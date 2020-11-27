CEE MARKETS-FX rangebound, EU budget row casts a pall over outlook

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady on Friday as markets awaited developments in a row over the European Union's budget, with trading activity subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The forint EURHUF= edged down 0.12% to 361.24 versus the euro, within the 360 to 362 range where it has been stuck for days.

"It is quiet because of Thanksgiving and there are no global news that could move the rate. The U.S. election is over and we know all about vaccine developments," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The row over the EU's budget has been priced in already."

The forint underperformed its peers last week after Poland and Hungary vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus rescue package.

The two countries doubled down on Thursday, saying the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless the bloc changed its founding treaty.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.19% on the day and was trading at 4.4821 per euro.

"In the following week, the risk of a sell-off related to the Polish-Hungarian veto to the EU budget may increase," Bank Millenium wrote.

The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.01% while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% to 26.154.

Most CEE currencies gained in the past weeks as coronavirus numbers stabilized and vaccine news lifted investor sentiment.

Capital Economics said in a note the region's recent rally still had further to run given the better backdrop for riskier assets.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel in Central Europe," they said.

In the Czech Republic, longer-dated forward rate agreements (FRAs) CZK12X15F= continued to inch up as markets shift to expectations that rates could rise in the next year.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the large fiscal impulse from a record tax cut approved by the lower house of parliament last week would bring closer normalisation of monetary policy.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.28% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.25%. Equities in Prague .PX weakened 0.17% while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.02%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1054 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1540

26.1600

+0.02%

-2.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.2400

360.8000

-0.12%

-8.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4821

4.4734

-0.19%

-5.04%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8735

-0.01%

-1.76%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5540

7.5555

+0.02%

-1.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

963.42

965.0900

-0.17%

-13.64%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39132.99

39023.56

+0.28%

-15.08%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1845.00

1849.57

-0.25%

-14.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9251.01

9252.68

-0.02%

-7.28%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

882.11

881.97

+0.02%

-4.73%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1682.83

1692.25

-0.56%

-16.59%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

713.70

714.65

-0.13%

-10.98%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.71

424.62

+0.02%

-25.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0890

0.0140

+085bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8230

0.0580

+159bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2480

-0.0140

+184bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0520

-0.0070

+081bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4570

-0.0270

+123bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2560

0.0290

+184bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.43

0.54

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.71

0.72

0.73

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.21

0.21

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)

