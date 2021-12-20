CEE MARKETS-FX mixed as investors weigh monetary, fiscal policy outlook
By Alan Charlish
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were steady in thin trade on Monday, as expectations of tighter monetary policy in Poland and a lower budget deficit in Hungary offset investor concerns over the rising Omicron cases worldwide and the slump in Turkish lira.
Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday the country would cut its 2022 budget deficit target to 4.9% of GDP from 5.9% as fiscal policy will be less supportive next year.
"Previously the market was afraid that fiscal policy was too generous in Hungary going into 2022 ... now they think that the finance ministry has realised it could be a big issue," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.
Meanwhile, Poland's Energy Regulatory Office approved on Friday tariffs that mean customers of four energy companies will have to pay around 24% more for energy in 2022, prompting economists to revise their estimates for next year's CPI path and raising expectations of more aggressive policy tightening from the central bank.
At 1049 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.07% firmer against the euro at 367.22. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.08% weaker and the Czech crown EURCZK= was kind of flat at 25.25
A Warsaw-based currency trader said the change in the zloty was mainly a result of low liquidity.
"Stock markets are in the red, the Turkish lira is under pressure, the zloty is also a bit under pressure," said a second trader in Warsaw.
Turkey's lira weakened to a record low on Monday, putting pressure on other emerging market currencies, after President Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his unorthodox low-rates policy by referring to Islamic usury doctrine.
The Polish 10-year bond yield PL10YT=RR rose over 6 basis points to 3.237% while the Czech 10-year yield climbed over 3 basis points to 2.82%.
"The prospect of rising prices will restrain potential yield declines, favoring the stabilization of bond prices in the world until the end of the year," PKO BP said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1249 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2270
25.2500
+0.09%
+3.97%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.9500
367.2200
+0.07%
-1.15%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6370
4.6335
-0.08%
-1.68%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9507
+0.04%
-1.69%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5160
7.5165
+0.01%
+0.42%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5800
-0.02%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1384.46
1390.1100
-0.41%
+34.79%
Budapest
.BUX
50277.08
50887.30
-1.20%
+19.40%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2177.74
2194.56
-0.77%
+9.77%
Bucharest
.BETI
12332.62
12478.10
-1.17%
+25.77%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1235.60
1236.52
-0.07%
+37.16%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2030.28
2035.20
-0.24%
+16.73%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.06
824.85
+0.27%
+10.48%
Sofia
.SOFIX
626.10
619.55
+1.06%
+39.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.4890
0.0050
+421bps
+2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.1240
0.0520
+374bps
+5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.8200
0.0360
+319bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0090
0.1440
+373bps
+16bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.4150
0.0980
+403bps
+10bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2370
0.0650
+361bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.40
4.13
3.99
3.37
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.06
5.16
5.14
3.94
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.41
3.63
3.62
2.35
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
