CEE MARKETS-FX looking for direction ahead of Romania rate decision

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, as markets eyed a central bank meeting in Romania that analysts say could mark the end of policy tightening in the region as well as a Polish parliament sitting crucial to unblocking EU funds.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Romania (NBR) to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Tuesday.
Other central banks in the region have opted to keep rates on hold in recent months amid fears of an economic slowdown caused by the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
"From a rate perspective, we think this meeting should be the last live one, which will close the CEE region's hiking cycle," ING said in a note.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.924.
Falling gas prices and a weaker dollar are positive for central European FX, and ING said that these factors had helped the leu to avoid the levels at which the central bank would intervene.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.6945.
Markets in Poland were looking ahead to a parliament sitting starting on Wednesday at which lawmakers may vote on amendments to a judicial reform bill designed to unblock European Union COVID-19 recovery funds withheld due to a dispute over the rule of law.
"Unfreezing the money is the market baseline scenario so if the sejm (parliament) meeting goes the way the market expects nothing will change (for the zloty)," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which firmed around 2% in the first week of 2023, was 0.25% weaker at 398 to the euro.
"To be honest, I did not understand why the forint strengthened last week so much, I think it is not justified considering the inflation worries," an FX dealer in Budapest said. "As for today's move, it is simply intraday volatility, there is no news behind this."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable at 23.989 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.9890
23.9910
+0.01%
+0.70%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.0000
397.0000
-0.25%
+0.36%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6945
4.7020
+0.16%
-0.11%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9240
4.9250
+0.02%
+0.38%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3300
117.3850
+0.05%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1262.95
1270.9600
-0.63%
+5.09%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45628.61
45832.49
-0.44%
+4.19%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1900.59
1912.47
-0.62%
+6.06%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12290.32
12286.92
+0.03%
+5.37%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1081.78
1077.72
+0.38%
+3.14%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2038.22
2036.77
+0.07%
+675.67%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.89
820.82
+1.96%
+1.49%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.76
607.40
+0.39%
+1.37%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5710
-0.1010
+292bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7720
0.0030
+246bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4940
0.0080
+223bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0750
0.0990
+343bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8780
0.1530
+357bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9940
0.1400
+373bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.08
6.74
6.24
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.98
12.48
10.98
16.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.01
6.81
6.35
6.96
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)
