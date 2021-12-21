CEE MARKETS-FX push higher, Czech crown waits on rate hike
PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies pushed higher on Tuesday, with the crown hovering just off a six-week high before the Czech central bank meets on Wednesday and is expected to deliver another hefty interest rate hike.
The region's stock markets were also on a stronger footing in early trade, gaining alongside major markets as risk appetite improved as investors assessed the impact the Omicron coronavirus variant would have on global economies.
Central European economies have been recovering this year but industry is strained by global supply disruptions and rising costs, making domestic demand a key driver for growth.
This domestic appetite boosts imports and data on Tuesday showed Hungary's current account deficit widened to 2.263 billion euros ($2.56 billion) in the third quarter, above forecasts, compounding risks for the forint currency.
The forint EURHUF=, despite a series of central bank rate hikes in recent weeks to battle rising inflation, is sitting around 1% off an all-time low and traded 0.1% stronger on Tuesday at 367.6 to the euro.
The crown EURCZK= also gained 0.1% to 25.21 per euro, with markets largely in a holding pattern before the Czech National Bank's rate-setting meeting.
Analysts have forecast a 75 basis point Czech rate hike on Wednesday, another bigger than standard-size move. This would come after the bank lifted rates by a combined 200 bps at the past two meetings as it seeks to rein in fast-rising price pressure.
"The crown could already get a new impulse tomorrow when the central bank again tightens policy and outlines whether rate hikes will continue in the new year," CSOB said.
Elsewhere, stock markets moved higher, led by a 0.65% rise in Prague .PX.
Czech lender MONETA Money Bank MONET.PR rose 0.6% to 95 crowns, adding to gains after the bank won shareholder approval to acquire smaller rival Air Bank from PPF and carry out a share increase to help pay for it.
"We expect that after the approval of the transaction, the upside or downside potential of Moneta’ shares will be considerably limited in the coming months and we expect the shares to move in the wider range of CZK 90-100 depending on the overall stock markets sentiment," J&T Banka analysts said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2120
25.2440
+0.13%
+4.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.6000
367.9700
+0.10%
-1.33%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6235
4.6286
+0.11%
-1.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9488
-0.03%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5135
-0.11%
+0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1400.69
1391.6200
+0.65%
+36.37%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50643.77
50471.14
+0.34%
+20.27%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2192.88
2189.91
+0.14%
+10.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12396.61
12390.61
+0.05%
+26.42%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1236.92
1229.06
+0.64%
+37.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2030.85
2029.41
+0.07%
+16.76%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
828.43
827.02
+0.17%
+10.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
634.50
631.87
+0.42%
+41.78%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5170
-0.0250
+424bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.0970
-0.0040
+370bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.8140
-0.0010
+316bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1750
0.0730
+390bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.6660
0.1050
+427bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4240
0.0900
+377bps
+8bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.41
4.13
3.99
3.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.05
5.15
5.13
3.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.56
3.86
3.82
2.37
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Ed Osmond)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.