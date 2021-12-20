CEE MARKETS-FX mixed as investors weigh monetary, fiscal policy outlook

By Alan Charlish

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady in thin trade on Monday, as expectations of tighter monetary policy in Poland and a lower budget deficit in Hungary offset investor concerns over the rising Omicron cases worldwide and the slump in Turkish lira.

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday the country would cut its 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9% as fiscal policy will be less supportive next year.

"Previously the market was afraid that fiscal policy was too generous in Hungary going into 2022 ... now they think that the finance ministry has realised it could be a big issue," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.

Meanwhile, Poland's Energy Regulatory Office approved on Friday tariffs that mean customers of four energy companies will have to pay around 24% more for energy in 2022, prompting economists to revise their estimates for next year's CPI path and raising expectations of more aggressive policy tightening from the central bank.

At 1049 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.07% firmer against the euro at 367.22. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.08% weaker and the Czech crown EURCZK= was kind of flat at 25.25

A Warsaw-based currency trader said the change in the zloty was mainly a result of low liquidity.

"Stock markets are in the red, the Turkish lira is under pressure, the zloty is also a bit under pressure," said a second trader in Warsaw.

Turkey's lira weakened to a record low on Monday, putting pressure on other emerging market currencies, after President Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his unorthodox low-rates policy by referring to Islamic usury doctrine.

The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR rose over 6 basis points to 3.237% while the Czech 10-year yield climbed over 3 basis points to 2.82%.

"The prospect of rising prices will restrain potential yield declines, favoring the stabilization of bond prices in the world until the end of the year," PKO BP said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1249 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2270

25.2500

+0.09%

+3.97%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.9500

367.2200

+0.07%

-1.15%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6370

4.6335

-0.08%

-1.68%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9507

+0.04%

-1.69%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5160

7.5165

+0.01%

+0.42%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5800

-0.02%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1384.46

1390.1100

-0.41%

+34.79%

Budapest

.BUX

50277.08

50887.30

-1.20%

+19.40%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2177.74

2194.56

-0.77%

+9.77%

Bucharest

.BETI

12332.62

12478.10

-1.17%

+25.77%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1235.60

1236.52

-0.07%

+37.16%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2030.28

2035.20

-0.24%

+16.73%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

827.06

824.85

+0.27%

+10.48%

Sofia

.SOFIX

626.10

619.55

+1.06%

+39.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.4890

0.0050

+421bps

+2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.1240

0.0520

+374bps

+5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.8200

0.0360

+319bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0090

0.1440

+373bps

+16bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.4150

0.0980

+403bps

+10bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2370

0.0650

+361bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.40

4.13

3.99

3.37

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.06

5.16

5.14

3.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.41

3.63

3.62

2.35

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Alan.charlish@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.