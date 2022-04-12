CEE MARKETS-FX push higher, demand holds up at Polish bond auction

PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies firmed slightly on Tuesday, mostly drifting with investors taking stock of surging inflation data and prospects of higher interest rates in the region, while Polish bond yields continued to climb.

Poland sold 4.0 billion zlotys of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with demand holding up. The sale comes as yields rise quickly this month - with the 10-year benchmark yield its highest in 11 years - due to rising inflation and market expectations of steep rate hikes ahead.

On currency markets, the zloty EURPLN= edged up less than 0.1% to 4.651 per euro.

"The zloty remains in the April fluctuation range of 4.6040-4.6630, as the negative impact of global sentiment for the Polish currency is partially neutralized by increasingly aggressive expectations as to the scale of interest rate increases in the ongoing cycle," Bank Millennium said.

Romania's headline inflation soared above 10% in March to hit a 17-year high, the latest release in the region to show higher-than-expected price growth coming in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, data showed Czech inflation hit 12.7% last month, the highest since May 1998. Hungary's core inflation is also at a more than two-decade high, while Polish inflation reached double digits last month for the first time since 2000.

Romania's leu EURRON= was little moved on Tuesday by chances of continued policy tightening. The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.1% to 24.435 to the euro, hovering just off its highest levels since fighting in Ukraine started.

The forint EURHUF= led gains with a 0.2% rise to 378.260 per euro, continuing to steady after a sharp fall a week ago on concerns over European Union funds when the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1145 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4350

24.4600

+0.10%

+1.79%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.2600

378.9500

+0.18%

-2.34%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6508

4.6530

+0.05%

-1.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9410

4.9405

-0.01%

+0.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5515

+0.02%

-0.43%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6500

117.7500

+0.08%

-0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1358.48

1357.2100

+0.09%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41715.95

41972.84

-0.61%

-17.75%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2107.80

2121.65

-0.65%

-7.02%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12602.15

12702.63

-0.79%

-3.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1192.31

1199.53

-0.60%

-5.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2131.30

2145.42

-0.66%

+2.50%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

856.92

851.15

+0.68%

+4.40%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

617.72

621.02

-0.53%

-2.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3030

-0.0360

+515bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8430

-0.0350

+420bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2020

0.0010

+335bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7340

0.0210

+658bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8690

0.0560

+623bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.3310

0.0490

+548bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.10

6.26

6.33

5.33

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.93

8.33

8.45

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.85

6.96

6.93

5.37

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

