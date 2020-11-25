CEE MARKETS-FX rally comes to a halt as investors take profit

An appreciation of Central European currencies came to a halt on Wednesday as investors took profit in thin trade, causing the Polish zloty and the Czech crown to give up some of their gains from the previous sessions.

The crown eased EURCZK= 0.27% and was trading at 26.210 per euro after firming near multi-week highs on Tuesday.

"Activity is a bit quiet today," a FX trader in Prague said, adding that the retreat was likely caused by profit-taking.

The crown has gained over the last weeks and is 4.9% stronger than lows hit on Oct. 28 when novel coronavirus cases were soaring. Stronger global investor sentiment and a drop in the number of new virus cases at home buoyed the currency.

Prague's stock index .PX rose 0.79%, to its highest since March 6.

The Czech finance ministry will auction up to 9 billion crowns ($409 million) of bonds on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.3% and trading at 4.4755 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little moved, trading at 361.150 per euro.

"There is no movement in the forint market. The euro-forint rate is moving between 360-362," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note. "There is no impetus in either direction now."

The currency has come under some pressure from Hungary's and Poland's blocking of the European Union's budget and recovery fund, causing the currency to underperform its regional peers, analysts said.

The EU budget turmoil had not affected the forint to such an extent as to cause worries, Finance Minster Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Bucharest .BETI gaining 0.17% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX sliding 0.21%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.92%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2100

26.1400

-0.27%

-2.97%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.1500

361.1500

+0.00%

-8.31%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4755

4.4620

-0.30%

-4.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8735

4.8705

-0.06%

-1.75%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5613

+0.02%

-1.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

963.69

956.1300

+0.79%

-13.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38964.88

39046.50

-0.21%

-15.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1842.29

1859.42

-0.92%

-14.32%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9343.59

9327.75

+0.17%

-6.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

870.33

866.62

+0.43%

-6.00%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1696.14

1690.23

+0.35%

-15.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

712.86

716.93

-0.57%

-11.08%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.46

424.87

-0.10%

-25.29%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0580

-0.0070

+081bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8190

0.0660

+158bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2090

-0.0070

+178bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0330

-0.0110

+079bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4550

-0.0450

+121bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2550

0.0150

+183bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.43

0.54

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.21

0.23

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

