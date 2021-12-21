CEE MARKETS-FX push higher, Czech crown waits on rate hike

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies pushed higher on Tuesday, with the crown hovering just off a six-week high before the Czech central bank meets on Wednesday and is expected to deliver another hefty interest rate hike.

The region's stock markets were also on a stronger footing in early trade, gaining alongside major markets as risk appetite improved as investors assessed the impact the Omicron coronavirus variant would have on global economies.

Central European economies have been recovering this year but industry is strained by global supply disruptions and rising costs, making domestic demand a key driver for growth.

This domestic appetite boosts imports and data on Tuesday showed Hungary's current account deficit widened to 2.263 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in the third quarter, above forecasts, compounding risks for the forint currency.

The forint EURHUF=, despite a series of central bank rate hikes in recent weeks to battle rising inflation, is sitting around 1% off an all-time low and traded 0.1% stronger on Tuesday at 367.6 to the euro.

The crown EURCZK= also gained 0.1% to 25.21 per euro, with markets largely in a holding pattern before the Czech National Bank's rate-setting meeting.

Analysts have forecast a 75 basis point Czech rate hike on Wednesday, another bigger than standard-size move. This would come after the bank lifted rates by a combined 200 bps at the past two meetings as it seeks to rein in fast-rising price pressure.

"The crown could already get a new impulse tomorrow when the central bank again tightens policy and outlines whether rate hikes will continue in the new year," CSOB said.

Elsewhere, stock markets moved higher, led by a 0.65% rise in Prague .PX.

Czech lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR rose 0.6% to 95 crowns, adding to gains after the bank won shareholder approval to acquire smaller rival Air Bank from PPF and carry out a share increase to help pay for it.

"We expect that after the approval of the transaction, the upside or downside potential of Moneta’ shares will be considerably limited in the coming months and we expect the shares to move in the wider range of CZK 90-100 depending on the overall stock markets sentiment," J&T Banka analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2120

25.2440

+0.13%

+4.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.6000

367.9700

+0.10%

-1.33%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6235

4.6286

+0.11%

-1.39%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9488

-0.03%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5220

7.5135

-0.11%

+0.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1400.69

1391.6200

+0.65%

+36.37%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50643.77

50471.14

+0.34%

+20.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2192.88

2189.91

+0.14%

+10.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12396.61

12390.61

+0.05%

+26.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1236.92

1229.06

+0.64%

+37.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2030.85

2029.41

+0.07%

+16.76%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

828.43

827.02

+0.17%

+10.66%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

634.50

631.87

+0.42%

+41.78%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5170

-0.0250

+424bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.0970

-0.0040

+370bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.8140

-0.0010

+316bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1750

0.0730

+390bps

+7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.6660

0.1050

+427bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.4240

0.0900

+377bps

+8bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.41

4.13

3.99

3.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.05

5.15

5.13

3.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.56

3.86

3.82

2.37

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)

