CEE MARKETS-FX range-bound as investors shrug off virus resurgence

By 1030 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% on the day to trade at 4.4898 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown with a 0.03% advance while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were trading flat.

"The zloty is range-bound," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "Maybe we had some risk aversion on Wednesday ... and euro/zloty was testing 4.50, but it seems the sentiment is a bit better now so we got back to 4.48 against the euro."

Hungary reported 394,023 total cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, against 391,170 announced the previous day. After a slow but steady decline, the number of new cases jumped back to levels not seen since the start of the year.

The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition, 1,227, as the country's capacity to care for such cases dwindled.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that next week's non-core meeting was likely to be an uneventful one.

"We expect the central bank to keep a cautious tone and continue to signal that the main risk to the inflation outlook is an aversion towards emerging markets via the currency channel. On the rates side, we believe that the market has priced in too much tightening in Hungary, likely as other curves in the CEE also moved higher."

Regional stock markets were virtually flat on the day. After a rally in the first half of the week and strengthening near a one-year high on Wednesday, Budapest .BUX mildly retreated.

Regional markets have been bolstered by better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth in the past few weeks.

"We saw a correction in the graph of BUX in which it broke the 45,000 support level," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1132 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 Czech crown EURCZK= 25.8400 25.8550 +0.06% +1.51% Hungary forint EURHUF= 358.8500 358.7900 -0.02% +1.08% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4898 4.4994 +0.21% +1.55% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8745 4.8745 +0.00% -0.19% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5740 7.5715 -0.03% -0.35% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5200 117.5600 +0.03% +0.04% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 Prague .PX 1060.86 1059.8500 +0.10% +3.28% Budapest .BUX 44350.89 44416.15 -0.15% +5.33% Warsaw .WIG20 2007.50 1986.80 +1.04% +1.19% Bucharest .BETI 10437.05 10426.14 +0.10% +6.44% Ljubljana .SBITOP 944.30 943.64 +0.07% +4.82% Zagreb .CRBEX 1841.42 1838.85 +0.14% +5.87% Belgrade .BELEX15 743.22 746.92 -0.50% -0.72% Sofia .SOFIX 498.98 499.76 -0.16% +11.50% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.4810 -0.0210 +117bps -3bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.0840 -0.0410 +172bps -5bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.4820 -0.0580 +184bps -7bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1190 -0.0030 +081bps -1bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.7170 0.0060 +136bps +0bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3670 0.0280 +172bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.45 0.65 0.88 0.36 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.94 1.04 1.16 0.76 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.26 0.29 0.34 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additiona reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.