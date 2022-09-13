PX

CEE MARKETS-FX mostly stable as investors eye U.S. inflation data

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Central European currencies were rangebound on Tuesday as markets awaited key inflation data from the United States, while the Hungarian forint held steady as investors looked for news on negotiations over European Union funds.

"A further decline in the (U.S.) inflation rate will be an argument supporting the increase of the euro/dollar and thus also the strengthening of the zloty against the euro," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

"The appreciation of the Polish currency is hampered by the near end of the interest rate hikes cycle in Poland, spoken of by an increasing number of representatives of the Monetary Policy Council," they added.

On Monday Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski said there was significantly reduced room for further interest rate hikes and the probability of ending the monetary tightening cycle had increased.

Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.21% to 4.7060 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.03% to trade at 397.55 per euro.

"The market is very quiet, and forint is going to trade near this level until we hear from the European Commission next week about how negotiations are going about the EU funds," said an FX trader in Budapest.

The forint has lost about 7% versus the euro so far this year, but analysts say the government ending a long-running dispute with the EU executive to unlock funds being held up could take a weight off the currency.

The European Commission wants to see more action from Hungary on stepping up anti-corruption safeguards before Brussels agrees to unlock EU funds, EU sources told Reuters on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged lower moved as data showed a smaller-than-expected current account deficit for July.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1019 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5200

24.5100

-0.04%

+1.44%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.5500

397.6500

+0.03%

-7.08%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7060

4.6960

-0.21%

-2.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9140

4.9140

+0.00%

+0.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5205

7.5243

+0.05%

-0.04%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3400

+0.07%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1246.95

1223.8400

+1.89%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41685.43

41624.90

+0.15%

-17.81%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1560.76

1561.97

-0.08%

-31.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11891.61

11881.08

+0.09%

-8.96%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1086.22

1080.88

+0.49%

-13.48%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1993.46

1993.66

-0.01%

-4.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

846.84

845.04

+0.21%

+3.18%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.90

612.22

-0.05%

-3.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9010

-0.1780

+456bps

-23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0390

-0.0410

+353bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5710

-0.0750

+291bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.2930

-0.0340

+495bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2670

-0.0010

+476bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8790

-0.0150

+422bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.26

7.14

6.65

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.30

14.17

14.27

12.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.29

7.28

7.04

7.15

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

