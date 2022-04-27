CEE MARKETS-FX pressured as Russia halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday and the Polish zloty capped losses in a negative market mood after an announcement by Russian energy company Gazprom that it halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.
It was the first time Russia has cut off gas to European customers since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
"The entire region is under pressure by the news about the gas flows," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The zloty plunged yesterday then stabilized this morning, and the forint is now tracking the zloty's earlier fall, these two currencies are the most affected."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.11% on the day to trade at 4.7000 per euro, regaining some of its losses after falling about 1.5% on Tuesday.
"We assume...after the initial market shock, the zloty will gradually make up for losses, even despite the declining eurodollar prices," Bank Millenium wrote in a client note.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.65% on the day to 379.20 versus the common currency, unable to benefit from a 100-basis-point rate hike that the National Bank of Hungary delivered on Tuesday as it was fighting soaring inflation.
"As long as the war in Ukraine lasts, currency rates can be swinged into either direction by a piece of good or bad news, and rate hikes cannot do much about that," another trader in Budapest said.
Commerzbank said it expected the zloty and the forint to be further pressured by the halt in gas flows as it will drive up energy prices and further fuel inflation, which will put pressure on central banks to act.
However, the Polish and Hungarian central banks are likely to "keep an eye on the economic threats as well and might not act decisively enough for the market," they wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.04% to 24.511 per euro.
Most stocks in the region weakened, with Budapest .BUX 1.51% lower while Prague .PX slid 0.33%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.91% while Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and added 0.75%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1047 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5110
24.5000
-0.04%
+1.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.2000
376.7500
-0.65%
-2.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7000
4.7050
+0.11%
-2.32%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9465
+0.00%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5635
+0.05%
-0.56%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6200
117.6500
+0.03%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1367.63
1372.0900
-0.33%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41215.76
41848.66
-1.51%
-18.74%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1879.19
1896.46
-0.91%
-17.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12773.82
12679.29
+0.75%
-2.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1172.59
1172.60
-0.00%
-6.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2117.01
2123.67
-0.31%
+1.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
817.26
821.37
-0.50%
-0.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
625.23
630.27
-0.80%
-1.64%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.1840
-0.1460
+505bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7200
-0.0490
+417bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3380
0.0010
+353bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5390
0.0270
+641bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5940
-0.0010
+604bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1340
0.0090
+533bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.15
6.13
6.08
5.40
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.95
8.20
8.32
6.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.27
7.27
7.25
5.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
