CEE MARKETS-FX mixed as COVID fears re-emerge

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for a direction on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears over a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai offset expectations of monetary tightening in the region.

China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Sunday it would lock down the city in two stages to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period, with all firms and factories suspending manufacturing or working remotely during the lockdown, apart from those involved in offering public services or supplying food.

"The Polish currency is weakening along with others on Monday morning, and the reason is not local factors," Marek Rogalski, chief currency analyst at DM BOS, said in a note.

"It is a strong dollar in the broad market, fuelled by expectations as to the pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed, and disturbing information from China."

The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.

At 0927 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.04% weaker against the euro at 4.7070. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% weaker at 24.684 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.07% stronger at 373.85.

"We continue to expect that the 370-level can only be broken if there is at least a lasting ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine or if there is positive news about EU funds," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note, referring to the forint.

With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.

Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR rose 11 basis points to 5.541%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up over five basis points at 4.082%.

"After a dynamic rise last week, the debt market should... stabilise, although expectations for more aggressive central bank actions in the fight against inflation are creating pressure for bond yields to increase," Bank Millennium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6840

24.6200

-0.26%

+0.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

373.8500

374.1000

+0.07%

-1.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7070

4.7050

-0.04%

-2.46%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9485

+0.00%

-0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5765

+0.06%

-0.72%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.7200

117.7100

-0.01%

-0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1355.59

1346.4800

+0.68%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44497.95

43983.38

+1.17%

-12.27%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2129.76

2115.58

+0.67%

-6.05%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12517.87

12412.43

+0.85%

-4.16%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1206.03

1190.01

+1.35%

-3.94%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2066.49

2056.83

+0.47%

-0.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

833.12

835.86

-0.33%

+1.50%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.87

610.52

+0.22%

-3.75%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7420

-0.0210

+484bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3610

0.0080

+397bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0820

0.0560

+348bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7910

0.0310

+589bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9400

0.1780

+555bps

+11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5410

0.1110

+494bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.99

6.06

6.05

4.95

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.85

8.07

8.08

6.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.10

6.31

6.32

4.60

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

