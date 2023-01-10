CEE MARKETS-FX looking for direction ahead of Romania rate decision

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, as markets eyed a central bank meeting in Romania that analysts say could mark the end of policy tightening in the region as well as a Polish parliament sitting crucial to unblocking EU funds.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Romania (NBR) to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Tuesday.

Other central banks in the region have opted to keep rates on hold in recent months amid fears of an economic slowdown caused by the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

"From a rate perspective, we think this meeting should be the last live one, which will close the CEE region's hiking cycle," ING said in a note.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.924.

Falling gas prices and a weaker dollar are positive for central European FX, and ING said that these factors had helped the leu to avoid the levels at which the central bank would intervene.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.6945.

Markets in Poland were looking ahead to a parliament sitting starting on Wednesday at which lawmakers may vote on amendments to a judicial reform bill designed to unblock European Union COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.

"Unfreezing the money is the market baseline scenario so if the sejm (parliament) meeting goes the way the market expects nothing will change (for the zloty)," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which firmed around 2% in the first week of 2023, was 0.25% weaker at 398 to the euro.

"To be honest, I did not understand why the forint strengthened last week so much, I think it is not justified considering the inflation worries," an FX dealer in Budapest said. "As for today's move, it is simply intraday volatility, there is no news behind this."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable at 23.989 to the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9890

23.9910

+0.01%

+0.70%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.0000

397.0000

-0.25%

+0.36%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6945

4.7020

+0.16%

-0.11%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9240

4.9250

+0.02%

+0.38%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3300

117.3850

+0.05%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1262.95

1270.9600

-0.63%

+5.09%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45628.61

45832.49

-0.44%

+4.19%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1900.59

1912.47

-0.62%

+6.06%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12290.32

12286.92

+0.03%

+5.37%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1081.78

1077.72

+0.38%

+3.14%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2038.22

2036.77

+0.07%

+675.67%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.89

820.82

+1.96%

+1.49%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.76

607.40

+0.39%

+1.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5710

-0.1010

+292bps

-16bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7720

0.0030

+246bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4940

0.0080

+223bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0750

0.0990

+343bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8780

0.1530

+357bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9940

0.1400

+373bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.08

6.74

6.24

7.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.98

12.48

10.98

16.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.01

6.81

6.35

6.96

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)

