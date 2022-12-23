CEE MARKETS-FX muted in pre-holiday trade, forint touches 400 level

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little moved on Friday in thin pre-holiday trade, with the Hungarian forint adding to its gains from the past two weeks and touching the psychologically important level of 400.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.14% up on the day and trading at 400.30 per euro, supported by a deal between Hungary and the European Union over funds struck on Dec 12. The currency, central Europe's worst performer so far this year, gained near 4% since the agreement.
However, the pandemic recovery funds and cohesion funds earmarked for Hungary are subject to conditions according to the deal.
On Thursday the European Commission said that it would hold back all 22 billion euros of EU cohesion funds until the government meets conditions related to judiciary independence, academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system.
The forint was also supported by the central bank's pledge on Tuesday to maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period and to continue to meet foreign currency liquidity needs to reach market balance related to the energy account, analysts have said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.12% to trade at 24.189 versus the common currency, regaining some of its losses from the previous session.
"The crown came under slight pressure yesterday due to rising global risk aversion and returned above 24.20," CSOB Bank wrote.
"Today's trading should be quiet, not only due to the empty macro calendar, but also due to lower pre-Christmas liquidity in the crown market."
The Polish zloty was flat, trading at 4.6385 per euro.
"The EUR/PLN exchange rate should concentrate around 4.64. The mood of stabilisation will be supported by the pre-Christmas period" Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0953 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1890
24.2180
+0.12%
+2.82%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
400.3000
400.8500
+0.14%
-7.72%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6385
4.6395
+0.02%
-1.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8990
4.8960
-0.06%
+1.00%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5380
7.5365
-0.02%
-0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2650
+0.04%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1200.00
1190.9400
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45147.16
45538.06
-0.86%
-10.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1776.14
1780.07
-0.22%
-21.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12202.60
12162.53
+0.33%
-6.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1065.01
1061.57
+0.32%
-15.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1961.80
1961.60
+0.01%
-5.65%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.18
811.25
-0.26%
-1.41%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.69
601.42
+0.04%
-5.35%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6180
0.0070
+303bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1420
-0.0090
+274bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9990
0.0540
+262bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7380
-0.0010
+415bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7800
-0.0200
+437bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7160
-0.0130
+434bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.18
6.88
6.55
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.60
14.34
13.22
16.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.18
7.24
7.04
7.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
