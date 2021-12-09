CEE MARKETS-FX mixed ahead of Polish c.bank governor's press conference
By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW Dec 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Thursday, as focus turned to policy tightening in Hungary and a press conference with the governor of Poland's central bank, after it hiked rates lesser than many investors had hoped for.
The National Bank of Poland (NBP) hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% on Wednesday, a move that was in line with the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, but which fell short of what markets had priced in.
"A small part of the market was expecting 75 basis points, a more aggressive move, and as it did not happen the zloty weakened," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.18% weaker against the euro at 4.6243 at 0920 GMT. Polish Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT, with markets looking for signs of the extent of further tightening.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was a touch firmer at 366.00 after the Hungarian central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation.
"The rise of the one-week rate was already priced in and has helped the forint before it was announced," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The forint firmed back from levels near 369 yesterday afternoon, however, the main factor in that was the Polish rate hike that was not as high as some expected. That hurt the zloty and the forint could profit from that."
The central bank is expected to continue its rate hikes on Tuesday at its rate-setting meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expect the base rate to be hiked by another 30 basis points to 2.4%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.12% stronger at 25.45, gaining before CPI data on Friday likely to show the headline inflation rate—already at a 13-year high—rising above 6%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1020 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4500
25.4800
+0.12%
+3.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.8600
366.0000
+0.04%
-0.86%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6243
4.6159
-0.18%
-1.41%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9486
4.9490
+0.01%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5245
+0.01%
+0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1406.60
1398.8400
+0.55%
+36.94%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51354.43
51261.63
+0.18%
+21.96%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2230.15
2219.62
+0.47%
+12.41%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12643.13
12598.44
+0.35%
+28.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1234.34
1226.81
+0.61%
+37.02%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1999.00
1995.79
+0.16%
+14.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
823.42
833.75
-1.24%
+9.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
619.34
621.73
-0.38%
+38.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.7910
-0.0470
+348bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.5620
0.0080
+313bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.4500
0.0140
+279bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.7320
-0.0440
+342bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.1580
0.0050
+373bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.0640
-0.0630
+340bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.97
3.94
3.79
3.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.59
4.72
4.71
3.52
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.96
3.10
3.06
2.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
