
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.72
0.73
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.21
0.21
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)
