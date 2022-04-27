CEE MARKETS-FX pressured as Russia halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday and the Polish zloty capped losses in a negative market mood after an announcement by Russian energy company Gazprom that it halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

It was the first time Russia has cut off gas to European customers since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The entire region is under pressure by the news about the gas flows," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The zloty plunged yesterday then stabilized this morning, and the forint is now tracking the zloty's earlier fall, these two currencies are the most affected."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.11% on the day to trade at 4.7000 per euro, regaining some of its losses after falling about 1.5% on Tuesday.

"We assume...after the initial market shock, the zloty will gradually make up for losses, even despite the declining eurodollar prices," Bank Millenium wrote in a client note.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.65% on the day to 379.20 versus the common currency, unable to benefit from a 100-basis-point rate hike that the National Bank of Hungary delivered on Tuesday as it was fighting soaring inflation.

"As long as the war in Ukraine lasts, currency rates can be swinged into either direction by a piece of good or bad news, and rate hikes cannot do much about that," another trader in Budapest said.

Commerzbank said it expected the zloty and the forint to be further pressured by the halt in gas flows as it will drive up energy prices and further fuel inflation, which will put pressure on central banks to act.

However, the Polish and Hungarian central banks are likely to "keep an eye on the economic threats as well and might not act decisively enough for the market," they wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.04% to 24.511 per euro.

Most stocks in the region weakened, with Budapest .BUX 1.51% lower while Prague .PX slid 0.33%. Warsaw .WIG20 weakened 0.91% while Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and added 0.75%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5110

24.5000

-0.04%

+1.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.2000

376.7500

-0.65%

-2.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7000

4.7050

+0.11%

-2.32%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9465

+0.00%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5635

+0.05%

-0.56%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6200

117.6500

+0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1367.63

1372.0900

-0.33%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41215.76

41848.66

-1.51%

-18.74%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1879.19

1896.46

-0.91%

-17.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12773.82

12679.29

+0.75%

-2.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1172.59

1172.60

-0.00%

-6.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2117.01

2123.67

-0.31%

+1.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

817.26

821.37

-0.50%

-0.43%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

625.23

630.27

-0.80%

-1.64%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.1840

-0.1460

+505bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7200

-0.0490

+417bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3380

0.0010

+353bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5390

0.0270

+641bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5940

-0.0010

+604bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1340

0.0090

+533bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.15

6.13

6.08

5.40

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.95

8.20

8.32

6.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.27

7.27

7.25

5.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

