CEE MARKETS-FX mainly holds ground despite China fears

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies mostly stuck close to recent levels on Thursday, holding their ground in thin trade despite global fears about the health of the Chinese economy.
Investors around the globe have been rattled by China's weak economic growth and rising default risks in its property and shadow banking sectors.
Yield differentials between China and the U.S. widened to their highest in 16 years on Wednesday, as investors speculated that China's central bank would ease monetary policy further after a surprise rate cut.
"The global sentiment is not really good," a Warsaw-based currency trader said. "One reason is those treasuries at multi-year highs, the China story, so this spoiled the sentiment on emerging markets and the zloty is also under pressure."
"We don't see many fireworks here, the volatility is not too high ... basically the zloty is being offered by the London banks, locals are trying to benefit from the situation and selling hard currencies at higher levels."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat against the euro at 4.4685 at 0849 GMT. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.26% weaker at 387.40.
"We expect the forint to continue to weaken today as yesterday afternoon's FED meeting minutes began to weaken the Hungarian currency. This and the Chinese market's instability weighs on EM (emerging market) currencies, including the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting pushed up the U.S. dollar by boosting speculation that U.S. interest rates would remain higher for longer.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was also little changed, falling 0.08% to 24.11.
"The crown has been lingering close to the 24.10/euro level, and it is not getting too many impulses for trading," said CSOB bank in a note.
Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR rose 8 basis points to 5.645%, while Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up 5 basis points at 4.373%.
"I believe (bond yields) are mostly tracking the core rates today, the market is very sleepy," said a Warsaw-based fixed income trader.
Benchmark 10-year government bond yields across the euro area rose on Thursday, with further signs that major central banks will keep interest rates higher for longer weighing on sentiment.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1100
24.0900
-0.08%
+0.20%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.4000
386.4000
-0.26%
+3.11%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4685
4.4690
+0.01%
+4.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9310
4.9360
+0.10%
+0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2000
+0.04%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1362.26
1361.4100
+0.06%
+13.36%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55602.69
55229.73
+0.68%
+26.96%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2049.85
2044.35
+0.27%
+14.39%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12850.04
12983.12
-1.03%
+10.17%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8670
-0.2290
+277bps
-26bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7510
0.0040
+207bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3730
0.0510
+169bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4750
0.0550
+237bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4150
0.0710
+273bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6450
0.0770
+296bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.92
6.14
5.25
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.05
10.43
9.12
14.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.07
5.48
5.04
6.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest Editing by Mark Potter)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
