CEE MARKETS-FX pressured by dollar's gains, higher U.S. Treasury yields

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields as investors were positioning themselves for higher interest rates in the United States.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led losses as it eased 0.15% to 356.43 per euro. The currency is still the best performer among its CEE peers this year as it has gained more than 3.5% this month, buoyed by expectations for more rate hikes by the National Bank of Hungary.

The Hungarian central bank holds its next rate meeting on Jan. 25 where it is expected to raise interest rates further in a bid to fight surging inflation.

"Core market yields are up as investors are looking ahead to U.S. rate hikes, which is not good for emerging markets," an FX trader in Budapest said.

German and U.S. bond yields were higher on Tuesday as recent comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials have bolstered expectations for a March policy tightening.

Government bond yields in Hungary rose about 11 basis points at the long end of the curve, tracking core market yields, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.8% while the 20-year yield was 5.01%.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.07% to 24.438 per euro, trading in a tight range on the strong side of 24.50.

"The crown will get a new impulse likely only after the February rate setting meeting when the market will get a clearer idea of where the CNB is willing to raise its base rate," CSOB said in a note.

The Czech central bank will meet on Feb. 3 and is expected to tighten policy further as it fights inflation. Central bank analysts said on Monday inflation will jump to 9.2% in January and to 9.6% in February.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.13% to trade at 4.5265 to the euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session when it firmed to a four-month high.

Net inflation came in at 5.3% y/y in December in Poland, data showed on Monday, which further fuelled rate hike expectations.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX weakening 1.28% while Prague .PX edged 0.02% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.86%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1017 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4380

24.4200

-0.07%

+1.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.4300

355.9000

-0.15%

+3.64%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5265

4.5208

-0.13%

+1.42%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9445

4.9440

-0.01%

+0.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5200

7.5285

+0.11%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1448.99

1448.7600

+0.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52822.49

53509.01

-1.28%

+4.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2344.98

2365.29

-0.86%

+3.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13490.66

13481.57

+0.07%

+3.29%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1315.59

1316.89

-0.10%

+4.79%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2193.27

2187.68

+0.26%

+5.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

860.45

826.20

+4.15%

+4.83%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

640.16

646.14

-0.93%

+0.70%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.0940

0.1480

+466bps

+15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5000

0.0200

+384bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.1770

0.0230

+319bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0800

-0.0030

+365bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9710

0.0360

+431bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.1150

0.0210

+413bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.82

5.03

5.02

4.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.85

4.13

4.13

2.79

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

