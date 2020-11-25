CEE MARKETS-FX rally comes to a halt as investors take profit

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An appreciation of Central European currencies came to a halt on Wednesday as investors took profit in thin trade, causing the Polish zloty and the Czech crown to give up some of their gains from the previous sessions.
The crown eased EURCZK= 0.27% and was trading at 26.210 per euro after firming near multi-week highs on Tuesday.
"Activity is a bit quiet today," a FX trader in Prague said, adding that the retreat was likely caused by profit-taking.
The crown has gained over the last weeks and is 4.9% stronger than lows hit on Oct. 28 when novel coronavirus cases were soaring. Stronger global investor sentiment and a drop in the number of new virus cases at home buoyed the currency.
Prague's stock index .PX rose 0.79%, to its highest since March 6.
The Czech finance ministry will auction up to 9 billion crowns ($409 million) of bonds on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.3% and trading at 4.4755 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little moved, trading at 361.150 per euro.
"There is no movement in the forint market. The euro-forint rate is moving between 360-362," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note. "There is no impetus in either direction now."
The currency has come under some pressure from Hungary's and Poland's blocking of the European Union's budget and recovery fund, causing the currency to underperform its regional peers, analysts said.
The EU budget turmoil had not affected the forint to such an extent as to cause worries, Finance Minster Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Bucharest .BETI gaining 0.17% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX sliding 0.21%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.92%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2100
26.1400
-0.27%
-2.97%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.1500
361.1500
+0.00%
-8.31%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4755
4.4620
-0.30%
-4.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8735
4.8705
-0.06%
-1.75%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5613
+0.02%
-1.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
963.69
956.1300
+0.79%
-13.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38964.88
39046.50
-0.21%
-15.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1842.29
1859.42
-0.92%
-14.32%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9343.59
9327.75
+0.17%
-6.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
870.33
866.62
+0.43%
-6.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1696.14
1690.23
+0.35%
-15.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
712.86
716.93
-0.57%
-11.08%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.46
424.87
-0.10%
-25.29%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0580
-0.0070
+081bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8190
0.0660
+158bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2090
-0.0070
+178bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0330
-0.0110
+079bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4550
-0.0450
+121bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2550
0.0150
+183bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.43
0.54
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.21
0.23
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.