CEE MARKETS-FX mainly holds ground despite China fears

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly stuck close to recent levels on Thursday, holding their ground in thin trade despite global fears about the health of the Chinese economy.

Investors around the globe have been rattled by China's weak economic growth and rising default risks in its property and shadow banking sectors.

Yield differentials between China and the U.S. widened to their highest in 16 years on Wednesday, as investors speculated that China's central bank would ease monetary policy further after a surprise rate cut.

"The global sentiment is not really good," a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "One reason is those treasuries at multi-year highs, the China story, so this spoiled the sentiment on emerging markets and the zloty is also under pressure."

"We don't see many fireworks here, the volatility is not too high ... basically the zloty is being offered by the London banks, locals are trying to benefit from the situation and selling hard currencies at higher levels."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat against the euro at 4.4685 at 0849 GMT. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.26% weaker at 387.40.

"We expect the forint to continue to weaken today as yesterday afternoon's FED meeting minutes began to weaken the Hungarian currency. This and the Chinese market's instability weighs on EM (emerging market) currencies, including the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.

The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting pushed up the U.S. dollar by boosting speculation that U.S. interest rates would remain higher for longer.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was also little changed, falling 0.08% to 24.11.

"The crown has been lingering close to the 24.10/euro level, and it is not getting too many impulses for trading," said CSOB bank in a note.

Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR rose 8 basis points to 5.645%, while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up 5 basis points at 4.373%.

"I believe (bond yields) are mostly tracking the core rates today, the market is very sleepy," said a Warsaw-based fixed income trader.

Benchmark 10-year government bond yields across the euro area rose on Thursday, with further signs that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer weighing on sentiment.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1100

24.0900

-0.08%

+0.20%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.4000

386.4000

-0.26%

+3.11%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4685

4.4690

+0.01%

+4.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9310

4.9360

+0.10%

+0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2000

+0.04%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1362.26

1361.4100

+0.06%

+13.36%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55602.69

55229.73

+0.68%

+26.96%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2049.85

2044.35

+0.27%

+14.39%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12850.04

12983.12

-1.03%

+10.17%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8670

-0.2290

+277bps

-26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7510

0.0040

+207bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3730

0.0510

+169bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4750

0.0550

+237bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4150

0.0710

+273bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6450

0.0770

+296bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.92

6.14

5.25

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.05

10.43

9.12

14.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.07

5.48

5.04

6.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.