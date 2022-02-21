CEE MARKETS-FX gains on news of possible U.S.-Russia summit
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Monday as risk appetite got a boost from news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit on Ukraine.
Currency moves in the region have been volatile due to tensions in Eastern Europe over the past weeks, although expectations of interest rate hikes have kept them anchored just off 2022 highs.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led currencies higher in the region on Monday, rising 0.45% to 356.20 per euro. It has added 3.7% since the start of the year.
The central bank is expected to lift rates another 50 basis points on Tuesday to keep up its fight against surging inflation.
"Everyone is watching the Russia-Ukraine tensions and now there is optimism over the possibility of Biden-Putin talks," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Tomorrow's rate hike is taken for granted by investors, so it won't really move the forint. If the central bank raised the base rate by more than 50 basis points, that would be positive for the currency, but I do not see a big chance for that."
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= gained 0.35% to 4.5152 per euro, supported by data showing strong retail sales data for January. That and robust industrial output data strengthened bets for further rate hikes.
"Overall, this all adds up for us to an environment in which the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will continue to tighten monetary policy. We expect the main interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points in March," Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said
Among other trade, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Markets in the region were also eyeing a series of bond auctions expected this week from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Poland.
The benchmark Czech 10-year bond CZ10YT=RR yield is around the highest in a decade. It spiked well above 3% last month but has since stabilized around that level.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3050
24.3100
+0.02%
+2.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.2000
357.8000
+0.45%
+3.70%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5152
4.5312
+0.35%
+1.68%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9443
4.9450
+0.01%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5355
+0.03%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1421.84
1434.7200
-0.90%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
49772.47
50237.20
-0.93%
-1.87%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2135.03
2143.28
-0.38%
-5.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13220.25
13187.59
+0.25%
+1.22%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1272.71
1270.23
+0.20%
+1.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2130.00
2121.11
+0.42%
+2.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.93
864.27
-2.70%
+2.45%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.86
624.08
-0.84%
-2.65%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.0500
0.1440
+448bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2740
0.0170
+330bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9590
0.0160
+274bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6490
0.0080
+408bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9790
0.0520
+401bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.9160
0.0210
+369bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.80
5.95
5.85
4.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.68
4.72
4.69
3.44
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
