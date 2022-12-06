CEE MARKETS-FX mixed as EU finance ministers' meeting in focus

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded mixed on Tuesday morning as a meeting of European Union finance ministers which will discuss funding for Hungary was underway, while investors also eyed Poland's rate-setting meet.
The European Commission approved Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan on Nov. 30, but said Budapest would not receive any payments — worth a total 5.8 billion euros — until it implements reforms to bolster judicial independence and tackle corruption.
"The forint could be affected the most by the meeting of the EU finance ministers where questions about EU funds will be discussed ... Any leaked information could have a significant effect," Takarekbank analysts wrote in a note.
At 0949 GMT the forint EURHUF= was 0.21% weaker against the euro at 414.25. The Polish zloty EURPLN=, however, was 0.20% firmer at 4.7005.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to leave its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% at its meeting on Wednesday.
Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT on Thursday.
"We are moving in a horizontal trend today with no issues in the calendar ... we are waiting for the MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting but more we are waiting for the NBP governor's speech," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
The central bank has kept rates steady at its last two sittings, but Glapinski has not as yet said that the tightening cycle is officially over.
Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR were 4 basis points lower at 6.677, after rebounding by around 30 basis points on Monday.
"Until Wednesday's meeting of the MPC, a rise in yield curves can be expected," PKO BP analysts said in a note. "Yields on 2-year bonds may permanently exceed 7%, and on 10-year bonds they may increase towards 7.00%."
The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were broadly stable at 24.332 and 4.914, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3320
24.3320
+0.00%
+2.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
414.2500
413.4000
-0.21%
-10.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7005
4.7100
+0.20%
-2.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9140
4.9157
+0.03%
+0.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5530
7.5505
-0.03%
-0.47%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2700
+0.04%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1199.43
1202.7900
-0.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44452.46
44666.01
-0.48%
-12.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1733.64
1746.54
-0.74%
-23.52%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12215.55
12119.15
+0.80%
-6.48%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1066.27
1067.57
-0.12%
-15.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1911.67
1911.56
+0.01%
-8.06%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.67
810.29
-0.08%
-1.35%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.39
602.61
+0.46%
-4.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5910
0.0140
+349bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9390
0.0090
+307bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7040
0.0230
+285bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9550
-0.0420
+485bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8880
-0.0300
+502bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6770
-0.0440
+482bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.05
6.61
6.06
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.40
13.02
12.11
15.59
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.20
7.10
6.77
7.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
