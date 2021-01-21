CEE MARKETS-FX holds gains ahead of ECB meeting

By 1010 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.13% and was trading at 4.5285 to the euro, followed by the Czech crown EURCZK= with a 0.02% rise, while the forint EURHUF= and leu EURRON= were flat.

The Czech crown was trading at around the five-month high hit on Wednesday, stuck around the 26.100 per euro level that has provided strong technical resistance to further gains in the past two months after stopping out several rallies.

A Prague-based dealer said the latest test of the level was uncertain as news around coronavirus is mixed, given case numbers have dropped and problems with vaccine deliveries persist.

"It is a combination of positive and negative news, so for a stronger crown we would need something stronger as well," the dealer said.

The forint, which outperformed its regional peers over the past sessions, could extend gains towards 355, said brokerage Equilor. "That is a very important support level that will most probably turn the direction around."

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX partly recovering after Wednesday's drop to rise 0.3%. Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague .PX were down 0.6%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1120 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1000

26.1020

+0.01%

+0.49%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.2500

357.3000

+0.01%

+1.53%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5306

4.5343

+0.11%

+0.63%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8742

-0.02%

-0.21%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5650

7.5645

-0.01%

-0.23%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1068.07

1074.8600

-0.63%

+3.98%

Budapest

.BUX

44270.64

44103.40

+0.38%

+5.14%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1985.36

1986.09

-0.04%

+0.07%

Bucharest

.BETI

10256.52

10214.06

+0.42%

+4.60%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

940.00

942.54

-0.27%

+4.35%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1817.95

1822.34

-0.24%

+4.52%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

736.99

741.23

-0.57%

-1.55%

Sofia

.SOFIX

497.01

488.73

+1.69%

+11.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2210

-0.0390

+093bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7350

-0.0640

+145bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2470

-0.0210

+177bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0280

-0.0630

+073bps

-7bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3770

-0.0260

+109bps

-3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1970

0.0010

+172bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.42

0.54

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.77

0.79

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.16

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

