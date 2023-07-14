CEE MARKETS-FX rally pauses, zloty traders await data

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies pulled back on Friday from this week's gains, with inflation readings staying in focus as price growth in the region eases and opens a path to future interest rate cuts.
In Poland, the zloty was largely unchanged before current account data due later in the day, which is likely to show another surplus and support the currency.
Czech current account data on Friday showed a fifth consecutive monthly surplus, a flip from the sharp deficits posted around central Europe in 2022 when surging energy prices caused shortfalls.
The zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.45 versus the euro at 0819 GMT, unchanged on the day.
"It is worth recalling that better-than-expected C/A readings in April initiated a strong strengthening trend of the Polish currency," Bank Millennium said.
But it added the zloty was struggling to add to recent gains, after it hit a more than 2-1/2 year high at 4.416 earlier in July.
Investors are speculating more on the timing of rate cuts in central Europe later this year.
Data on Thursday showing the Czech Republic was the first in the region to return to single-digit inflation rates pushed money market rates lower.
Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said the latest inflation cemented expectations that interest rates will not need to rise further, and the question was how soon loosening will begin.
The Czech National Bank (CNB), though, has pushed back against market pricing in recent months.
"Right now the rhetoric of the CNB is at odds with market expectations that have become very bullish, pricing in 1% of cuts by the end of the year and 2% in total by March 2024," Lesko said.
Commerzbank said the improving inflation figures could begin to weigh on the crown EURCZK=, which was trading at 23.785 versus the euro.
The crown, like others, has found support from a weaker U.S. dollar that is helping riskier assets, with easing U.S. inflation raising bets the Federal Reserve hiking cycle was nearing an end.
"We think that the coming weeks will witness more intense speculation about the timing of rate cuts, which might continue to exert pressure on the (Czech) crown, even though underlying real interest rate fundamentals may have improved," Commerzbank said.
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
