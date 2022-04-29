CEE MARKETS-FX lifted by the dollar's easing, brighter market mood
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Friday, stabilising after a week of turmoil caused by concerns over Europe's energy security, while data showed bigger than expected GDP growth in the Czech Republic and a rise in Polish inflation in April.
"The mood is a bit brighter today and it is helping that the dollar is giving up some of this week's gains. If it weakens a bit more, that could help all CEE currencies strengthen," a FX trader in Budapest said.
Currencies in the region recouped some losses in a correction on Thursday after an announcement by Russian energy company Gazprom that it was halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland drove them down earlier in the week.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.48% on the day, trading at 4.6675 versus the common currency after a flash April inflation reading showed a bigger than expected 12.3% rise in annual inflation.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 24.550 to the euro, trading within its recent range and near levels seen before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.
Data showed on Friday that the Czech economy grew by 4.6% year-on-year, faster than expected, as it was boosted by household consumption while foreign trade lagged.
Investors also await central bank meetings in Poland and the Czech Republic next week.
Central bankers in both countries meet on May 5 and both banks are widely expected to raise rates given a continued surge in inflation whose affects are being felt around the region as it drives up borrowing costs.
In Hungary, the central bank raised its base rate by another 100 basis points to 5.4% on Tuesday and followed that up with a 30 basis point hike of the one-week deposit rate on Thursday at its weekly tender.
The forint largely ignored rate hikes that had been priced in by markets and the currency's rate has been driven by international events, traders and analysts said.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.29% on the day and trading at 377.40 per euro, weaker than the levels seen before the rate hikes.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1009 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5500
24.5750
+0.10%
+1.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.4000
378.5000
+0.29%
-2.12%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6675
4.6900
+0.48%
-1.64%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9510
+0.04%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5680
7.5695
+0.02%
-0.67%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6400
117.6600
+0.02%
-0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1350.27
1367.5800
-1.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44304.29
43549.19
+1.73%
-12.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1909.51
1884.42
+1.33%
-15.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12880.58
12769.93
+0.87%
-1.38%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1172.39
1170.51
+0.16%
-6.62%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2128.18
2127.47
+0.03%
+2.35%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.89
832.79
-0.71%
+0.74%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.39
610.55
+0.47%
-3.51%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.1760
-0.1310
+496bps
-16bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6490
-0.0270
+401bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3410
0.0010
+346bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8180
0.1110
+660bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9180
0.0910
+628bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4290
0.1120
+555bps
+13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.07
6.06
6.00
5.43
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.84
8.15
8.25
6.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.61
7.62
7.61
5.95
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Barbara Lewis)
