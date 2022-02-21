CEE MARKETS-FX gains on news of possible U.S.-Russia summit

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Monday as risk appetite got a boost from news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit on Ukraine.

Currency moves in the region have been volatile due to tensions in Eastern Europe over the past weeks, although expectations of interest rate hikes have kept them anchored just off 2022 highs.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led currencies higher in the region on Monday, rising 0.45% to 356.20 per euro. It has added 3.7% since the start of the year.

The central bank is expected to lift rates another 50 basis points on Tuesday to keep up its fight against surging inflation.

"Everyone is watching the Russia-Ukraine tensions and now there is optimism over the possibility of Biden-Putin talks," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Tomorrow's rate hike is taken for granted by investors, so it won't really move the forint. If the central bank raised the base rate by more than 50 basis points, that would be positive for the currency, but I do not see a big chance for that."

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= gained 0.35% to 4.5152 per euro, supported by data showing strong retail sales data for January. That and robust industrial output data strengthened bets for further rate hikes.

"Overall, this all adds up for us to an environment in which the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) will continue to tighten monetary policy. We expect the main interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points in March," Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski, said

Among other trade, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.02% while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Markets in the region were also eyeing a series of bond auctions expected this week from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Poland.

The benchmark Czech 10-year bond CZ10YT=RR yield is around the highest in a decade. It spiked well above 3% last month but has since stabilized around that level.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3050

24.3100

+0.02%

+2.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.2000

357.8000

+0.45%

+3.70%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5152

4.5312

+0.35%

+1.68%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9443

4.9450

+0.01%

+0.08%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5355

+0.03%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1421.84

1434.7200

-0.90%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

49772.47

50237.20

-0.93%

-1.87%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2135.03

2143.28

-0.38%

-5.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13220.25

13187.59

+0.25%

+1.22%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1272.71

1270.23

+0.20%

+1.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2130.00

2121.11

+0.42%

+2.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.93

864.27

-2.70%

+2.45%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.86

624.08

-0.84%

-2.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.0500

0.1440

+448bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2740

0.0170

+330bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9590

0.0160

+274bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6490

0.0080

+408bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9790

0.0520

+401bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.9160

0.0210

+369bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.80

5.95

5.85

4.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.68

4.72

4.69

3.44

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alicja Ptak and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

