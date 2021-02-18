CEE MARKETS-FX range-bound as investors shrug off virus resurgence

Contributor
Radu-Sorin Marinas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Central European currencies traded range-bound on Thursday, with the Polish zloty advancing marginally, as investors shrugged off concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in the region.

By 1030 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2% on the day to trade at 4.4898 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown with a 0.03% advance while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were trading flat.

"The zloty is range-bound," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "Maybe we had some risk aversion on Wednesday ... and euro/zloty was testing 4.50, but it seems the sentiment is a bit better now so we got back to 4.48 against the euro."

Hungary reported 394,023 total cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday, against 391,170 announced the previous day. After a slow but steady decline, the number of new cases jumped back to levels not seen since the start of the year.

The Czech Republic reported a record number of COVID patients hospitalised in serious condition, 1,227, as the country's capacity to care for such cases dwindled.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that next week's non-core meeting was likely to be an uneventful one.

"We expect the central bank to keep a cautious tone and continue to signal that the main risk to the inflation outlook is an aversion towards emerging markets via the currency channel. On the rates side, we believe that the market has priced in too much tightening in Hungary, likely as other curves in the CEE also moved higher."

Regional stock markets were virtually flat on the day. After a rally in the first half of the week and strengthening near a one-year high on Wednesday, Budapest .BUX mildly retreated.

Regional markets have been bolstered by better-than-expected fourth-quarter economic growth in the past few weeks.

"We saw a correction in the graph of BUX in which it broke the 45,000 support level," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1132 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8400

25.8550

+0.06%

+1.51%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.8500

358.7900

-0.02%

+1.08%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4898

4.4994

+0.21%

+1.55%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8745

4.8745

+0.00%

-0.19%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5740

7.5715

-0.03%

-0.35%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5600

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1060.86

1059.8500

+0.10%

+3.28%

Budapest

.BUX

44350.89

44416.15

-0.15%

+5.33%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2007.50

1986.80

+1.04%

+1.19%

Bucharest

.BETI

10437.05

10426.14

+0.10%

+6.44%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

944.30

943.64

+0.07%

+4.82%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1841.42

1838.85

+0.14%

+5.87%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

743.22

746.92

-0.50%

-0.72%

Sofia

.SOFIX

498.98

499.76

-0.16%

+11.50%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.4810

-0.0210

+117bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0840

-0.0410

+172bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4820

-0.0580

+184bps

-7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1190

-0.0030

+081bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7170

0.0060

+136bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3670

0.0280

+172bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.65

0.88

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

1.04

1.16

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.34

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additiona reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More