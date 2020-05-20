CEE MARKETS-FX move sideways, Czech bond sales ease

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies tread water on Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak amid doubts over the effectiveness of a potential vaccine, while the Czech Republic eased its barrage on debt markets.
With countries in the region gradually emerging from months-long lockdowns, investors are expected to get a clearer picture of the overall hit to the economy in the coming period.
Poland, which began lockdown down measures in mid-March, saw April corporate employment fall at its fastest rate since 2009, according to statistics office data.
"The data turned out to be much worse than expected," said Piotr Piekos, senior economist at state Bank Pekao. "In April, we saw a decline of around 150,000 full-time jobs, which was an unprecedented scale."
The zloty EURPLN= took the figures in stride, edging down about 0.1% on the day to 4.55 to the euro by 1038 GMT.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was mostly flat.
On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank (MNB) bought 15 billion forints ($47 million) worth of government bonds from local banks, the lowest since it launched weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago, bolstering the currency.
"Latest data suggest that MNB may be slightly tapering its QE purchases already as better news has begun to arrive out of Germany and Europe, and Hungary itself is gearing up to ease its lockdown," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Prague .PX led stock market gains, with anti-virus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR up 1.5% before going ex-dividend. Warsaw .WIG20 was near its highest level this month, although the rest of the region was mixed.
The Czech Finance Ministry sold a combined 9.7 billion crowns ($386.78 million) of three bonds on Wednesday, lower than in previous sales although demand held up.
The country has been on a recording borrowing spree with demand in debt markets strong amid central bank rate cuts. Yields had dropped going into Wednesday's auction.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1238 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.4400
27.4990
+0.22%
-7.32%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.2000
350.1350
-0.02%
-5.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5520
4.5487
-0.07%
-6.49%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8410
4.8428
+0.04%
-1.09%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5760
7.5750
-0.01%
-1.72%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5700
+0.02%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
874.46
868.9200
+0.64%
-21.62%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35429.21
35452.21
-0.06%
-23.12%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1652.43
1640.18
+0.75%
-23.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8360.65
8383.11
-0.27%
-16.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
815.95
815.84
+0.01%
-11.87%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1580.27
1583.98
-0.23%
-21.67%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
675.34
672.72
+0.39%
-15.76%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
448.57
451.33
-0.61%
-21.05%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1190
-0.0220
+079bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3960
-0.0250
+106bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8080
0.0090
+128bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5490
0.0030
+122bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9250
-0.0010
+159bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3770
-0.0090
+185bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.21
0.23
0.28
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.87
0.83
0.79
1.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.40
0.35
0.35
0.68
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
