CEE MARKETS-FX gives back some gains after recent run

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies gave back some gains on Wednesday with Brexit jitters hanging over markets, cutting the risk appetite and limiting space for continued firming.
After being beat down in previous months, the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint have led a rebound in central Europe in October, putting the currencies on course for their best month of 2019 at this point.
But analysts and dealers have said that run could lose steam and possibly lead to a correction as global risks over trade wars and Britain's uncertain exit date from the European Union mix with some local worries and the start of slowing growth.
On Wednesday, the zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.1% to 4.278 to the euro and the forint EURHUF= was down a tad at 329.00. The two currencies have gained 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively, since the start of October.
"The room for further (zloty appreciation) ... is probably small," ING Bank Slanski in Warsaw said.
"Markets have already valued the positive course of both the Brexit negotiations and the U.S.-China trade agreement. The issue of foreign currency mortgage loans in Poland remains an unsolved problem, however."
The EU's top court ruled this month in favour of Polish consumers in a long running dispute over Swiss franc mortgages, which analysts warn could impact the market if banks start selling zlotys for francs to secure their portfolios. Some analysts, though, have said the risk is small.
Elsewhere, stocks dipped although Hungary was closed for a holiday. Romania's leu EURRON= was steady, with markets still keeping an eye on talks on the formation of a new government after a Social Democrat cabinet was toppled two weeks ago.
The Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1% to the euro. The crown has also gained this month but mainly in the last week, helped by the central bank keeping alive a debate on a possible interest rate hike even as global central banks ease policy.
It bid at 25.584 to the euro and was 0.5% stronger than its 90-day moving average of 25.72. The central bank's latest outlook assumes an average exchange rate of 25.2 to the euro in the fourth quarter.
"Speculation that a November interest rate hike isn't entirely unrealistic may be behind (crown) appreciation. Delaying the threat of an uncontrolled Brexit could create space for such a step," Komercni Banka said in a note.
"Our main scenario remains rate stability."
While risks of an uncontrolled Brexit have fallen, analysts said, uncertainty prevailed.
On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused legislation on his new Brexit deal following a parliamentary defeat for plans to pass the laws through a rushed timetable. It is now for the rest of the EU to decide whether a Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit should be pushed back to the end of January.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1059 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5840
25.5620
-0.09%
+0.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
329.0000
328.9400
-0.02%
-2.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2781
4.2720
-0.14%
+0.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7605
4.7611
+0.01%
-2.24%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4400
7.4400
+0.00%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5900
+0.07%
+0.67%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1053.99
1056.9200
-0.28%
+6.83%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41845.95
41845.95
+0.00%
+6.92%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2202.78
2212.15
-0.42%
-3.24%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9619.86
9623.42
-0.04%
+30.29%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
868.69
871.23
-0.29%
+8.01%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2005.27
2008.30
-0.15%
+14.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
745.40
747.37
-0.26%
-2.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
563.65
564.22
-0.10%
-5.18%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2450
-0.0540
+191bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0810
-0.0840
+173bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3910
-0.0160
+180bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4920
0.0230
+216bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7150
-0.0300
+237bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9590
-0.0230
+237bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.26
2.23
2.18
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.33
0.31
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.69
1.66
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.