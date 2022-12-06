CEE MARKETS-FX mixed as EU finance ministers' meeting in focus

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded mixed on Tuesday morning as a meeting of European Union finance ministers which will discuss funding for Hungary was underway, while investors also eyed Poland's rate-setting meet.

The European Commission approved Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan on Nov. 30, but said Budapest would not receive any payments — worth a total 5.8 billion euros — until it implements reforms to bolster judicial independence and tackle corruption.

"The forint could be affected the most by the meeting of the EU finance ministers where questions about EU funds will be discussed ... Any leaked information could have a significant effect," Takarekbank analysts wrote in a note.

At 0949 GMT the forint EURHUF= was 0.21% weaker against the euro at 414.25. The Polish zloty EURPLN=, however, was 0.20% firmer at 4.7005.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to leave its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% at its meeting on Wednesday.

Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT on Thursday.

"We are moving in a horizontal trend today with no issues in the calendar ... we are waiting for the MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting but more we are waiting for the NBP governor's speech," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

The central bank has kept rates steady at its last two sittings, but Glapinski has not as yet said that the tightening cycle is officially over.

Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR were 4 basis points lower at 6.677, after rebounding by around 30 basis points on Monday.

"Until Wednesday's meeting of the MPC, a rise in yield curves can be expected," PKO BP analysts said in a note. "Yields on 2-year bonds may permanently exceed 7%, and on 10-year bonds they may increase towards 7.00%."

The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were broadly stable at 24.332 and 4.914, respectively.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3320

24.3320

+0.00%

+2.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

414.2500

413.4000

-0.21%

-10.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7005

4.7100

+0.20%

-2.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9140

4.9157

+0.03%

+0.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5530

7.5505

-0.03%

-0.47%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.2700

+0.04%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1199.43

1202.7900

-0.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44452.46

44666.01

-0.48%

-12.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1733.64

1746.54

-0.74%

-23.52%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12215.55

12119.15

+0.80%

-6.48%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1066.27

1067.57

-0.12%

-15.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1911.67

1911.56

+0.01%

-8.06%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.67

810.29

-0.08%

-1.35%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.39

602.61

+0.46%

-4.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5910

0.0140

+349bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9390

0.0090

+307bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7040

0.0230

+285bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9550

-0.0420

+485bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8880

-0.0300

+502bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6770

-0.0440

+482bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.05

6.61

6.06

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.40

13.02

12.11

15.59

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.20

7.10

6.77

7.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

