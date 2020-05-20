CEE MARKETS-FX move sideways, Czech bond sales ease

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies tread water on Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak amid doubts over the effectiveness of a potential vaccine, while the Czech Republic eased its barrage on debt markets.

With countries in the region gradually emerging from months-long lockdowns, investors are expected to get a clearer picture of the overall hit to the economy in the coming period.

Poland, which began lockdown down measures in mid-March, saw April corporate employment fall at its fastest rate since 2009, according to statistics office data.

"The data turned out to be much worse than expected," said Piotr Piekos, senior economist at state Bank Pekao. "In April, we saw a decline of around 150,000 full-time jobs, which was an unprecedented scale."

The zloty EURPLN= took the figures in stride, edging down about 0.1% on the day to 4.55 to the euro by 1038 GMT.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was mostly flat.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank (MNB) bought 15 billion forints ($47 million) worth of government bonds from local banks, the lowest since it launched weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago, bolstering the currency.

"Latest data suggest that MNB may be slightly tapering its QE purchases already as better news has begun to arrive out of Germany and Europe, and Hungary itself is gearing up to ease its lockdown," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Prague .PX led stock market gains, with anti-virus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR up 1.5% before going ex-dividend. Warsaw .WIG20 was near its highest level this month, although the rest of the region was mixed.

The Czech Finance Ministry sold a combined 9.7 billion crowns ($386.78 million) of three bonds on Wednesday, lower than in previous sales although demand held up.

The country has been on a recording borrowing spree with demand in debt markets strong amid central bank rate cuts. Yields had dropped going into Wednesday's auction.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1238 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.4400 27.4990 +0.22% -7.32% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 350.2000 350.1350 -0.02% -5.44% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5520 4.5487 -0.07% -6.49% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8410 4.8428 +0.04% -1.09% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5760 7.5750 -0.01% -1.72% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5500 117.5700 +0.02% +0.02% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 874.46 868.9200 +0.64% -21.62% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35429.21 35452.21 -0.06% -23.12% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1652.43 1640.18 +0.75% -23.15% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8360.65 8383.11 -0.27% -16.20% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 815.95 815.84 +0.01% -11.87% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1580.27 1583.98 -0.23% -21.67% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 675.34 672.72 +0.39% -15.76% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 448.57 451.33 -0.61% -21.05% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.1190 -0.0220 +079bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.3960 -0.0250 +106bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8080 0.0090 +128bps +2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.5490 0.0030 +122bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.9250 -0.0010 +159bps +0bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.3770 -0.0090 +185bps +0bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.21 0.23 0.28 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.87 0.83 0.79 1.01 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.40 0.35 0.35 0.68 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

