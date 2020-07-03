CEE MARKETS-FX little changed, investors expect downturn longer term

BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies were little changed on Friday in a slow trading day after second-quarter closing and ahead of a long holiday weekend in the United States, with longer-term expectations for a weaker market.
As the region, like the rest of the world, grapples with economic recovery and a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic and an ensuing economic slowdown, investors are betting more weakening is plausible.
"Doubts about maintaining the current pace of recovery will result in lower levels of (major currencies against the dollar)," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers said in a note.
"This is also bad news for the zloty, where the market has long abandoned the hunt for appreciation and is now waiting for an excuse for a deeper correction."
In Budapest, the central bank signalled one more rate cut for later this month after setting a new record low of 0.75% in June as the COVID-induced economic downturn was steeper than first projected.
"The market is nervous about renewed closures in the economy as the reopening did not quite lead to a brave new world we may have hoped for," a Budapest-based dealer said.
Hungary issued 60% of its increased debt plan by July 1, the debt agency said on Thursday. Yields were steady on Friday, as were those in the Czech Republic, where strong demand amid a central bank rate cutting cycle has helped debt markets.
"The recent update on the state budget appears bullish for government debt as new supply might be quite limited in the rest of 2020," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.
"Today, the U.S. bank holiday that kicks off an extended weekend suggests calm waters ahead, but potential unfavourable COVID-19 news has the potential to shake the market, long weekend or not."
Stock markets were mildly negative, except in Budapest where OTP Bank continued its normal stock purchase programme and that helped push the paper and the Budapest index higher amid otherwise very thin trading.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1009 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6100
26.5850
-0.09%
-4.43%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
351.1200
351.0500
-0.02%
-5.69%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4600
4.4625
+0.06%
-4.57%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8375
4.8360
-0.03%
-1.02%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5580
7.5600
+0.03%
-1.49%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6100
+0.03%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
936.55
938.4500
-0.20%
-16.05%
Budapest
.BUX
36398.10
36222.58
+0.48%
-21.02%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1801.81
1804.01
-0.12%
-16.20%
Bucharest
.BETI
8649.13
8662.95
-0.16%
-13.31%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
846.18
850.64
-0.52%
-8.61%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1628.12
1628.48
-0.02%
-19.30%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.89
668.89
+0.00%
-16.57%
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.75
452.52
-0.17%
-20.49%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0600
0.0460
+074bps
+6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3210
-0.1320
+100bps
-13bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8010
0.0200
+123bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1460
-0.0010
+083bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7020
-0.0110
+138bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3500
-0.0050
+178bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.26
0.28
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.64
0.62
0.58
0.74
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.20
0.22
0.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
