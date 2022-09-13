CEE MARKETS-FX mostly stable as investors eye U.S. inflation data
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were rangebound on Tuesday as markets awaited key inflation data from the United States, while the Hungarian forint held steady as investors looked for news on negotiations over European Union funds.
"A further decline in the (U.S.) inflation rate will be an argument supporting the increase of the euro/dollar and thus also the strengthening of the zloty against the euro," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
"The appreciation of the Polish currency is hampered by the near end of the interest rate hikes cycle in Poland, spoken of by an increasing number of representatives of the Monetary Policy Council," they added.
On Monday Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski said there was significantly reduced room for further interest rate hikes and the probability of ending the monetary tightening cycle had increased.
Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.
The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.21% to 4.7060 versus the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.03% to trade at 397.55 per euro.
"The market is very quiet, and forint is going to trade near this level until we hear from the European Commission next week about how negotiations are going about the EU funds," said an FX trader in Budapest.
The forint has lost about 7% versus the euro so far this year, but analysts say the government ending a long-running dispute with the EU executive to unlock funds being held up could take a weight off the currency.
The European Commission wants to see more action from Hungary on stepping up anti-corruption safeguards before Brussels agrees to unlock EU funds, EU sources told Reuters on Monday.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged lower moved as data showed a smaller-than-expected current account deficit for July.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1019 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5200
24.5100
-0.04%
+1.44%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.5500
397.6500
+0.03%
-7.08%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7060
4.6960
-0.21%
-2.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9140
4.9140
+0.00%
+0.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5205
7.5243
+0.05%
-0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3400
+0.07%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1246.95
1223.8400
+1.89%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41685.43
41624.90
+0.15%
-17.81%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1560.76
1561.97
-0.08%
-31.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11891.61
11881.08
+0.09%
-8.96%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1086.22
1080.88
+0.49%
-13.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1993.46
1993.66
-0.01%
-4.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
846.84
845.04
+0.21%
+3.18%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.90
612.22
-0.05%
-3.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9010
-0.1780
+456bps
-23bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0390
-0.0410
+353bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5710
-0.0750
+291bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.2930
-0.0340
+495bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2670
-0.0010
+476bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8790
-0.0150
+422bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.26
7.14
6.65
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.30
14.17
14.27
12.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.29
7.28
7.04
7.15
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
