CEE MARKETS-FX mixed ahead of Polish c.bank governor's press conference

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW Dec 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Thursday, as focus turned to policy tightening in Hungary and a press conference with the governor of Poland's central bank, after it hiked rates lesser than many investors had hoped for.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% on Wednesday, a move that was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, but which fell short of what markets had priced in.

"A small part of the market was expecting 75 basis points, a more aggressive move, and as it did not happen the zloty weakened," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

The zloty EURPLN= was 0.18% weaker against the euro at 4.6243 at 0920 GMT. Polish Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT, with markets looking for signs of the extent of further tightening.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was a touch firmer at 366.00 after the Hungarian central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation.

"The rise of the one-week rate was already priced in and has helped the forint before it was announced," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The forint firmed back from levels near 369 yesterday afternoon, however, the main factor in that was the Polish rate hike that was not as high as some expected. That hurt the zloty and the forint could profit from that."

The central bank is expected to continue its rate hikes on Tuesday at its rate-setting meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expect the base rate to be hiked by another 30 basis points to 2.4%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% stronger at 25.45, gaining before CPI data on Friday likely to show the headline inflation rate—already at a 13-year high—rising above 6%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4500

25.4800

+0.12%

+3.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.8600

366.0000

+0.04%

-0.86%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6243

4.6159

-0.18%

-1.41%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9486

4.9490

+0.01%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5245

+0.01%

+0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1406.60

1398.8400

+0.55%

+36.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51354.43

51261.63

+0.18%

+21.96%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2230.15

2219.62

+0.47%

+12.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12643.13

12598.44

+0.35%

+28.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1234.34

1226.81

+0.61%

+37.02%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1999.00

1995.79

+0.16%

+14.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

823.42

833.75

-1.24%

+9.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

619.34

621.73

-0.38%

+38.39%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.7910

-0.0470

+348bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.5620

0.0080

+313bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.4500

0.0140

+279bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.7320

-0.0440

+342bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.1580

0.0050

+373bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.0640

-0.0630

+340bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.97

3.94

3.79

3.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.59

4.72

4.71

3.52

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.96

3.10

3.06

2.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.