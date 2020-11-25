CEE MARKETS-FX rally comes to a halt as investors take profit

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An appreciation of Central European currencies came to a halt on Wednesday as investors took profit in thin trade, causing the Polish zloty and the Czech crown to give up some of their gains from the previous sessions.

The crown eased EURCZK= 0.27% and was trading at 26.210 per euro after firming near multi-week highs on Tuesday.

"Activity is a bit quiet today," a FX trader in Prague said, adding that the retreat was likely caused by profit-taking.

The crown has gained over the last weeks and is 4.9% stronger than lows hit on Oct. 28 when novel coronavirus cases were soaring. Stronger global investor sentiment and a drop in the number of new virus cases at home buoyed the currency.

Prague's stock index .PX rose 0.79%, to its highest since March 6.

The Czech finance ministry will auction up to 9 billion crowns ($409 million) of bonds on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.3% and trading at 4.4755 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little moved, trading at 361.150 per euro.

"There is no movement in the forint market. The euro-forint rate is moving between 360-362," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note. "There is no impetus in either direction now."

The currency has come under some pressure from Hungary's and Poland's blocking of the European Union's budget and recovery fund, causing the currency to underperform its regional peers, analysts said.

The EU budget turmoil had not affected the forint to such an extent as to cause worries, Finance Minster Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Bucharest .BETI gaining 0.17% and Budapest's blue chip index .BUX sliding 0.21%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.92%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1051 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.2100 26.1400 -0.27% -2.97% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 361.1500 361.1500 +0.00% -8.31% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4755 4.4620 -0.30% -4.90% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8735 4.8705 -0.06% -1.75% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5600 7.5613 +0.02% -1.52% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4500 117.5500 +0.09% +0.10% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 963.69 956.1300 +0.79% -13.62% .BUX Budapest .BUX 38964.88 39046.50 -0.21% -15.45% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1842.29 1859.42 -0.92% -14.32% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 9343.59 9327.75 +0.17% -6.35% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 870.33 866.62 +0.43% -6.00% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1696.14 1690.23 +0.35% -15.93% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 712.86 716.93 -0.57% -11.08% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 424.46 424.87 -0.10% -25.29% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0580 -0.0070 +081bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.8190 0.0660 +158bps +7bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.2090 -0.0070 +178bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.0330 -0.0110 +079bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.4550 -0.0450 +121bps -4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2550 0.0150 +183bps +2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.37 0.43 0.54 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.72 0.72 0.72 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.22 0.21 0.23 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

