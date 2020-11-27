CEE MARKETS-FX rangebound, EU budget row casts a pall over outlook

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies held steady on Friday as markets awaited developments in a row over the European Union's budget, with trading activity subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

The forint EURHUF= edged down 0.12% to 361.24 versus the euro, within the 360 to 362 range where it has been stuck for days.

"It is quiet because of Thanksgiving and there are no global news that could move the rate. The U.S. election is over and we know all about vaccine developments," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The row over the EU's budget has been priced in already."

The forint underperformed its peers last week after Poland and Hungary vetoed the EU's budget and coronavirus rescue package.

The two countries doubled down on Thursday, saying the EU could not attach rule-of-law conditions to funds unless the bloc changed its founding treaty.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.19% on the day and was trading at 4.4821 per euro.

"In the following week, the risk of a sell-off related to the Polish-Hungarian veto to the EU budget may increase," Bank Millenium wrote.

The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.01% while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% to 26.154.

Most CEE currencies gained in the past weeks as coronavirus numbers stabilized and vaccine news lifted investor sentiment.

Capital Economics said in a note the region's recent rally still had further to run given the better backdrop for riskier assets.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel in Central Europe," they said.

In the Czech Republic, longer-dated forward rate agreements (FRAs) CZK12X15F= continued to inch up as markets shift to expectations that rates could rise in the next year.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the large fiscal impulse from a record tax cut approved by the lower house of parliament last week would bring closer normalisation of monetary policy.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.28% and Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.25%. Equities in Prague .PX weakened 0.17% while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.02%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1054 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.1540 26.1600 +0.02% -2.76% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 361.2400 360.8000 -0.12% -8.33% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4821 4.4734 -0.19% -5.04% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8740 4.8735 -0.01% -1.76% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5540 7.5555 +0.02% -1.44% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5400 117.5800 +0.03% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 963.42 965.0900 -0.17% -13.64% .BUX Budapest .BUX 39132.99 39023.56 +0.28% -15.08% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1845.00 1849.57 -0.25% -14.19% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9251.01 9252.68 -0.02% -7.28% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 882.11 881.97 +0.02% -4.73% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1682.83 1692.25 -0.56% -16.59% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 713.70 714.65 -0.13% -10.98% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 424.71 424.62 +0.02% -25.25% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0890 0.0140 +085bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.8230 0.0580 +159bps +6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2480 -0.0140 +184bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0520 -0.0070 +081bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4570 -0.0270 +123bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2560 0.0290 +184bps +3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.38 0.43 0.54 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.71 0.72 0.73 0.76 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

