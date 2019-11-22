CEE MARKETS-FX gets boost from euro zone PMI, leu recovers from lows

Central Europe's currencies mostly edged higher on Friday, boosted by euro zone manufacturing data and renewed efforts in the U.S.-China trade dispute, although Hungary's forint underperformed and remained near record lows.

In Romania, the leu firmed going into the second round of a presidential election in which incumbent Klaus Iohannis is expected to beat Social Democrat Party leader Viorica Dancila, whose government was toppled in October.

The gains were a rare reprieve for the currency which has gradually dropped during the second half of the year to also touch an all-time low this week as investors remain wary over what many fear is a swelling budget deficit.

Finance Minister Florin Citu said earlier this month the deficit could overshoot 4% of economic output this year without additional measures, leaving the new government little time to work up a remedy.

Commerzbank said the vote, even if Dancila lost, showed the Social Democrats could still make life difficult for the new minority government leading the country to elections next year.

"This is not a particularly good prospect for the leu, as it is under depreciation pressure anyway due to the current account and budget deficit," Commerzbank analyst Alexandra Bechtel said.

Ionut Dumitru, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank Romania, also said markets were waiting to see what budget measures the government would take.

"At a deficit of over 4% of GDP this year markets could become fairly anxious," he said. "A signal from the government that it is aware of the situation and is taking measures to correct it is needed."

The leu EURRON= had gained 0.1% to 4.772 to the euro by 1037 GMT, off a record low of 4.7835.

The currency is the second-worst performer in the region in 2019, losing 2.5% since the start of the year.

The forint has lost almost 4% and is also drifting just off record lows hit in late September as loose monetary policy at home and weak global sentiment caused by trade wars and Britain's uncertain EU exit weigh on it.

On Friday, it ticked up less than 0.1% to 334.20 per euro, failing to benefit from better sentiment after China renewed efforts to work out a trade pact with the United States.

Better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data in the euro zone - the key trade partner for central Europe's export-dominant economies - also lifted the mood.

Stock markets rose, led by Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague's .PX 0.6% advance.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= also rose 0.1%.

"The market is feeling the situation in European manufacturing is bottoming out," ING's chief economist in Prague, Jakub Seidler, said.

"Everything will be dependent on foreign developments. If there is a trade deal, the situation would improve. But it is too premature, we are not yet there."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1137 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5150

25.5360

+0.08%

+0.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.2000

334.4150

+0.06%

-3.92%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2951

4.3000

+0.11%

-0.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7720

4.7784

+0.13%

-2.47%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4380

7.4373

-0.01%

-0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5800

+0.05%

+0.66%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1080.11

1073.6900

+0.60%

+9.48%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43713.89

43654.37

+0.14%

+11.69%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2192.90

2179.53

+0.61%

-3.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9719.62

9713.16

+0.07%

+31.64%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

898.97

893.52

+0.61%

+11.78%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1999.67

2000.63

-0.05%

+14.34%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

762.78

763.55

-0.10%

+0.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

550.43

550.00

+0.08%

-7.41%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.4060

0.0230

+203bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2650

0.0570

+186bps

+8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4820

-0.0190

+183bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4070

0.0120

+203bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7840

-0.0310

+238bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0670

-0.0080

+242bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.25

2.18

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.22

0.26

0.30

0.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.70

1.67

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

