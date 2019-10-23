CEE MARKETS-FX gives back some gains after recent run

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies gave back some gains on Wednesday with Brexit jitters hanging over markets, cutting the risk appetite and limiting space for continued firming.

After being beat down in previous months, the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint have led a rebound in central Europe in October, putting the currencies on course for their best month of 2019 at this point.

But analysts and dealers have said that run could lose steam and possibly lead to a correction as global risks over trade wars and Britain's uncertain exit date from the European Union mix with some local worries and the start of slowing growth.

On Wednesday, the zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.1% to 4.278 to the euro and the forint EURHUF= was down a tad at 329.00. The two currencies have gained 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively, since the start of October.

"The room for further (zloty appreciation) ... is probably small," ING Bank Slanski in Warsaw said.

"Markets have already valued the positive course of both the Brexit negotiations and the U.S.-China trade agreement. The issue of foreign currency mortgage loans in Poland remains an unsolved problem, however."

The EU's top court ruled this month in favour of Polish consumers in a long running dispute over Swiss franc mortgages, which analysts warn could impact the market if banks start selling zlotys for francs to secure their portfolios. Some analysts, though, have said the risk is small.

Elsewhere, stocks dipped although Hungary was closed for a holiday. Romania's leu EURRON= was steady, with markets still keeping an eye on talks on the formation of a new government after a Social Democrat cabinet was toppled two weeks ago.

The Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.1% to the euro. The crown has also gained this month but mainly in the last week, helped by the central bank keeping alive a debate on a possible interest rate hike even as global central banks ease policy.

It bid at 25.584 to the euro and was 0.5% stronger than its 90-day moving average of 25.72. The central bank's latest outlook assumes an average exchange rate of 25.2 to the euro in the fourth quarter.

"Speculation that a November interest rate hike isn't entirely unrealistic may be behind (crown) appreciation. Delaying the threat of an uncontrolled Brexit could create space for such a step," Komercni Banka said in a note.

"Our main scenario remains rate stability."

While risks of an uncontrolled Brexit have fallen, analysts said, uncertainty prevailed.

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paused legislation on his new Brexit deal following a parliamentary defeat for plans to pass the laws through a rushed timetable. It is now for the rest of the EU to decide whether a Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit should be pushed back to the end of January.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1059 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5840

25.5620

-0.09%

+0.48%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

329.0000

328.9400

-0.02%

-2.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2781

4.2720

-0.14%

+0.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7605

4.7611

+0.01%

-2.24%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4400

7.4400

+0.00%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5900

+0.07%

+0.67%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1053.99

1056.9200

-0.28%

+6.83%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41845.95

41845.95

+0.00%

+6.92%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2202.78

2212.15

-0.42%

-3.24%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9619.86

9623.42

-0.04%

+30.29%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

868.69

871.23

-0.29%

+8.01%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2005.27

2008.30

-0.15%

+14.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

745.40

747.37

-0.26%

-2.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

563.65

564.22

-0.10%

-5.18%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2450

-0.0540

+191bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0810

-0.0840

+173bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3910

-0.0160

+180bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4920

0.0230

+216bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7150

-0.0300

+237bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9590

-0.0230

+237bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.26

2.23

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.33

0.31

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.69

1.66

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)

