CEE MARKETS-FX lower as dollar firms, forint underperforms
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed to a three-week high, with the Hungarian forint leading losses in the region as it remained pressured by soaring gas prices.
The dollar firmed after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, published on Wednesday, pointed to U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer to bring down inflation. L1N2ZU0E7
The U.S. currency often dictate sentiment in emerging markets, even though central European economies do most of their trade with the euro zone.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.26% to 24.618 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.35% lower and trading at 4.7230 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.55% to trade at 406 to the euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session.
"The forint is still sensitive to changes in gas prices as higher gas prices can further worsen the current account deficit and growth prospects," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a note.
On Thursday the National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 10.75% at a weekly tender, as expected. Last month, the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75% and it flagged more rate hikes ahead due to rising inflation.
"Some investors expected a rate hike due to the forint's weakness but much higher rates would hinder GDP growth," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The bank's next monthly policy meeting is due on Aug. 30.
Data showed on Wednesday the economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, while the Polish economy grew below forecasts.
However, despite some positive second-quarter GDP figures, signs of a slowdown are clearly visible across the region.
"The data are likely to make the respective central banks more dovish," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "We forecast the CE3 currencies to weaken considerably by the end of 2022."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6180
24.5550
-0.26%
+1.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
406.0000
403.7500
-0.55%
-9.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7230
4.7065
-0.35%
-2.79%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8828
4.8830
+0.00%
+1.34%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5085
7.5065
-0.03%
+0.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3750
+0.06%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1238.34
1238.7700
-0.03%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43046.19
42980.64
+0.15%
-15.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1683.13
1682.93
+0.01%
-25.75%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12665.58
12583.24
+0.65%
-3.03%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1173.90
1171.08
+0.24%
-6.50%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2018.74
2012.46
+0.31%
-2.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
851.56
841.61
+1.18%
+3.75%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.23
613.36
-0.02%
-3.53%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0200
0.0750
+526bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5750
0.0590
+364bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0630
0.0340
+295bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9270
0.0660
+617bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1910
0.1110
+526bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8170
0.0740
+470bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.29
7.25
6.98
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.10
14.16
14.16
12.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.37
7.39
7.13
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
