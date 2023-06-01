News & Insights

US Markets
PX

CEE MARKETS-FX moves sideways as market eyes U.S. debt vote, Hungarian taxes

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

June 01, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori and Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling and digested unexpected tax changes in Hungary.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and the focus now turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate just days before the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills, a default that would rock world markets.

"I think theglobal marketis waiting for the vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling... the final vote could give some direction perhaps," said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Ipopema.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.06% weaker against the euro at 4.5335, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 370.50.

Hungarian investors were weighing up the impact of unexpected new tax changes announced overnight, which some market participants said could weaken trust in the forint.

Hungary's government has tweaked windfall taxes for key sectors of its economy, imposed a new "social tax" of 13% on certain types of investments, and lowered the windfall tax for banks that purchase government bonds.

"It's not necessarily the taxes in themselves but the way they were brought about is what can cause a loss of trust", a Budapest-based trader said.

Meanwhile, the Czech crown was 0.23% firmer at 23.6840 per euro, stuck in a recent range. A trader in Prague said upcoming data, especially on inflation or wages, could rouse the crown.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1119 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6840

23.7390

+0.23%

+2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

370.5000

370.5000

+0.00%

+7.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5335

4.5310

-0.06%

+3.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9660

4.9651

-0.02%

-0.47%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1298.71

1296.6700

+0.16%

+8.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

47191.20

47262.34

-0.15%

+7.76%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1914.50

1894.48

+1.06%

+6.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12229.51

12229.51

+0.00%

+4.85%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7670

0.0190

+298bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9950

-0.0370

+269bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4960

-0.0160

+220bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9660

0.0150

+318bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9090

-0.0060

+360bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0560

0.0110

+376bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.18

6.77

6.03

7.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.04

12.36

11.36

15.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.78

6.37

5.97

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.