CEE MARKETS-FX mostly stable as investors eye U.S. inflation data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were rangebound on Tuesday as markets awaited key inflation data from the United States, while the Hungarian forint held steady as investors looked for news on negotiations over European Union funds.

"A further decline in the (U.S.) inflation rate will be an argument supporting the increase of the euro/dollar and thus also the strengthening of the zloty against the euro," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

"The appreciation of the Polish currency is hampered by the near end of the interest rate hikes cycle in Poland, spoken of by an increasing number of representatives of the Monetary Policy Council," they added.

On Monday Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski said there was significantly reduced room for further interest rate hikes and the probability of ending the monetary tightening cycle had increased.

Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.21% to 4.7060 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.03% to trade at 397.55 per euro.

"The market is very quiet, and forint is going to trade near this level until we hear from the European Commission next week about how negotiations are going about the EU funds," said an FX trader in Budapest.

The forint has lost about 7% versus the euro so far this year, but analysts say the government ending a long-running dispute with the EU executive to unlock funds being held up could take a weight off the currency.

The European Commission wants to see more action from Hungary on stepping up anti-corruption safeguards before Brussels agrees to unlock EU funds, EU sources told Reuters on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged lower moved as data showed a smaller-than-expected current account deficit for July.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1019 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5200 24.5100 -0.04% +1.44% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 397.5500 397.6500 +0.03% -7.08% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7060 4.6960 -0.21% -2.44% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9140 4.9140 +0.00% +0.70% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5205 7.5243 +0.05% -0.04% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2600 117.3400 +0.07% +0.27% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1246.95 1223.8400 +1.89% .BUX Budapest .BUX 41685.43 41624.90 +0.15% -17.81% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1560.76 1561.97 -0.08% -31.15% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11891.61 11881.08 +0.09% -8.96% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1086.22 1080.88 +0.49% -13.48% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1993.46 1993.66 -0.01% -4.13% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 846.84 845.04 +0.21% +3.18% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 611.90 612.22 -0.05% -3.74% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.9010 -0.1780 +456bps -23bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.0390 -0.0410 +353bps -7bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.5710 -0.0750 +291bps -9bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.2930 -0.0340 +495bps -9bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.2670 -0.0010 +476bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.8790 -0.0150 +422bps -3bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.26 7.14 6.65 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.30 14.17 14.27 12.85 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.29 7.28 7.04 7.15 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

