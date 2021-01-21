CEE MARKETS-FX holds gains ahead of ECB meeting

By 1010 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.13% and was trading at 4.5285 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown EURCZK= with a 0.02% rise, while the forint EURHUF= and leu EURRON= were flat.
The Czech crown was trading at around the five-month high hit on Wednesday, stuck around the 26.100 per euro level that has provided strong technical resistance to further gains in the past two months after stopping out several rallies.
A Prague-based dealer said the latest test of the level was uncertain as news around coronavirus is mixed, given case numbers have dropped and problems with vaccine deliveries persist.
"It is a combination of positive and negative news, so for a stronger crown we would need something stronger as well," the dealer said.
The forint, which outperformed its regional peers over the past sessions, could extend gains towards 355, said brokerage Equilor. "That is a very important support level that will most probably turn the direction around."
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX partly recovering after Wednesday's drop to rise 0.3%. Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague .PX were down 0.6%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1000
26.1020
+0.01%
+0.49%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.2500
357.3000
+0.01%
+1.53%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5306
4.5343
+0.11%
+0.63%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8742
-0.02%
-0.21%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5650
7.5645
-0.01%
-0.23%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1068.07
1074.8600
-0.63%
+3.98%
Budapest
.BUX
44270.64
44103.40
+0.38%
+5.14%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1985.36
1986.09
-0.04%
+0.07%
Bucharest
.BETI
10256.52
10214.06
+0.42%
+4.60%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
940.00
942.54
-0.27%
+4.35%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1817.95
1822.34
-0.24%
+4.52%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
736.99
741.23
-0.57%
-1.55%
Sofia
.SOFIX
497.01
488.73
+1.69%
+11.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2210
-0.0390
+093bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7350
-0.0640
+145bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2470
-0.0210
+177bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0280
-0.0630
+073bps
-7bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3770
-0.0260
+109bps
-3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1970
0.0010
+172bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.42
0.54
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.77
0.79
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.16
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
