CEE MARKETS-FX rally pauses, zloty traders await data

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies pulled back on Friday from this week's gains, with inflation readings staying in focus as price growth in the region eases and opens a path to future interest rate cuts.

In Poland, the zloty was largely unchanged before current account data due later in the day, which is likely to show another surplus and support the currency.

Czech current account data on Friday showed a fifth consecutive monthly surplus, a flip from the sharp deficits posted around central Europe in 2022 when surging energy prices caused shortfalls.

The zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.45 versus the euro at 0819 GMT, unchanged on the day.

"It is worth recalling that better-than-expected C/A readings in April initiated a strong strengthening trend of the Polish currency," Bank Millennium said.

But it added the zloty was struggling to add to recent gains, after it hit a more than 2-1/2 year high at 4.416 earlier in July.

Investors are speculating more on the timing of rate cuts in central Europe later this year.

Data on Thursday showing the Czech Republic was the first in the region to return to single-digit inflation rates pushed money market rates lower.

Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said the latest inflation cemented expectations that interest rates will not need to rise further, and the question was how soon loosening will begin.

The Czech National Bank (CNB), though, has pushed back against market pricing in recent months.

"Right now the rhetoric of the CNB is at odds with market expectations that have become very bullish, pricing in 1% of cuts by the end of the year and 2% in total by March 2024," Lesko said.

Commerzbank said the improving inflation figures could begin to weigh on the crown EURCZK=, which was trading at 23.785 versus the euro.

The crown, like others, has found support from a weaker U.S. dollar that is helping riskier assets, with easing U.S. inflation raising bets the Federal Reserve hiking cycle was nearing an end.

"We think that the coming weeks will witness more intense speculation about the timing of rate cuts, which might continue to exert pressure on the (Czech) crown, even though underlying real interest rate fundamentals may have improved," Commerzbank said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1019 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7850

23.7590

-0.11%

+1.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.8500

373.9500

-0.24%

+6.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4500

4.4500

+0.00%

+5.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9390

4.9398

+0.02%

+0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1700

117.2450

+0.06%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1308.08

1304.5800

+0.27%

+8.85%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51349.78

51566.07

-0.42%

+17.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2127.13

2117.53

+0.45%

+18.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13058.75

12964.56

+0.73%

+11.96%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7870

-0.0370

+253bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5670

-0.0310

+196bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2220

0.0410

+176bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.2980

-0.0070

+205bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3460

0.0250

+274bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6050

0.0320

+315bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.91

6.09

5.25

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.47

11.27

9.79

15.14

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.18

5.53

5.07

6.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.