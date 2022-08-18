CEE MARKETS-FX lower as dollar firms, forint underperforms

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed to a three-week high, with the Hungarian forint leading losses in the region as it remained pressured by soaring gas prices.

The dollar firmed after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, published on Wednesday, pointed to U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer to bring down inflation. L1N2ZU0E7

The U.S. currency often dictate sentiment in emerging markets, even though central European economies do most of their trade with the euro zone.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.26% to 24.618 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.35% lower and trading at 4.7230 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.55% to trade at 406 to the euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session.

"The forint is still sensitive to changes in gas prices as higher gas prices can further worsen the current account deficit and growth prospects," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a note.

On Thursday the National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 10.75% at a weekly tender, as expected. Last month, the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75% and it flagged more rate hikes ahead due to rising inflation.

"Some investors expected a rate hike due to the forint's weakness but much higher rates would hinder GDP growth," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The bank's next monthly policy meeting is due on Aug. 30.

Data showed on Wednesday the economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, while the Polish economy grew below forecasts.

However, despite some positive second-quarter GDP figures, signs of a slowdown are clearly visible across the region.

"The data are likely to make the respective central banks more dovish," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "We forecast the CE3 currencies to weaken considerably by the end of 2022."

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1028 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6180 24.5550 -0.26% +1.03% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 406.0000 403.7500 -0.55% -9.02% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7230 4.7065 -0.35% -2.79% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8828 4.8830 +0.00% +1.34% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5085 7.5065 -0.03% +0.12% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3000 117.3750 +0.06% +0.24% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1238.34 1238.7700 -0.03% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43046.19 42980.64 +0.15% -15.13% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1683.13 1682.93 +0.01% -25.75% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12665.58 12583.24 +0.65% -3.03% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1173.90 1171.08 +0.24% -6.50% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2018.74 2012.46 +0.31% -2.91% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 851.56 841.61 +1.18% +3.75% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 613.23 613.36 -0.02% -3.53% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.0200 0.0750 +526bps +4bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.5750 0.0590 +364bps +2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.0630 0.0340 +295bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.9270 0.0660 +617bps +3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.1910 0.1110 +526bps +7bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.8170 0.0740 +470bps +4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.29 7.25 6.98 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.10 14.16 14.16 12.02 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.37 7.39 7.13 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Mark Potter) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.