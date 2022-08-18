PX

CEE MARKETS-FX lower as dollar firms, forint underperforms

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Most central European currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed to a three-week high, with the Hungarian forint leading losses in the region as it remained pressured by soaring gas prices.

The dollar firmed after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, published on Wednesday, pointed to U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer to bring down inflation. L1N2ZU0E7

The U.S. currency often dictate sentiment in emerging markets, even though central European economies do most of their trade with the euro zone.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.26% to 24.618 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.35% lower and trading at 4.7230 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.55% to trade at 406 to the euro, giving up some of its gains from the previous session.

"The forint is still sensitive to changes in gas prices as higher gas prices can further worsen the current account deficit and growth prospects," Gergely Suppan, senior analyst at Takarekbank wrote in a note.

On Thursday the National Bank of Hungary left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 10.75% at a weekly tender, as expected. Last month, the bank raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75% and it flagged more rate hikes ahead due to rising inflation.

"Some investors expected a rate hike due to the forint's weakness but much higher rates would hinder GDP growth," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The bank's next monthly policy meeting is due on Aug. 30.

Data showed on Wednesday the economies of Hungary and Romania both expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, while the Polish economy grew below forecasts.

However, despite some positive second-quarter GDP figures, signs of a slowdown are clearly visible across the region.

"The data are likely to make the respective central banks more dovish," Commerzbank wrote in a note. "We forecast the CE3 currencies to weaken considerably by the end of 2022."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6180

24.5550

-0.26%

+1.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

406.0000

403.7500

-0.55%

-9.02%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7230

4.7065

-0.35%

-2.79%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8828

4.8830

+0.00%

+1.34%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5085

7.5065

-0.03%

+0.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3750

+0.06%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1238.34

1238.7700

-0.03%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43046.19

42980.64

+0.15%

-15.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1683.13

1682.93

+0.01%

-25.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12665.58

12583.24

+0.65%

-3.03%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1173.90

1171.08

+0.24%

-6.50%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2018.74

2012.46

+0.31%

-2.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

851.56

841.61

+1.18%

+3.75%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.23

613.36

-0.02%

-3.53%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0200

0.0750

+526bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5750

0.0590

+364bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0630

0.0340

+295bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9270

0.0660

+617bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1910

0.1110

+526bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8170

0.0740

+470bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.29

7.25

6.98

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.10

14.16

14.16

12.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.37

7.39

7.13

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Mark Potter)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

