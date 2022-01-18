CEE MARKETS-FX pressured by dollar's gains, higher U.S. Treasury yields
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields as investors were positioning themselves for higher interest rates in the United States.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led losses as it eased 0.15% to 356.43 per euro. The currency is still the best performer among its CEE peers this year as it has gained more than 3.5% this month, buoyed by expectations for more rate hikes by the National Bank of Hungary.
The Hungarian central bank holds its next rate meeting on Jan. 25 where it is expected to raise interest rates further in a bid to fight surging inflation.
"Core market yields are up as investors are looking ahead to U.S. rate hikes, which is not good for emerging markets," an FX trader in Budapest said.
German and U.S. bond yields were higher on Tuesday as recent comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials have bolstered expectations for a March policy tightening.
Government bond yields in Hungary rose about 11 basis points at the long end of the curve, tracking core market yields, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 4.8% while the 20-year yield was 5.01%.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.07% to 24.438 per euro, trading in a tight range on the strong side of 24.50.
"The crown will get a new impulse likely only after the February rate setting meeting when the market will get a clearer idea of where the CNB is willing to raise its base rate," CSOB said in a note.
The Czech central bank will meet on Feb. 3 and is expected to tighten policy further as it fights inflation. Central bank analysts said on Monday inflation will jump to 9.2% in January and to 9.6% in February.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.13% to trade at 4.5265 to the euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session when it firmed to a four-month high.
Net inflation came in at 5.3% y/y in December in Poland, data showed on Monday, which further fuelled rate hike expectations.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX weakening 1.28% while Prague .PX edged 0.02% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 eased 0.86%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1017 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4380
24.4200
-0.07%
+1.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.4300
355.9000
-0.15%
+3.64%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5265
4.5208
-0.13%
+1.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9445
4.9440
-0.01%
+0.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5200
7.5285
+0.11%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1448.99
1448.7600
+0.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52822.49
53509.01
-1.28%
+4.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2344.98
2365.29
-0.86%
+3.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13490.66
13481.57
+0.07%
+3.29%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1315.59
1316.89
-0.10%
+4.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2193.27
2187.68
+0.26%
+5.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
860.45
826.20
+4.15%
+4.83%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
640.16
646.14
-0.93%
+0.70%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.0940
0.1480
+466bps
+15bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5000
0.0200
+384bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1770
0.0230
+319bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0800
-0.0030
+365bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9710
0.0360
+431bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1150
0.0210
+413bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.82
5.03
5.02
4.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.85
4.13
4.13
2.79
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
