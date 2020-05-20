CEE MARKETS-FX move sideways, Czech bond sales ease

Central Europe's currencies tread water on Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak amid doubts over the effectiveness of a potential vaccine, while the Czech Republic eased its barrage on debt markets.

With countries in the region gradually emerging from months-long lockdowns, investors are expected to get a clearer picture of the overall hit to the economy in the coming period.

Poland, which began lockdown down measures in mid-March, saw April corporate employment fall at its fastest rate since 2009, according to statistics office data.

"The data turned out to be much worse than expected," said Piotr Piekos, senior economist at state Bank Pekao. "In April, we saw a decline of around 150,000 full-time jobs, which was an unprecedented scale."

The zloty EURPLN= took the figures in stride, edging down about 0.1% on the day to 4.55 to the euro by 1038 GMT.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was mostly flat.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank (MNB) bought 15 billion forints ($47 million) worth of government bonds from local banks, the lowest since it launched weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago, bolstering the currency.

"Latest data suggest that MNB may be slightly tapering its QE purchases already as better news has begun to arrive out of Germany and Europe, and Hungary itself is gearing up to ease its lockdown," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Prague .PX led stock market gains, with anti-virus software maker Avast AVST.L, AVST.PR up 1.5% before going ex-dividend. Warsaw .WIG20 was near its highest level this month, although the rest of the region was mixed.

The Czech Finance Ministry sold a combined 9.7 billion crowns ($386.78 million) of three bonds on Wednesday, lower than in previous sales although demand held up.

The country has been on a recording borrowing spree with demand in debt markets strong amid central bank rate cuts. Yields had dropped going into Wednesday's auction.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1238 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.4400

27.4990

+0.22%

-7.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.2000

350.1350

-0.02%

-5.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5520

4.5487

-0.07%

-6.49%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8410

4.8428

+0.04%

-1.09%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5760

7.5750

-0.01%

-1.72%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5700

+0.02%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

874.46

868.9200

+0.64%

-21.62%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35429.21

35452.21

-0.06%

-23.12%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1652.43

1640.18

+0.75%

-23.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8360.65

8383.11

-0.27%

-16.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

815.95

815.84

+0.01%

-11.87%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1580.27

1583.98

-0.23%

-21.67%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

675.34

672.72

+0.39%

-15.76%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.57

451.33

-0.61%

-21.05%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1190

-0.0220

+079bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3960

-0.0250

+106bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8080

0.0090

+128bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5490

0.0030

+122bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9250

-0.0010

+159bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3770

-0.0090

+185bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.21

0.23

0.28

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.87

0.83

0.79

1.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.40

0.35

0.35

0.68

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

