CEE MARKETS-FX heads for weekly gains to start 2024

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies edged higher on Friday, looking to end the first week of 2024 on a high note as investors push into new positions to start the trading year.

Hungary's forint has led early 2024 gains in the region, already rising more than 1% as an issue of U.S.-dollar denominated bonds this week drew strong demand, showing investor appetite in the European Union's emerging east.

The forint EURHUF= cooled a touch on Friday, firming 0.1% to 378.20 to the euro by 0916 GMT.

"This recent firming is due to a risk-on mood among investors, which is common at the beginning of the year," a Budapest-based trader said.

The trader added they saw a peak for the forint at the moment at around 376 levels unless Hungary moves forward in unlocking European Union funds caught in a rule of law dispute between Budapest and Brussels.

Markets are also watching for clues to how fast Hungary's central bank will continue an easing policy that has been the most aggressive in central Europe.

A Reuters poll showed on Friday that analysts expect the forint to fall back in 2024 amid rate cuts, trailing gains forecast for the Polish zloty and Czech crown as their respective central banks are likely to be more cautious on policy easing.

The latter two currencies, though, have been slow out of the gates in 2024.

The crown EURCZK=, which traded up 0.3% at 24.632 against the euro on Friday and is up a touch so far this year, has been weighed down after the Czech National Bank delivered its first rate cut in over three years last month.

Minutes from the meeting, published Friday, also pointed to a cautious approach to cuts ahead.

Czech data on Friday highlighted continuing economic weakness, with revised gross domestic product figures from the third quarter showing a bigger quarterly contraction than first estimated.

In Poland, analysts expect a pause in the central bank's rate cut cycle to continue through the first half of 2024.

Preliminary December inflation data on Friday showed the Polish headline rate cooling to 6.1% year-on-year, beating expectations, but analysts still saw interest rates remaining stable in the coming months amid longer-term uncertainty.

The zloty EURPLN= balanced even at 4.3440 per euro, holding flat since December.

"On the one hand we have this optimism and expectations for positive inflows related to the EU Covid recovery funds, on the other hand the dollar is stronger," a Warsaw-based trader said.

The European Union has begun unlocking some recovery funds for Poland, earlier withheld due to rule of law disputes with the previous government, soon after a new pro-EU coalition took power in December.

The dollar meanwhile hit a three-week high on Friday, which generally translates into less risk appetite among investors and puts emerging currencies under pressure.

"Here this isn't happening because foreign investors are optimistic towards the region... I think external factors will be playing a key role here," the trader added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1016 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6320

24.6950

+0.26%

+0.28%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.2000

378.6500

+0.12%

+1.32%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3440

4.3455

+0.03%

+0.01%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9740

4.9749

+0.02%

+0.01%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2200

+0.10%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1439.99

1438.0100

+0.14%

+1.84%

Budapest

.BUX

60881.52

60838.30

+0.07%

+0.43%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2246.09

2282.23

-1.58%

-4.14%

Bucharest

.BETI

15319.87

15355.08

-0.23%

-0.33%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6720

0.1000

+212bps

+7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8580

0.0390

+177bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9450

0.0810

+180bps

+4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0100

-0.0400

+246bps

-7bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.0950

-0.0170

+301bps

-6bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2830

-0.0120

+314bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.81

4.75

3.81

6.75

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.26

6.69

5.83

9.94

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.63

5.23

4.74

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

