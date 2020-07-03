CEE MARKETS-FX little changed, investors expect downturn longer term

BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies were little changed on Friday in a slow trading day after second-quarter closing and ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States, with longer-term expectations for a weaker market.

As the region, like the rest of the world, grapples with economic recovery and a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic and an ensuing economic slowdown, investors are betting more weakening is plausible.

"Doubts about maintaining the current pace of recovery will result in lower levels of (major currencies against the dollar)," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers said in a note.

"This is also bad news for the zloty, where the market has long abandoned the hunt for appreciation and is now waiting for an excuse for a deeper correction."

In Budapest, the central bank signalled one more rate cut for later this month after setting a new record low of 0.75% in June as the COVID-induced economic downturn was steeper than first projected.

"The market is nervous about renewed closures in the economy as the reopening did not quite lead to a brave new world we may have hoped for," a Budapest-based dealer said.

Hungary issued 60% of its increased debt plan by July 1, the debt agency said on Thursday. Yields were steady on Friday, as were those in the Czech Republic, where strong demand amid a central bank rate cutting cycle has helped debt markets.

"The recent update on the state budget appears bullish for government debt as new supply might be quite limited in the rest of 2020," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.

"Today, the U.S. bank holiday that kicks off an extended weekend suggests calm waters ahead, but potential unfavourable COVID-19 news has the potential to shake the market, long weekend or not."

Stock markets were mildly negative, except in Budapest where OTP Bank continued its normal stock purchase programme and that helped push the paper and the Budapest index higher amid otherwise very thin trading.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1009 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6100

26.5850

-0.09%

-4.43%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.1200

351.0500

-0.02%

-5.69%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4600

4.4625

+0.06%

-4.57%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8375

4.8360

-0.03%

-1.02%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5580

7.5600

+0.03%

-1.49%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.6100

+0.03%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

936.55

938.4500

-0.20%

-16.05%

Budapest

.BUX

36398.10

36222.58

+0.48%

-21.02%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1801.81

1804.01

-0.12%

-16.20%

Bucharest

.BETI

8649.13

8662.95

-0.16%

-13.31%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

846.18

850.64

-0.52%

-8.61%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1628.12

1628.48

-0.02%

-19.30%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.89

668.89

+0.00%

-16.57%

Sofia

.SOFIX

451.75

452.52

-0.17%

-20.49%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0600

0.0460

+074bps

+6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3210

-0.1320

+100bps

-13bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8010

0.0200

+123bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1460

-0.0010

+083bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7020

-0.0110

+138bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3500

-0.0050

+178bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.26

0.28

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.64

0.62

0.58

0.74

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.20

0.22

0.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Marton Dunai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

