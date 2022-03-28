CEE MARKETS-FX mixed as COVID fears re-emerge
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were looking for a direction on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears over a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai offset expectations of monetary tightening in the region.
China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Sunday it would lock down the city in two stages to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period, with all firms and factories suspending manufacturing or working remotely during the lockdown, apart from those involved in offering public services or supplying food.
"The Polish currency is weakening along with others on Monday morning, and the reason is not local factors," Marek Rogalski, chief currency analyst at DM BOS, said in a note.
"It is a strong dollar in the broad market, fuelled by expectations as to the pace of interest rate hikes by the Fed, and disturbing information from China."
The dollar has benefited from its status as a safe haven and the conflict in Ukraine has driven expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.
At 0927 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.04% weaker against the euro at 4.7070. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% weaker at 24.684 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.07% stronger at 373.85.
"We continue to expect that the 370-level can only be broken if there is at least a lasting ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine or if there is positive news about EU funds," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note, referring to the forint.
With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise.
Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR rose 11 basis points to 5.541%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up over five basis points at 4.082%.
"After a dynamic rise last week, the debt market should... stabilise, although expectations for more aggressive central bank actions in the fight against inflation are creating pressure for bond yields to increase," Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6840
24.6200
-0.26%
+0.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
373.8500
374.1000
+0.07%
-1.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7070
4.7050
-0.04%
-2.46%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9485
+0.00%
-0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5765
+0.06%
-0.72%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.7200
117.7100
-0.01%
-0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1355.59
1346.4800
+0.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44497.95
43983.38
+1.17%
-12.27%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2129.76
2115.58
+0.67%
-6.05%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12517.87
12412.43
+0.85%
-4.16%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1206.03
1190.01
+1.35%
-3.94%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2066.49
2056.83
+0.47%
-0.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
833.12
835.86
-0.33%
+1.50%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.87
610.52
+0.22%
-3.75%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7420
-0.0210
+484bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3610
0.0080
+397bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0820
0.0560
+348bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7910
0.0310
+589bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9400
0.1780
+555bps
+11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5410
0.1110
+494bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.99
6.06
6.05
4.95
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.85
8.07
8.08
6.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.10
6.31
6.32
4.60
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
