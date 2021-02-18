CEE MARKETS-FX range-bound as investors shrug off virus resurgence

By 1030 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% on the day to trade at 4.4898 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown with a 0.03% advance while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were trading flat.
"The zloty is range-bound," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "Maybe we had some risk aversion on Wednesday ... and euro/zloty was testing 4.50, but it seems the sentiment is a bit better now so we got back to 4.48 against the euro."
Hungary reported 394,023 total cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, against 391,170 announced the previous day. After a slow but steady decline, the number of new cases jumped back to levels not seen since the start of the year.
The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition, 1,227, as the country's capacity to care for such cases dwindled.
Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that next week's non-core meeting was likely to be an uneventful one.
"We expect the central bank to keep a cautious tone and continue to signal that the main risk to the inflation outlook is an aversion towards emerging markets via the currency channel. On the rates side, we believe that the market has priced in too much tightening in Hungary, likely as other curves in the CEE also moved higher."
Regional stock markets were virtually flat on the day. After a rally in the first half of the week and strengthening near a one-year high on Wednesday, Budapest .BUX mildly retreated.
Regional markets have been bolstered by better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth in the past few weeks.
"We saw a correction in the graph of BUX in which it broke the 45,000 support level," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1132 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8400
25.8550
+0.06%
+1.51%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.8500
358.7900
-0.02%
+1.08%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4898
4.4994
+0.21%
+1.55%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8745
4.8745
+0.00%
-0.19%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5740
7.5715
-0.03%
-0.35%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5600
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1060.86
1059.8500
+0.10%
+3.28%
Budapest
.BUX
44350.89
44416.15
-0.15%
+5.33%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2007.50
1986.80
+1.04%
+1.19%
Bucharest
.BETI
10437.05
10426.14
+0.10%
+6.44%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
944.30
943.64
+0.07%
+4.82%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1841.42
1838.85
+0.14%
+5.87%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
743.22
746.92
-0.50%
-0.72%
Sofia
.SOFIX
498.98
499.76
-0.16%
+11.50%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.4810
-0.0210
+117bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0840
-0.0410
+172bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4820
-0.0580
+184bps
-7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1190
-0.0030
+081bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7170
0.0060
+136bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3670
0.0280
+172bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.65
0.88
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
1.04
1.16
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.34
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additiona reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
