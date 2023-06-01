CEE MARKETS-FX moves sideways as market eyes U.S. debt vote, Hungarian taxes

By Boldizsar Gyori and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling and digested unexpected tax changes in Hungary.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and the focus now turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate just days before the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills, a default that would rock world markets.

"I think theglobal marketis waiting for the vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling... the final vote could give some direction perhaps," said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Ipopema.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.06% weaker against the euro at 4.5335, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 370.50.

Hungarian investors were weighing up the impact of unexpected new tax changes announced overnight, which some market participants said could weaken trust in the forint.

Hungary's government has tweaked windfall taxes for key sectors of its economy, imposed a new "social tax" of 13% on certain types of investments, and lowered the windfall tax for banks that purchase government bonds.

"It's not necessarily the taxes in themselves but the way they were brought about is what can cause a loss of trust", a Budapest-based trader said.

Meanwhile, the Czech crown was 0.23% firmer at 23.6840 per euro, stuck in a recent range. A trader in Prague said upcoming data, especially on inflation or wages, could rouse the crown.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1119 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2023 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 23.6840 23.7390 +0.23% +2.00% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 370.5000 370.5000 +0.00% +7.81% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5335 4.5310 -0.06% +3.44% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9660 4.9651 -0.02% -0.47% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2000 117.3000 +0.09% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2023 .PX Prague .PX 1298.71 1296.6700 +0.16% +8.07% .BUX Budapest .BUX 47191.20 47262.34 -0.15% +7.76% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1914.50 1894.48 +1.06% +6.84% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12229.51 12229.51 +0.00% +4.85% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7670 0.0190 +298bps -3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.9950 -0.0370 +269bps -8bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4960 -0.0160 +220bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.9660 0.0150 +318bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.9090 -0.0060 +360bps -5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.0560 0.0110 +376bps -2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.18 6.77 6.03 7.17 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.04 12.36 11.36 15.70 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 6.78 6.37 5.97 6.90 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

