CEE MARKETS-FX pressured by stronger dollar, crown hovers at 8-week-low

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased or held stable on Monday as investors turned to the safe-haven dollar amid worries over a tightening lockdown in China and no new roadmap from Russia while celebrating the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech that marked the occasion did not mention Ukraine by name, gave no assessment of progress in the war and offered no indication of how long it might continue.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.21% to 25.075 per euro on Monday, stabilizing around an 8-week low after a heavy drop on Friday following media reports that central bank board member Ales Michl could be the president's pick as the next governor.

Michl has been an opponent of the central bank's sharp tightening policy which it launched almost a year ago and has maintained, battling an inflation surge.

News late Friday that Fitch rating agency cut the Czech Republic's outlook to negative has added to the pressure. The country has had central Europe's highest rating, at 'AA-'.

Analysts said a shake-up on the seven-member board when three mandates - including Governor Jiri Rusnok's - finish at the end of June could keep the crown under pressure.

"The CNB communication has refused to pencil in a rate cut this year, but should the new set-up of the board be more dovish, we see risks of an earlier cut," Erste wrote in a note.

Markets were pricing in an about 75-basis-point hike at the CNB's next meeting in June.

The Hungarian forint weakened EURHUF= 0.38% to trade at 383.65 per euro as it underperformed regional peers.

"The global negative mood and all the uncertainty around the oil embargo as well as EU funds are pressuring the forint," an FX trader said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved and was trading near levels where it fell last week after the central bank delivered a 75 basis-point rate hike to 5.25%, below expectations.

"The zloty remains under pressure from last week's lower-than-expected interest rate hike and the strengthening dollar," Millennium Bank wrote.

Rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Monday that Poland's central bank will not interrupt monetary policy tightening as inflation will keep rising.

The Romanian leu was stable as markets were looking ahead to a rate-setting meeting where analysts expect the central bank to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%.

Most stocks in the region slid, with Warsaw leading losses as it shed 1.56%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1101 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.0750

25.0220

-0.21%

-0.81%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

383.6500

382.1900

-0.38%

-3.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7025

4.7070

+0.10%

-2.37%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9475

+0.00%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5325

+0.03%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.6200

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1307.67

1305.8700

+0.14%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41891.87

42108.63

-0.51%

-17.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1737.61

1765.14

-1.56%

-23.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12210.80

12269.64

-0.48%

-6.51%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1148.06

1149.83

-0.15%

-8.56%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2094.58

2110.58

-0.76%

+0.73%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.70

820.11

+0.19%

+0.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

600.34

605.42

-0.84%

-5.56%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6980

0.0160

+542bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2040

0.0030

+438bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7840

0.0460

+365bps

+5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7220

-0.0330

+645bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3270

0.0820

+650bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9010

0.0570

+577bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.74

6.75

6.55

6.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.00

8.49

8.64

6.80

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.73

7.82

7.79

6.33

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

