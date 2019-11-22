CEE MARKETS-FX gets boost from euro zone PMI, leu recovers from lows

PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies mostly edged higher on Friday, boosted by euro zone manufacturing data and renewed efforts in the U.S.-China trade dispute, although Hungary's forint underperformed and remained near record lows.
In Romania, the leu firmed going into the second round of a presidential election in which incumbent Klaus Iohannis is expected to beat Social Democrat Party leader Viorica Dancila, whose government was toppled in October.
The gains were a rare reprieve for the currency which has gradually dropped during the second half of the year to also touch an all-time low this week as investors remain wary over what many fear is a swelling budget deficit.
Finance Minister Florin Citu said earlier this month the deficit could overshoot 4% of economic output this year without additional measures, leaving the new government little time to work up a remedy.
Commerzbank said the vote, even if Dancila lost, showed the Social Democrats could still make life difficult for the new minority government leading the country to elections next year.
"This is not a particularly good prospect for the leu, as it is under depreciation pressure anyway due to the current account and budget deficit," Commerzbank analyst Alexandra Bechtel said.
Ionut Dumitru, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank Romania, also said markets were waiting to see what budget measures the government would take.
"At a deficit of over 4% of GDP this year markets could become fairly anxious," he said. "A signal from the government that it is aware of the situation and is taking measures to correct it is needed."
The leu EURRON= had gained 0.1% to 4.772 to the euro by 1037 GMT, off a record low of 4.7835.
The currency is the second-worst performer in the region in 2019, losing 2.5% since the start of the year.
The forint has lost almost 4% and is also drifting just off record lows hit in late September as loose monetary policy at home and weak global sentiment caused by trade wars and Britain's uncertain EU exit weigh on it.
On Friday, it ticked up less than 0.1% to 334.20 per euro, failing to benefit from better sentiment after China renewed efforts to work out a trade pact with the United States.
Better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data in the euro zone - the key trade partner for central Europe's export-dominant economies - also lifted the mood.
Stock markets rose, led by Warsaw .WIG20 and Prague's .PX 0.6% advance.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= also rose 0.1%.
"The market is feeling the situation in European manufacturing is bottoming out," ING's chief economist in Prague, Jakub Seidler, said.
"Everything will be dependent on foreign developments. If there is a trade deal, the situation would improve. But it is too premature, we are not yet there."
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1137 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5150
25.5360
+0.08%
+0.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.2000
334.4150
+0.06%
-3.92%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2951
4.3000
+0.11%
-0.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7720
4.7784
+0.13%
-2.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4380
7.4373
-0.01%
-0.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5800
+0.05%
+0.66%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1080.11
1073.6900
+0.60%
+9.48%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43713.89
43654.37
+0.14%
+11.69%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2192.90
2179.53
+0.61%
-3.68%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9719.62
9713.16
+0.07%
+31.64%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
898.97
893.52
+0.61%
+11.78%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1999.67
2000.63
-0.05%
+14.34%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
762.78
763.55
-0.10%
+0.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
550.43
550.00
+0.08%
-7.41%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.4060
0.0230
+203bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2650
0.0570
+186bps
+8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4820
-0.0190
+183bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4070
0.0120
+203bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7840
-0.0310
+238bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0670
-0.0080
+242bps
+2bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.25
2.18
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.22
0.26
0.30
0.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.70
1.67
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
