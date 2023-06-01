CEE MARKETS-FX moves sideways as market eyes U.S. debt vote, Hungarian taxes

By Boldizsar Gyori and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling and digested unexpected tax changes in Hungary.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and the focus now turns to how it will fare in the Democratic-led Senate just days before the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills, a default that would rock world markets.
"I think theglobal marketis waiting for the vote in the U.S. Senate on the debt ceiling... the final vote could give some direction perhaps," said Marcin Sulewski, an economist at Ipopema.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.06% weaker against the euro at 4.5335, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat at 370.50.
Hungarian investors were weighing up the impact of unexpected new tax changes announced overnight, which some market participants said could weaken trust in the forint.
Hungary's government has tweaked windfall taxes for key sectors of its economy, imposed a new "social tax" of 13% on certain types of investments, and lowered the windfall tax for banks that purchase government bonds.
"It's not necessarily the taxes in themselves but the way they were brought about is what can cause a loss of trust", a Budapest-based trader said.
Meanwhile, the Czech crown was 0.23% firmer at 23.6840 per euro, stuck in a recent range. A trader in Prague said upcoming data, especially on inflation or wages, could rouse the crown.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1119 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6840
23.7390
+0.23%
+2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
370.5000
370.5000
+0.00%
+7.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5335
4.5310
-0.06%
+3.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9660
4.9651
-0.02%
-0.47%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1298.71
1296.6700
+0.16%
+8.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47191.20
47262.34
-0.15%
+7.76%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1914.50
1894.48
+1.06%
+6.84%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12229.51
12229.51
+0.00%
+4.85%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7670
0.0190
+298bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9950
-0.0370
+269bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4960
-0.0160
+220bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9660
0.0150
+318bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9090
-0.0060
+360bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0560
0.0110
+376bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.18
6.77
6.03
7.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.04
12.36
11.36
15.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.78
6.37
5.97
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
