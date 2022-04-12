CEE MARKETS-FX push higher, demand holds up at Polish bond auction
PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies firmed slightly on Tuesday, mostly drifting with investors taking stock of surging inflation data and prospects of higher interest rates in the region, while Polish bond yields continued to climb.
Poland sold 4.0 billion zlotys of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with demand holding up. The sale comes as yields rise quickly this month - with the 10-year benchmark yield its highest in 11 years - due to rising inflation and market expectations of steep rate hikes ahead.
On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= edged up less than 0.1% to 4.651 per euro.
"The zloty remains in the April fluctuation range of 4.6040-4.6630, as the negative impact of global sentiment for the Polish currency is partially neutralized by increasingly aggressive expectations as to the scale of interest rate increases in the ongoing cycle," Bank Millennium said.
Romania's headline inflation soared above 10% in March to hit a 17-year high, the latest release in the region to show higher-than-expected price growth coming in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, data showed Czech inflation hit 12.7% last month, the highest since May 1998. Hungary's core inflation is also at a more than two-decade high, while Polish inflation reached double digits last month for the first time since 2000.
Romania's leu EURRON= was little moved on Tuesday by chances of continued policy tightening. The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.1% to 24.435 to the euro, hovering just off its highest levels since fighting in Ukraine started.
The forint EURHUF= led gains with a 0.2% rise to 378.260 per euro, continuing to steady after a sharp fall a week ago on concerns over European Union funds when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1145 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4350
24.4600
+0.10%
+1.79%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.2600
378.9500
+0.18%
-2.34%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6508
4.6530
+0.05%
-1.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9410
4.9405
-0.01%
+0.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5515
+0.02%
-0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6500
117.7500
+0.08%
-0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1358.48
1357.2100
+0.09%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41715.95
41972.84
-0.61%
-17.75%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2107.80
2121.65
-0.65%
-7.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12602.15
12702.63
-0.79%
-3.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1192.31
1199.53
-0.60%
-5.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2131.30
2145.42
-0.66%
+2.50%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
856.92
851.15
+0.68%
+4.40%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
617.72
621.02
-0.53%
-2.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3030
-0.0360
+515bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8430
-0.0350
+420bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2020
0.0010
+335bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7340
0.0210
+658bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8690
0.0560
+623bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.3310
0.0490
+548bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.10
6.26
6.33
5.33
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.93
8.33
8.45
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.85
6.96
6.93
5.37
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
